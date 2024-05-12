I think Olise is a special talent and I think that talent scales up if he goes to a big club.



I don't necessarily disagree with your conclusion, I just think from a data point of view you don't want to be spending 100m pounds + on a young player who has only really done it over 20 games - that's such a small sample size for such a huge outlay. I say 100m + because I could see him being the bidding war of the summer.Let's not forget that Mateta also improved his output by many multiples during the same period, but I doubt anyone considers him good enough for a top side.The question has to be how much is down to a "new manager bounce" effect? Afterall, Rashford put up some insane numbers under ETH in his first season.10 goals in 18 games is almost too good to be true and I just wonder if at a bigger club where he is forced to contend with sides playing a low block and lifting their game for Liverpool, whether he might actually regress somewhat, rather than scale up.I'd rather see him do it for a full season under Glasner and then pay the extra, rather than risk the unknown this summer, but given the supposed interest around him right now you probably don't get that chance. Whichever way you slice it, just feels too risky. By comparison when we bought Salah he'd done it for 2 full seasons at Roma.