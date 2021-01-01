« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 [2014]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3157865 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80520 on: Today at 10:14:04 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 06:11:27 am
As we buy cheaper than most

DM - Fofana / Wiefer £25m
LW - Summerville  £25m
CB - Hancko - £35m  also get Tosin on a free

should we need a right wing Gilherme (Palmeiras) should be around £20m

£85m (£105m with RW) without sale and should improve us alot.

Diaz     £65m - £85m
Endo    £15m  - £20m

wages saved from big earners like Thiago around £18m a year.

Niko Williams would be great buy at £43m but his wages are big about £200k
we are liverpool they look like mid table PL signings
Logged

Offline petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80521 on: Today at 10:45:49 am »
Pure guesswork on my part/ putting 2 and 2 together and making 5, but would not be surprised to see Trent go and still see Salah here next season. That's if Slot sees Trent as one of his wing backs and thinks we can do better with someone else in midfield.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,338
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80522 on: Today at 10:53:14 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:14:04 am
we are liverpool they look like mid table PL signings

We dont but stars we make them
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80523 on: Today at 10:54:26 am »
Number one objective should be to bring players in that make us more defensively robust. Conceding over 40 goals is simply not good enough.

A lot of focus has been put on our attack the past few months, which is not surprising due to the chances missed, but we absolutely have to go back to being hard to score against. You can't win the big trophies with how open we've been the past two seasons.

I'd say the absolute minimum is a central defender, a proper physical DM/CM, and an attacker. And all these players should be of the calibre to start, not project players or squad options. 
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80524 on: Today at 10:58:30 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:54:26 am
Number one objective should be to bring players in that make us more defensively robust. Conceding over 40 goals is simply not good enough.

A lot of focus has been put on our attack the past few months, which is not surprising due to the chances missed, but we absolutely have to go back to being hard to score against. You can't win the big trophies with how open we've been the past two seasons.

I'd say the absolute minimum is a central defender, a proper physical DM/CM, and an attacker. And all these players should be of the calibre to start, not project players or squad options.

This will help but our forward line isnt working as hard as it used to, theres too many passive / nice ball players and not enough aggression and desire
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80525 on: Today at 11:04:26 am »
I also wonder whether, given we financed Alisson and VVD through a big player sale, Edwards is thinking of moving Ali and/or Trent on, bringing Kelleher and Bradley into the first team and using the additional money to fund some top-level recruits. Would be tricky in Trent's case though. Why wouldn't he just wait out the last year of his contract?
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80526 on: Today at 11:09:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:27:37 am
That was when he was quicker. He can't play as a striker because he doesn't enjoy the physical part of the game. Instead of tussling with fullbacks which he's struggling with now, he'd be tussling with stronger centrehalves and his holdup play is just not good enough for that role neither does he have the pace to run the channels.

If you play him behind the striker, it's effectively a midfied role. Can we carry someone that doesn't commit to tackles nor track back in the middle? It would be a lot easier to play through us than it is now.

IMO, a team can only carry one player. We're currently carrying two in Trent and Mo on the same side as well which is overkill. We need to be and play as a team again. If not, then the individuals being carried need to put in 8/10s regularly to justify it. I remember the chat about changing things to "carry" Fab before he was sold. If we're doing that for 2 players then we're not a team anymore.

Hard to look too far past this really. We need to go back to being difficult to play against first and foremost, as that was the bedrock of most if not all of our success under Klopp and was one of the first things he prioritised when he came here. Hard to do that if you're carrying 2-3 players who don't have 100% commitment off the ball or in defensive situations, and another 2-3 players who are just a bit powderpuff when it comes to that side of the game.

I don't think we've looked a good team unit for a while - we strike me as a team full of gifted players (certainly on the ball) and we'll always win a lot of matches because of that, but I don't think we look a cohesive unit and I'm not convinced we're stronger than the sum of our parts, or that players particularly complement each other well.

It's just that little bit too easy to play through us, or to bully us physically. You earn the right to play and all that, but I do think a degree of arrogance has crept into our game where we look at our players and think "well we have better footballers than every other team we play" and we don't always do the hard yards. The right hand side is a pretty obvious weakspot (and has been for 18 months) but I actually think it's more pervasive than that. In our pomp we had attackers like Mane and Salah - just pure pace, power and strength, and now we don't really have any of those qualities anymore. In midfield, lots of nice footballers who can play excellent football when the conditions are just right, but no-one really who's going to dominate their area or drag us kicking and screaming over the line in a tough game. Again, very little pace or power. Defence, 1/2 of our backline have a frustrating tendency to look like defending is a frustrating inconvenience to them, and physically players like VVD and Robertson are not what they used to be.

