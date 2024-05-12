« previous next »
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80400 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm »
Would be mental to sign Matip up to another deal no matter what it is. Has there been reports that this will happen?
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80401 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm »
Ibrahim Sannie Daara
@SannieDaara
5:35 pm · 12 May 2024

EXCL: English giants Liverpool are set to trigger £85million release clause for Mohammed Kudus to capture the Ghana superstar from West Ham United. 🇬🇭 🚨🔴

The Reds activated contacts today to help them in completing the deal before agreeing personal terms.

Liverpool want Kudus to bolster their squad as in-coming Dutch coach Arne Slot is a huge fan of the former Ajax player.

The coming days will be crucial if the deal is to be completed.

Understand Man City, Arsenal, Real Madrid & PSG have all made  preliminary enquiries about Kudus.

#Liverpool #MohammedKudus #Kudus #ManCity #Arsenal #PSG #RealMadrid #WestHam
Samie you slacker.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80402 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm »
Yeah that sounds like a load of shite.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80403 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm »
That man is soo down the shithole he ain't even on my radar.   ;D

Secondly, Kudus release clasue becomes active in summer 2025.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80404 on: Yesterday at 11:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Samie you slacker.
Ive heard nothing on this from Sega and Amadou

They are west African Paul Joyce
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80405 on: Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm »
Let's think about this a bit. Naturally, you want to have two players for each position, which should be enough. Currently, in CB, we have four players: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, and Quansah. However, there is a consensus that we need a fifth because of questions about Konate's fitness and whether Gomez still has what it takes to play CB. If we were to upgrade Konate, it would still feel like we are short because Gomez hasn't performed well in CB for a while now. Thus, he would likely be the one to lose his place if a new CB is signed.

This raises the question of whether this is the best time to cash in on Gomez and sign a CB/LB, given the emergence of Quansah and Bradley, who cover the RB and CB areas that Gomez used to. Gomez's stock will be very high after this season, and there are bound to be many Premier League clubs willing to pay top dollar for an English international.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80406 on: Today at 12:01:14 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Samie you slacker.

If this is true, we have a big player leaving....
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80407 on: Today at 12:29:43 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm
The Matip shouts are a good one, if he can prove his fitness. Cost nothing, and he is still top class. His reading of the game and distribution are elite.

It would mean 4 CB, so more dough to go on a DM and fowards.

We are not going to offer Matip a new deal, with Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah and Van den Berg already on the squad ...
Online KC7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80408 on: Today at 02:17:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:29:43 am
We are not going to offer Matip a new deal, with Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah and Van den Berg already on the squad ...

For some reason I forgot we already have four CB (excluding Matip), so yes we look fine there especially as you say with Van den Berg back in.

The CBs were excellent for most of the season, with one or two blips apiece for Virgil and Quansah. The latter will definitely learn from that.

The focus has to be on an athletic DM. An elite one, or even a bloody good one, makes the job of the back four so much easier, likewise the 8s who would have more freedom to attack.

Apart from renewing contacts (ideally all three in Trent, Virgil and Mo) I don't see any other outstanding needs in the side. Possibly a backup left back; although Tsimikas can be really good at times, the problem is when he is bad he's shocking. Of course the new man will have his ideas and may see a player he likes in a position that may seem fine in terms of depth.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80409 on: Today at 05:37:38 am »
Kudos over Ollise? If we do that it will be because of Olise's injury record.
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80410 on: Today at 05:41:09 am »
Surely the rumours of Antony Gordon (Newcastle) coming back, he was at Liverpool till he was 11 and is apparently a red and we released him. would be a hell of alot of money for him. I doubt it myself, also £85m for Kudos seems alot not sure I would prefer him over Olise but we shall see.

(Daily Express and Echo)
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80411 on: Today at 05:43:14 am »
I think Olise is a special talent and I think that talent scales up if he goes to a big club.
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80412 on: Today at 05:51:11 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:43:14 am
I think Olise is a special talent and I think that talent scales up if he goes to a big club.

Definitely and for the same (roughly) as Kudos, personally Olise I feel suits us better, but if true would mean someone big is leaving whether thats Salah/Nunez or Diaz or two of them.

For DM a good player Fofana would be a good price alledgelt £25m which is pretty much where our sweet spot is.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80413 on: Today at 06:42:29 am »
Kudus or Olise?

Xabi or Amorim?

it will be neither.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80414 on: Today at 07:03:15 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:42:29 am
Kudus or Olise?

Xabi or Amorim?

it will be neither.

More than likely. Whoever gets Olise is getting an excellent player. His technique is unreal and he is young so he'll get even better.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80415 on: Today at 07:44:59 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Samie you slacker.

Hughes et al don't start until June, so I doubt this is true.
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80416 on: Today at 08:21:45 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
Would be mental to sign Matip up to another deal no matter what it is. Has there been reports that this will happen?

