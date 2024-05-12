That's really low.
I saw a story in Sport the other day that Barcelona want to sell Raphinha and get someone that's more decisive in 1v1s (Diaz?). They might also free up a lot of cash by letting Lewandowski go.
Him going there isn't far fetched.
2.5M a year for afootballer is a lot of money. I know that every wants more. League
Average annual salary
Top five highest earners (in order) in 2023
Saudi Pro League
5.8 million (£4.95 million)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane
Premier League
3.8 million (£3.24 million)
Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Casemiro, Raphael Varane
La Liga
2.3 million (£1.96 million)
Frenkie De Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Toni Kroos, David Alaba, Luka Modric
Bundesliga
1.9 million (£1.62 million)
Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich
Serie A
1.8 million (£1.53 million)
Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Wojciech Szczensy, Alex Sandro, Hakan Calhanoglu
Ligue 1
1.5 million (£1.28 million)
Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar https://www.givemesport.com/average-salary-top-european-leagues-premier-league-football-soccer/