I don't think there's a single part of the team that couldn't benefit from some pretty significant upgrades and I think the focus has to be making us a nightmare to play against again - I'm not saying we need to be fielding 11 pure athletes, but at some point in the past 2-3 years the balance swung way too far in the other direction, and I think we carry just a few too many players who are talented but physically unremarkable. We'd clean up in Serie A, or La Liga, but in the PL you need to be able to do both.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80527 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:04:26 am
I also wonder whether, given we financed Alisson and VVD through a big player sale, Edwards is thinking of moving Ali and/or Trent on, bringing Kelleher and Bradley into the first team and using the additional money to fund some top-level recruits. Would be tricky in Trent's case though. Why wouldn't he just wait out the last year of his contract?

Selling Alisson would be genuinely mental. Have to remember our sales have been in positions where we have been well stocked and even in that situation, it wasnt like we were actively trying to sell Coutinho. Selling Ali means we have to sign another keeper of quality.

You talk about it getting us further top quality, but then we just have to replace the top quality we have just sold. We didnt need to replace Coutinho, we already had Salah, Mane and Firmino at the club.

Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,891
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80528 on: Today at 11:24:57 am »
Can't be doing with Summerville IMO, for his own good he should stay with Leeds if they get promotion or go to a smaller side first to prove he can do it in the/a top league. I'd rather keep Diaz than him as you can account for the good stuff he brings to the side such as winning experience and work rate (and general quality, he's still a top player even if we need someone more productive in front of goal).

If he's one of the first through the door it's setting the next years up to be pretty underwhelming IMO. I recognise that'd be a pretty bizarre claim about one player who does have good potential, but it's more the mould of player we'll be looking to bring in going forward, ones who might be great in three years. We don't need any more of that, we have plenty already. We need genuine top quality players who have achieved things at the top level to go on top of an already talented side/squad. For me, it's about not letting the standards drop with a new manager, even if he's not at Klopp's level. I'm not necessarily saying I think we'll challenge for the title next season but I'm certainly hoping we aren't trying to scrape for fourth or fifth place, because that'd be failure barring a trophy win elsewhere.

They did put the money down last season to try and amend the midfield, though it was after about five years of underwhelming investment. This summer, I expect quite a few to be moved on, mostly squad players which should bring back some decent money. Say Diaz moves on too, surely you're looking at about 60 odd million there, so there should be plenty to spend. There might be more than one starter leaving, too.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80529 on: Today at 11:38:22 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:09:30 am
Hard to look too far past this really. We need to go back to being difficult to play against first and foremost, as that was the bedrock of most if not all of our success under Klopp and was one of the first things he prioritised when he came here. Hard to do that if you're carrying 2-3 players who don't have 100% commitment off the ball or in defensive situations, and another 2-3 players who are just a bit powderpuff when it comes to that side of the game.

I don't think we've looked a good team unit for a while - we strike me as a team full of gifted players (certainly on the ball) and we'll always win a lot of matches because of that, but I don't think we look a cohesive unit and I'm not convinced we're stronger than the sum of our parts, or that players particularly complement each other well.

It's just that little bit too easy to play through us, or to bully us physically. You earn the right to play and all that, but I do think a degree of arrogance has crept into our game where we look at our players and think "well we have better footballers than every other team we play" and we don't always do the hard yards. The right hand side is a pretty obvious weakspot (and has been for 18 months) but I actually think it's more pervasive than that. In our pomp we had attackers like Mane and Salah - just pure pace, power and strength, and now we don't really have any of those qualities anymore. In midfield, lots of nice footballers who can play excellent football when the conditions are just right, but no-one really who's going to dominate their area or drag us kicking and screaming over the line in a tough game. Again, very little pace or power. Defence, 1/2 of our backline have a frustrating tendency to look like defending is a frustrating inconvenience to them, and physically players like VVD and Robertson are not what they used to be.

I don't think there's a single part of the team that couldn't benefit from some pretty significant upgrades and I think the focus has to be making us a nightmare to play against again - I'm not saying we need to be fielding 11 pure athletes, but at some point in the past 2-3 years the balance swung way too far in the other direction, and I think we carry just a few too many players who are talented but physically unremarkable. We'd clean up in Serie A, or La Liga, but in the PL you need to be able to do both.