Cant se it happening, maybe a pay as you play or a one year rolling contract  .. so more not happening
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80417 on: Today at 08:38:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:10:29 am
Williams is on 200 grand a week. He's Barcelona's first choice but that's why it wouldn't be surprising if they went for Diaz.

Like I said, if they sell Raphinha and/or don't renew Lewandowski's contract,  they should have some cash to spend.

Big jump in his wages from £35k last season and only have a £43/47m buy out clause
Offline Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80418 on: Today at 08:41:57 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:10:29 am
Williams is on 200 grand a week. He's Barcelona's first choice but that's why it wouldn't be surprising if they went for Diaz.

Like I said, if they sell Raphinha and/or don't renew Lewandowski's contract,  they should have some cash to spend.
Actually, Olise is better than Nico Williams in a few stats. In fact, getting Xavi Simons and Michael Olise will cover all the essentials required.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80419 on: Today at 08:50:47 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
Would be mental to sign Matip up to another deal no matter what it is. Has there been reports that this will happen?

Surely a non-starter. Would basically be the club saying we don't want to spend money on another defender.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80420 on: Today at 09:02:04 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 05:41:09 am
Surely the rumours of Antony Gordon (Newcastle) coming back, he was at Liverpool till he was 11 and is apparently a red and we released him. would be a hell of alot of money for him. I doubt it myself, also £85m for Kudos seems alot not sure I would prefer him over Olise but we shall see.

(Daily Express and Echo)
This is when you know theres no real links to anyone so theyre really struggling to make stuff up

Anthony fuckin Gordon honestly? 100m, yeah right
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80421 on: Today at 09:08:30 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:44:59 am
Hughes et al don't start until June, so I doubt this is true.

We're not waiting till June to start working on deals.
Offline Zimagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80422 on: Today at 09:09:40 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 05:41:09 am
Surely the rumours of Antony Gordon (Newcastle) coming back, he was at Liverpool till he was 11 and is apparently a red and we released him. would be a hell of alot of money for him. I doubt it myself, also £85m for Kudos seems alot not sure I would prefer him over Olise but we shall see.

(Daily Express and Echo)

I don't think there's anything in Gordon's game that suggests that we'd go for him.
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80423 on: Today at 09:12:37 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:44:59 am
Hughes et al don't start until June, so I doubt this is true.

Id say There all ready in full transfer mode
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80424 on: Today at 09:25:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:37:38 am
Kudos over Ollise? If we do that it will be because of Olise's injury record.

AFCON versus potential England call up.

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80425 on: Today at 09:28:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:25:44 am
AFCON versus potential England call up.



Olise represents France.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80426 on: Today at 09:45:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:28:43 am
Olise represents France.

Only @ U21. Can still switch to Algeria, England or Nigeria.
Online latortuga

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80427 on: Today at 09:52:36 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:43:14 am
I think Olise is a special talent and I think that talent scales up if he goes to a big club.

I don't necessarily disagree with your conclusion, I just think from a data point of view you don't want to be spending 100m pounds + on a young player who has only really done it over 20 games - that's such a small sample size for such a huge outlay.  I say 100m + because I could see him being the bidding war of the summer.

Let's not forget that Mateta also improved his output by many multiples during the same period, but I doubt anyone considers him good enough for a top side.

The question has to be how much is down to a "new manager bounce" effect?  Afterall, Rashford put up some insane numbers under ETH in his first season. 

10 goals in 18 games is almost too good to be true and I just wonder if at a bigger club where he is forced to contend with sides playing a low block and lifting their game for Liverpool, whether he might actually regress somewhat, rather than scale up. 

I'd rather see him do it for a full season under Glasner and then pay the extra, rather than risk the unknown this summer, but given the supposed interest around him right now you probably don't get that chance.  Whichever way you slice it, just feels too risky.  By comparison when we bought Salah he'd done it for 2 full seasons at Roma. 
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80428 on: Today at 10:19:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:37:38 am
Kudos over Ollise? If we do that it will be because of Olise's injury record.

Or we know Olise is lined up to go elsewhere already?

Or Olise does not want to join us?

Think there could be multiple factors why wed go for Kudus or any other player over Olise.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80429 on: Today at 10:22:54 am »
Michael Edwards was trending last night on Twitter for some reason so I clicked an at the very top was someone shouting like they do on there and in here DONT BE BUYING ANTHONY GORDON YA SOFT BASTARD

So I instantly fucked off then went on YouTube just now and TA DAAAAAA

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h7Uu__HMP7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h7Uu__HMP7I</a>

Whats that all aboot eh?

That Amoura from Spain looks a player though. Theres a welcome to Lfc vid of him on there thats reet tursteh
