Most of our players are either kids or around 30 years of age. We need players that are experienced enough yet young enough to give us 4-5 years of service.
Is this really true?
Over 30 at start of 2024/25 season:
Alisson (31)
Endo (31)
Salah (32)
Robertson (30)
VvD (33)
At peak years 25-29 at start of 2024/25 season:
Gomez (27)
Tsimikas (28)
Jota (27)
TAA (25)
Konate (25)
Gakpo (25)
Diaz (27)
MacAllister (25)
Nunez (25)
Not at peak but not a kid 21-24 at start of 2024/25 season but over 100 career appearances:
Szoboszlai (23)
Jones (23)
Gravenberch (22)
Elliott (21)
A kid or very inexperienced under 21 at start of season 2024/25 and/or under 100 career appearance:
Kelleher (25)
Quansah (21)
Bradley (21)
Bajcetic (19)
Theres some important players in the over 30 bracket but you need some experience in the squad. Alisson at 31 is still young for a GK, VvD has been PotS for us and looks good for at least 1 more season, Endo should end up being a squad player and Robertson just turned 30.
Vast majority of the squad will have ages ranging from 23 to 27 entering next season. All of them are good players but Id say only TAA and MacAllister have made that leap to definite nailed on starter. I think Diaz is the next closest but he has Q marks about his output.
What we need is some of Konate, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota to go from players who have promise or promising spells in a season to players who are nailed on starters for a title challenging team. Players can rely on to give consistent high level performances for 40-45 games a season. Big 12-18 months coming up for that crop of players, where they need to transition from promising player to mainstay in the team. If they dont, for whatever reason, I think we should be looking to move them on.
Overall though I think the age profile of the squad is quite good.