The additional element to this is we're not always even that good at the technical on the ball side of the game. We should be much better at progressing the ball through the middle of the pitch than we are given the talent we have on the pitch. City and Arsenal are both more physical than us AND are superior at passing through the press than us. Not ideal.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80530 on: Today at 11:51:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:21:04 am
Selling Alisson would be genuinely mental. Have to remember our sales have been in positions where we have been well stocked and even in that situation, it wasnt like we were actively trying to sell Coutinho. Selling Ali means we have to sign another keeper of quality.

You talk about it getting us further top quality, but then we just have to replace the top quality we have just sold. We didnt need to replace Coutinho, we already had Salah, Mane and Firmino at the club.
The reason I mentioned it as a possibility is that we already have a keeper of quality in the reserves whose done a great job whenever he's come in. I wouldn't do it personally but I wouldn't be shocked if it had been raised as a 'what if'.
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80531 on: Today at 11:56:09 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:54:26 am
Number one objective should be to bring players in that make us more defensively robust. Conceding over 40 goals is simply not good enough.

A lot of focus has been put on our attack the past few months, which is not surprising due to the chances missed, but we absolutely have to go back to being hard to score against. You can't win the big trophies with how open we've been the past two seasons.

I'd say the absolute minimum is a central defender, a proper physical DM/CM, and an attacker. And all these players should be of the calibre to start, not project players or squad options.

I actually think we have a good performing back 5. The issue is you cannot start a lone 6 two slow 8/10s in front (Mac and Harvey) with a forward line who don't know how to keep the ball. You will be exposed and run at.

Klopp has gambled with how he has set us up tactically for a lot of games this season and it only looks ugly now when the wheels have come off in attack. I honestly think we could sign a real DM this summer, play a lone 6 and two in-front and still struggle if we have the same personnel in attack who aren't good at ball retention and not very effective in attack either. Then the two in front of the 6 are ball playing midfielders and not runners like Gini and Hendo were. The likes of Mac and Harvey should be playing with more intelligent attackers.

There's a bit of an imbalance in the squad...and in my opinion the way to fix it is a tactical change (that Slot will bring) of two sitting and one attacking midfielder in front...and higher IQ attackers.

We need to be brave and accept that we shouldn't be changing around a manager's system to fit in a Mo for example. He isn't the right profile winger for Slot nor would he be an effect 9 or 10. We should absolutely be looking to move him along, with one of Diaz/Nunez (both if the offers were right but doubt the latter will be sold).

DM > RW > LW > CB > ST. That's the order of importance imo.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,596
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80532 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
I'd like to make my annual appeal for Eze (price going up all the time).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80533 on: Today at 01:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:38:22 am
The additional element to this is we're not always even that good at the technical on the ball side of the game. We should be much better at progressing the ball through the middle of the pitch than we are given the talent we have on the pitch. City and Arsenal are both more physical than us AND are superior at passing through the press than us. Not ideal.

Yeah it's frustrating and something I'm not fully sure I understand - is it a set-up issue? Players like VVD, Quansah, Gomez are all pretty good on the ball as far as defenders go. Trent is obviously world class on the ball (albeit, maybe more so in transition, is his short game at the same level?). Mac Allister, Elliott, Graveneberch, Jones, Gakpo - all technically very accomplished footballers. We pretty consistently struggle to build up through the pitch though without giving the ball away cheaply and inviting counters, unless teams sit in. It doesn't make sense. Watching some of Slot-ball, what stood out to me is how Feyenoord play a lot of very accurate one-touch football and watching it I just thought "we hardly ever do that, not without fucking it up", yet we have more talented players.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80534 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 01:31:52 pm
Yeah it's frustrating and something I'm not fully sure I understand - is it a set-up issue? Players like VVD, Quansah, Gomez are all pretty good on the ball as far as defenders go. Trent is obviously world class on the ball (albeit, maybe more so in transition, is his short game at the same level?). Mac Allister, Elliott, Graveneberch, Jones, Gakpo - all technically very accomplished footballers. We pretty consistently struggle to build up through the pitch though without giving the ball away cheaply and inviting counters, unless teams sit in. It doesn't make sense. Watching some of Slot-ball, what stood out to me is how Feyenoord play a lot of very accurate one-touch football and watching it I just thought "we hardly ever do that, not without fucking it up", yet we have more talented players.
It'll always be a bit of both but I'd say more tactical/coaching, after 8 years you have a good idea of what a manager is going to prioritize and what their strengths are. We've never been amazing building out from the back and then sustaining pressure on a side that way. Think of our games against City and it's usually been about us being able to create attacking moments in transition by beating their press through direct play rather than passing through it. We've always been better being direct+creating transition situations to attack
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80535 on: Today at 02:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:37:28 pm
I'd like to make my annual appeal for Eze (price going up all the time).

