That was when he was quicker. He can't play as a striker because he doesn't enjoy the physical part of the game. Instead of tussling with fullbacks which he's struggling with now, he'd be tussling with stronger centrehalves and his holdup play is just not good enough for that role neither does he have the pace to run the channels.



If you play him behind the striker, it's effectively a midfied role. Can we carry someone that doesn't commit to tackles nor track back in the middle? It would be a lot easier to play through us than it is now.



IMO, a team can only carry one player. We're currently carrying two in Trent and Mo on the same side as well which is overkill. We need to be and play as a team again. If not, then the individuals being carried need to put in 8/10s regularly to justify it. I remember the chat about changing things to "carry" Fab before he was sold. If we're doing that for 2 players then we're not a team anymore.



Hard to look too far past this really. We need to go back to being difficult to play against first and foremost, as that was the bedrock of most if not all of our success under Klopp and was one of the first things he prioritised when he came here. Hard to do that if you're carrying 2-3 players who don't have 100% commitment off the ball or in defensive situations, and another 2-3 players who are just a bit powderpuff when it comes to that side of the game.I don't think we've looked a good team unit for a while - we strike me as a team full of gifted players (certainly on the ball) and we'll always win a lot of matches because of that, but I don't think we look a cohesive unit and I'm not convinced we're stronger than the sum of our parts, or that players particularly complement each other well.It's just that little bit too easy to play through us, or to bully us physically. You earn the right to play and all that, but I do think a degree of arrogance has crept into our game where we look at our players and think "well we have better footballers than every other team we play" and we don't always do the hard yards. The right hand side is a pretty obvious weakspot (and has been for 18 months) but I actually think it's more pervasive than that. In our pomp we had attackers like Mane and Salah - just pure pace, power and strength, and now we don't really have any of those qualities anymore. In midfield, lots of nice footballers who can play excellent football when the conditions are just right, but no-one really who's going to dominate their area or drag us kicking and screaming over the line in a tough game. Again, very little pace or power. Defence, 1/2 of our backline have a frustrating tendency to look like defending is a frustrating inconvenience to them, and physically players like VVD and Robertson are not what they used to be.I don't think there's a single part of the team that couldn't benefit from some pretty significant upgrades and I think the focus has to be making us a nightmare to play against again - I'm not saying we need to be fielding 11 pure athletes, but at some point in the past 2-3 years the balance swung way too far in the other direction, and I think we carry just a few too many players who are talented but physically unremarkable. We'd clean up in Serie A, or La Liga, but in the PL you need to be able to do both.