LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80400 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
Would be mental to sign Matip up to another deal no matter what it is. Has there been reports that this will happen?
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80401 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Ibrahim Sannie Daara
@SannieDaara
5:35 pm · 12 May 2024

EXCL: English giants Liverpool are set to trigger £85million release clause for Mohammed Kudus to capture the Ghana superstar from West Ham United. 🇬🇭 🚨🔴

The Reds activated contacts today to help them in completing the deal before agreeing personal terms.

Liverpool want Kudus to bolster their squad as in-coming Dutch coach Arne Slot is a huge fan of the former Ajax player.

The coming days will be crucial if the deal is to be completed.

Understand Man City, Arsenal, Real Madrid & PSG have all made  preliminary enquiries about Kudus.

#Liverpool #MohammedKudus #Kudus #ManCity #Arsenal #PSG #RealMadrid #WestHam
Samie you slacker.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80402 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
Yeah that sounds like a load of shite.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80403 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm
That man is soo down the shithole he ain't even on my radar.   ;D

Secondly, Kudus release clasue becomes active in summer 2025.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80404 on: Yesterday at 11:44:47 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Samie you slacker.
Ive heard nothing on this from Sega and Amadou

They are west African Paul Joyce
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80405 on: Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm
Let's think about this a bit. Naturally, you want to have two players for each position, which should be enough. Currently, in CB, we have four players: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, and Quansah. However, there is a consensus that we need a fifth because of questions about Konate's fitness and whether Gomez still has what it takes to play CB. If we were to upgrade Konate, it would still feel like we are short because Gomez hasn't performed well in CB for a while now. Thus, he would likely be the one to lose his place if a new CB is signed.

This raises the question of whether this is the best time to cash in on Gomez and sign a CB/LB, given the emergence of Quansah and Bradley, who cover the RB and CB areas that Gomez used to. Gomez's stock will be very high after this season, and there are bound to be many Premier League clubs willing to pay top dollar for an English international.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80406 on: Today at 12:01:14 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Samie you slacker.

If this is true, we have a big player leaving....
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80407 on: Today at 12:29:43 am
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm
The Matip shouts are a good one, if he can prove his fitness. Cost nothing, and he is still top class. His reading of the game and distribution are elite.

It would mean 4 CB, so more dough to go on a DM and fowards.

We are not going to offer Matip a new deal, with Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah and Van den Berg already on the squad ...
Offline KC7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80408 on: Today at 02:17:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:29:43 am
We are not going to offer Matip a new deal, with Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah and Van den Berg already on the squad ...

For some reason I forgot we already have four CB (excluding Matip), so yes we look fine there especially as you say with Van den Berg back in.

The CBs were excellent for most of the season, with one or two blips apiece for Virgil and Quansah. The latter will definitely learn from that.

The focus has to be on an athletic DM. An elite one, or even a bloody good one, makes the job of the back four so much easier, likewise the 8s who would have more freedom to attack.

Apart from renewing contacts (ideally all three in Trent, Virgil and Mo) I don't see any other outstanding needs in the side. Possibly a backup left back; although Tsimikas can be really good at times, the problem is when he is bad he's shocking. Of course the new man will have his ideas and may see a player he likes in a position that may seem fine in terms of depth.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80409 on: Today at 05:37:38 am
Kudos over Ollise? If we do that it will be because of Olise's injury record.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80410 on: Today at 05:41:09 am
Surely the rumours of Antony Gordon (Newcastle) coming back, he was at Liverpool till he was 11 and is apparently a red and we released him. would be a hell of alot of money for him. I doubt it myself, also £85m for Kudos seems alot not sure I would prefer him over Olise but we shall see.

(Daily Express and Echo)
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80411 on: Today at 05:43:14 am
I think Olise is a special talent and I think that talent scales up if he goes to a big club.