Eze good
Eze good
...

(Also annual from me):

He like Sunday mornings...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80536 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:56:09 am
I actually think we have a good performing back 5. The issue is you cannot start a lone 6 two slow 8/10s in front (Mac and Harvey) with a forward line who don't know how to keep the ball. You will be exposed and run at.

Klopp has gambled with how he has set us up tactically for a lot of games this season and it only looks ugly now when the wheels have come off in attack. I honestly think we could sign a real DM this summer, play a lone 6 and two in-front and still struggle if we have the same personnel in attack who aren't good at ball retention and not very effective in attack either. Then the two in front of the 6 are ball playing midfielders and not runners like Gini and Hendo were. The likes of Mac and Harvey should be playing with more intelligent attackers.

There's a bit of an imbalance in the squad...and in my opinion the way to fix it is a tactical change (that Slot will bring) of two sitting and one attacking midfielder in front...and higher IQ attackers.

We need to be brave and accept that we shouldn't be changing around a manager's system to fit in a Mo for example. He isn't the right profile winger for Slot nor would he be an effect 9 or 10. We should absolutely be looking to move him along, with one of Diaz/Nunez (both if the offers were right but doubt the latter will be sold).

DM > RW > LW > CB > ST. That's the order of importance imo.

This is a brave and good shout on Mo. Perhaps, yes, he is not really suited as the RW nor the "10". He is good as the nominal RW who drifts inside though, very.


That said, if an £80-95 million bid comes in for Mo this summer, it should be adios time, ruthless but correct all the same.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline TtotheVizzo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80537 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
I'm desperate for us to get a properly good CB, who can start with VVD and end up replacing him as the senior partner in a few seasons. Konate has the tools to be that player but his stop/start career at Liverpool is stopping him from reaching his potential sadly.

Quansah looks like the real deal but I only want him playing with someone who is more physically dominant to help cover his weaknesses while he irons them out.

I also want a starting CDM, as close to peak Fabinho as we can get and AN attacker.

I think if you slot those players in, add a bit of a fresh start/rest for some key players over the summer, and (hopefully) a bit of a new manager bounce, we can be looking to stay as close to the top two as possible next season with a trophy to boot.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,960
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80538 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:56:09 am
I actually think we have a good performing back 5. The issue is you cannot start a lone 6 two slow 8/10s in front (Mac and Harvey) with a forward line who don't know how to keep the ball. You will be exposed and run at.

Klopp has gambled with how he has set us up tactically for a lot of games this season and it only looks ugly now when the wheels have come off in attack. I honestly think we could sign a real DM this summer, play a lone 6 and two in-front and still struggle if we have the same personnel in attack who aren't good at ball retention and not very effective in attack either. Then the two in front of the 6 are ball playing midfielders and not runners like Gini and Hendo were. The likes of Mac and Harvey should be playing with more intelligent attackers.

There's a bit of an imbalance in the squad...and in my opinion the way to fix it is a tactical change (that Slot will bring) of two sitting and one attacking midfielder in front...and higher IQ attackers.

We need to be brave and accept that we shouldn't be changing around a manager's system to fit in a Mo for example. He isn't the right profile winger for Slot nor would he be an effect 9 or 10. We should absolutely be looking to move him along, with one of Diaz/Nunez (both if the offers were right but doubt the latter will be sold).

DM > RW > LW > CB > ST. That's the order of importance imo.

Very reasonable take. I agree that a DM is the #1 priority. That improves our defence immeasurably.

Selling Mo is also a good idea. His quickness is gone. Love the man, but every player has a best before date and this league demands greater physicality.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,938
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80539 on: Today at 03:09:45 pm »
We should have plenty of money to spend this summer. We were ready to spend £100m on Caicedo last summer, Thiago is off the books as one of our highest earners, and I would expect a few players get sold. The struggle will be finding the right players to come in, especially if we want a 6.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80540 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:07:50 am
I don't think he wants to be a right back anymore, which could be an even bigger issue

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:16:44 am
I think you might be right, in which case it is lucky Slot will have a team around him to come up with a plan: don't think we can afford to lose Trent. 100% not.

I hope this isn't the case, but if it is then I don't know why we would treat it as an acceptable state of affairs that we should build around. If it were up to me, any player not prepared to do what's the best for the team should start looking for a new club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 [2014]   Go Up
« previous next »
 