

Most of our players are either kids or around 30 years of age. We need players that are experienced enough yet young enough to give us 4-5 years of service.



Is this really true?Over 30 at start of 2024/25 season:Alisson (31)Endo (31)Salah (32)Robertson (30)VvD (33)At peak years 25-29 at start of 2024/25 season:Gomez (27)Tsimikas (28)Jota (27)TAA (25)Konate (25)Gakpo (25)Diaz (27)MacAllister (25)Nunez (25)Not at peak but not a kid 21-24 at start of 2024/25 season but over 100 career appearances:Szoboszlai (23)Jones (23)Gravenberch (22)Elliott (21)A kid or very inexperienced under 21 at start of season 2024/25 and/or under 100 career appearance:Kelleher (25)Quansah (21)Bradley (21)Bajcetic (19)Theres some important players in the over 30 bracket but you need some experience in the squad. Alisson at 31 is still young for a GK, VvD has been PotS for us and looks good for at least 1 more season, Endo should end up being a squad player and Robertson just turned 30.Vast majority of the squad will have ages ranging from 23 to 27 entering next season. All of them are good players but Id say only TAA and MacAllister have made that leap to definite nailed on starter. I think Diaz is the next closest but he has Q marks about his output.What we need is some of Konate, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota to go from players who have promise or promising spells in a season to players who are nailed on starters for a title challenging team. Players can rely on to give consistent high level performances for 40-45 games a season. Big 12-18 months coming up for that crop of players, where they need to transition from promising player to mainstay in the team. If they dont, for whatever reason, I think we should be looking to move them on.Overall though I think the age profile of the squad is quite good.