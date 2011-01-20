« previous next »
Offline mullyred94

« Reply #80560 on: Yesterday at 04:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 13, 2024, 11:37:49 pm
Crying out for an upgrade on Diaz. I know people have bigger question marks over Nunez and Gakpo, but hes the only one who I cant see improving.

It's also easier to upgrade on 13 G/A then 19 and 20 odd.

Would be great if we loaned out Doak and Gordon.

Sign someone 22-24 and keep all the current attackers.

I do think Klopp struggled a little bit with a bigger squad as he wanted to share minutes between the front 5 so having 6 senior attackers wouldn't help that but if we are going to play 4-2-3-1 there is a chance of 6 senior attackers?

Gakpo, Diaz, Jota and Salah would be able to play in any of the front 4 if we count the 10.

Nunez can play upfront or either side aswell.

Offline William Regal

« Reply #80561 on: Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm »
Hows Fekirs knee holding up?
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

« Reply #80562 on: Yesterday at 05:06:46 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:56:09 am
I actually think we have a good performing back 5.

I agree with this and would go further and say we have very good depth at the back. The midfield balance is still the main problem and the reason why it's so easy to create big chances against us. If we had prime Gini and Fabinho in the squad instead of Thiago and Endo we would have won the league this year.
Offline PaleBlueDot

« Reply #80563 on: Yesterday at 05:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:53:42 pm
We scored 3 goals last night, the wheels haven't come off in attack. It's quite fun to see a post criticise the forwards for not being effective and advocate moving on Salah, who's attacking output has been outstanding this season. I think you're right that there are system issues that make the defence seem more of a problem mind.

I just don't think they're the right personnel to be playing Slot-ball. We can improve the overall IQ of our attack and should if we are playing a more progressive build-up style. The gung-ho Klopp days are over and we are going to be more methodical...more control...that requires higher IQ attackers.

Mo can play mind you. I just think his time is up for different reasons.
Offline lionel_messias

« Reply #80564 on: Yesterday at 05:27:14 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm
Hows Fekirs knee holding up?

He has acquired a new nickname.


"Dirty"
Offline Jookie

« Reply #80565 on: Yesterday at 06:22:49 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 05:12:17 pm
I just don't think they're the right personnel to be playing Slot-ball. We can improve the overall IQ of our attack and should if we are playing a more progressive build-up style. The gung-ho Klopp days are over and we are going to be more methodical...more control...that requires higher IQ attackers.

Mo can play mind you. I just think his time is up for different reasons.


I think the interesting thing with people guessing what we do this summer is that :

(A) you have people making predicted changes based on improving this version of Klopps Liverpool and what its missing from his peak teams. I was guilty of this a few days ago,

(B) people predicting Slots preferences based on how hes played with Feyenoord and a different group of players, in different league.


The challenge with A is that we arent continuing with Klopps tactical framework.

The challenge with B is the assumption we are guessing that Slot will set up very similar and ask players in certain roles to  do similar things to whats hes done at Feyenoord.

The 2 things above plus what happens in reality might overlap but they may also be significantly different. You then add in the Hughes/Edwards angle and its set up for a very interesting summer. One that I think itll hard to predict what happens.
Offline Peabee

« Reply #80566 on: Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 03:41:33 pm
That Nice Williams looks like absolute dynamite, surely he's in the mix for a wide forward

I prefer Naughty Williams. He has a bit more menace.
Offline PaleBlueDot

« Reply #80567 on: Yesterday at 08:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 06:22:49 pm

I think the interesting thing with people guessing what we do this summer is that :

(A) you have people making predicted changes based on improving this version of Klopps Liverpool and what its missing from his peak teams. I was guilty of this a few days ago,

(B) people predicting Slots preferences based on how hes played with Feyenoord and a different group of players, in different league.


The challenge with A is that we arent continuing with Klopps tactical framework.

The challenge with B is the assumption we are guessing that Slot will set up very similar and ask players in certain roles to  do similar things to whats hes done at Feyenoord.

The 2 things above plus what happens in reality might overlap but they may also be significantly different. You then add in the Hughes/Edwards angle and its set up for a very interesting summer. One that I think itll hard to predict what happens.

Well said and I agree with you for the most part. I just think with option B is a bit more than just 'how he's played with Feyenoord'. I'd agree he may very well change some things with a different (and superior) squad. But the principles of how he builds up his play is very different to Klopps. The 'controlled' approach is much a part of his coaching philosophy and far removed from 'heavy metal' football.

