Let's think about this a bit. Naturally, you want to have two players for each position, which should be enough. Currently, in CB, we have four players: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, and Quansah. However, there is a consensus that we need a fifth because of questions about Konate's fitness and whether Gomez still has what it takes to play CB. If we were to upgrade Konate, it would still feel like we are short because Gomez hasn't performed well in CB for a while now. Thus, he would likely be the one to lose his place if a new CB is signed.



This raises the question of whether this is the best time to cash in on Gomez and sign a CB/LB, given the emergence of Quansah and Bradley, who cover the RB and CB areas that Gomez used to. Gomez's stock will be very high after this season, and there are bound to be many Premier League clubs willing to pay top dollar for an English international.