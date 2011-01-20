I just don't think they're the right personnel to be playing Slot-ball. We can improve the overall IQ of our attack and should if we are playing a more progressive build-up style. The gung-ho Klopp days are over and we are going to be more methodical...more control...that requires higher IQ attackers.
Mo can play mind you. I just think his time is up for different reasons.
I think the interesting thing with people guessing what we do this summer is that :
(A) you have people making predicted changes based on improving this version of Klopps Liverpool and what its missing from his peak teams. I was guilty of this a few days ago,
(B) people predicting Slots preferences based on how hes played with Feyenoord and a different group of players, in different league.
The challenge with A is that we arent continuing with Klopps tactical framework.
The challenge with B is the assumption we are guessing that Slot will set up very similar and ask players in certain roles to do similar things to whats hes done at Feyenoord.
The 2 things above plus what happens in reality might overlap but they may also be significantly different. You then add in the Hughes/Edwards angle and its set up for a very interesting summer. One that I think itll hard to predict what happens.