So whilst I agree with you we're prone to putting things into one of those two boxes right now...I still think there are players not currently suited to that more controlled approach in our team but I think it'll still be a case of needing a season to find out rather than wholesale changes.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

« Reply #80568 on: Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
I prefer Naughty Williams. He has a bit more menace.

We could go for a middle ground and get Just William
Offline Ratboy3G

« Reply #80569 on: Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm
Hows Fekirs knee holding up?

He's the back up option behind Simao
Offline Cafe De Paris

« Reply #80570 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
He's the back up option behind Simao
Not forgetting Lemar.
Offline Ratboy3G

« Reply #80571 on: Yesterday at 09:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
Not forgetting Lemar.

...if there's any justice
Offline Hazell

« Reply #80572 on: Yesterday at 09:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
Not forgetting Lemar.

Didn't Monaco quote is 100m? People were saying just pay it ;D
Offline spider-neil

« Reply #80573 on: Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm »
It's unbelievable that there are no stand DMs who aren't already at a big club.
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #80574 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm
It's unbelievable that there are no stand DMs who aren't already at a big club.
Mats Wieffer.
Offline disgraced cake

« Reply #80575 on: Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:34:39 pm
Didn't Monaco quote is 100m? People were saying just pay it ;D

Swear he'd only scored about 8 goals all season too  :lmao
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #80576 on: Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm
Mats Wieffer.

Dunno but he is 24 still playing in Netherlands.
Offline spider-neil

« Reply #80577 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm »
Offline Samie

« Reply #80578 on: Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm »
If you want athletic #6's who can also play look to France.
Offline Lubeh

« Reply #80579 on: Yesterday at 10:44:45 pm »
Rumours about Koopmieners he is a DM but is it just because he is Dutch and Slot knows him.

Still think we should look towards Fofana at only £25m would be a bargain

https://fbref.com/en/players/822d51d7/Youssouf-Fofana#coverage

https://www.whoscored.com/Players/362470/Show/Youssouf-Fofana
Offline cdav

« Reply #80580 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm »
Seems lots of chat of us being after Leny Yoro but seems all the big clubs, plus United, are chasing him. 18 year old centre back with only 12 months left on his contract next summer
Offline Egyptian36

« Reply #80581 on: Yesterday at 11:13:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm
It's unbelievable that there are no stand DMs who aren't already at a big club.

Andre ?
His passing accuracy is hard to ignore
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

« Reply #80582 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm »
How have Manu Kone and Khéphren Thuram done this season?
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

« Reply #80583 on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 10:44:45 pm
Rumours about Koopmieners he is a DM but is it just because he is Dutch and Slot knows him.

Still think we should look towards Fofana at only £25m would be a bargain

https://fbref.com/en/players/822d51d7/Youssouf-Fofana#coverage

https://www.whoscored.com/Players/362470/Show/Youssouf-Fofana

Koopmeiners isn't a defensive midfielder.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

« Reply #80584 on: Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm
How have Manu Kone and Khéphren Thuram done this season?

Stats wise Thuram seems good at dribbling and not really great anywhere else. Kone seems decent at tackling, not great at much else
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

« Reply #80585 on: Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm
Stats wise Thuram seems good at dribbling and not really great anywhere else. Kone seems decent at tackling, not great at much else

They'd both have been bang average signings. Just like Gravenberch and Endo have proven to be if we're all honest about it. We need better.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

« Reply #80586 on: Today at 12:18:57 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm
They'd both have been bang average signings. Just like Gravenberch and Endo have proven to be if we're all honest about it. We need better.

Difference of course being that Gravenberch is younger than both and looks just as good as them and more potential to be better, and Endo is cheaper, older, and generally a decent squad option, which needs improving upon but for what he is, he is good

So those two are rather different circumstances
Offline Sangria

« Reply #80587 on: Today at 12:26:50 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm
They'd both have been bang average signings. Just like Gravenberch and Endo have proven to be if we're all honest about it. We need better.

Bang average at what though? Our midfield signings have all been inadequate at recovery pace and/or defensive nous. Mascherano would have been bang average at moving the ball. He'd have been elite at recovery and defensive cover.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

« Reply #80588 on: Today at 01:15:32 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
Koopmeiners isn't a defensive midfielder.

He is. And much more than that ...

Online BarryCrocker

« Reply #80589 on: Today at 01:42:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm
Dunno but he is 24 still playing in Netherlands.

24. Still playing in the Netherlands.  ::)



Online skipper757

« Reply #80590 on: Today at 02:04:40 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
Not forgetting Lemar.

Quaresma will finally be ours.
