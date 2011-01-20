« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,846
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80360 on: Today at 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:36:07 pm
I would be pretty tempted to give Matip a new contract. people look at his age and the injury and just shrug "game over" but before he got hurt he was playing at a top 10 in the world level, which is his level. If he took a reasonable pay package for two years say and worked his way right back into it he could be amongst the best depth pieces anywhere. He's got the girraffe legs for speed they didn't get any shorter.
Depending on a number of factors, the obvious one being his potential availability. The medical department would know the best. Matip cam come into games, but he needs a bit of time to get going, so it's not an ideal situation. Another factor is Gomez's versatility, which Matip lacks. if Joe stays, Matip is more likely to go. But if Joe goes (not saying he will), where are we getting the versatility from? He was instrumental for what we achieved this season.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80361 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm »
The only way Matip is getting another contract is a short-term one as a courtesy to help him rebuild his fitness.

It would be genuinely insane to count on him in any meaningful way for Liverpool moving forward. He's a great player but unfortunately he's never, ever bloody fit. He's averaged about 25 appearances a season in his entire time with us, and a couple of decent seasons (availability wise) when he first got here aside, the past 5 years makes for horrible reading - 13, 12, 43, 21 and 14 appearances. You can say keep him around as a high-level squad player, but you can't choose when a player is injured and the chances are he picks up his injuries right when you actually need him to step in (as has often been the case in his time here). It's a squad place and wages that should be going to a player who's actually going to be fit enough to meaningfully contribute (or failing that, a younger player).

He's also on his way back from an ACL, which is a bad enough injury for any player at his age, but for a player who was already as injury prone as he was, I wouldn't be surprised if he never plays meaningful top-level football again. It's got that horrible cycle of [get fit, put in 2-3 good performances, get re-injured] written all over it, sadly. I'm sure we'll do right by him in terms of helping him in whatever his next step is, but his time as a Liverpool player is surely done.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80362 on: Today at 06:15:23 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:59:00 pm
Olise would be amazing if we can keep his hamstrings in tact.

You don't get less hamstring injuries as you age though, they are more likely to reoccur more often as he ages

For 60m is it worth it?

I'd say yes but I don't know how Edwards would view that..

Are Bilbao paying him that much ?


His wages arent a problem for us, we can afford £180K a week if his performances are good
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,940
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80363 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:36:07 pm
I would be pretty tempted to give Matip a new contract. people look at his age and the injury and just shrug "game over" but before he got hurt he was playing at a top 10 in the world level, which is his level. If he took a reasonable pay package for two years say and worked his way right back into it he could be amongst the best depth pieces anywhere. He's got the girraffe legs for speed they didn't get any shorter.

No. Would be mad to give a centreback who is over 30 a contract off the back of an ACL injury and he was hardly robust before that.
Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80364 on: Today at 06:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:15:23 pm

His wages arent a problem for us, we can afford £180K a week if his performances are good

I believe someone posted he was going to demand 300k a week or did I misread that?

180k more doable :D
Logged

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80365 on: Today at 06:36:08 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:32:19 pm
I believe someone posted he was going to demand 300k a week or did I misread that?

180k more doable :D

Is it? We're not paying £180k a week to a 22 year-old, that would make him our highest paid player behind Salah, VVD and Trent. Not even convinced he's Liverpool quality, nevermind someone we should make one of our top-earners. Young sure, but 10 goals in 100 league appearances doesn't scream "break your wage structure!!".
Logged

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,271
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80366 on: Today at 06:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:36:07 pm
I would be pretty tempted to give Matip a new contract. people look at his age and the injury and just shrug "game over" but before he got hurt he was playing at a top 10 in the world level, which is his level. If he took a reasonable pay package for two years say and worked his way right back into it he could be amongst the best depth pieces anywhere. He's got the girraffe legs for speed they didn't get any shorter.
If Klopp was staying I could see a one year deal being offered but with the new structure, Laptop Eddy is offering nowt.
Logged

Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80367 on: Today at 06:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:40:00 pm
If Klopp was staying I could see a one year deal being offered but with the new structure, Laptop Eddy is offering nowt.

A one year contract on a nominal wage with decent appearance based incentives might make sense for all. Especially if are priorities are elsewhere.
Logged

red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,769
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80368 on: Today at 06:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:36:08 pm
Is it? We're not paying £180k a week to a 22 year-old, that would make him our highest paid player behind Salah, VVD and Trent. Not even convinced he's Liverpool quality, nevermind someone we should make one of our top-earners. Young sure, but 10 goals in 100 league appearances doesn't scream "break your wage structure!!".

I feel the same. I'd rather take a punt on a less hyped winger the nerds find in their laptops.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80369 on: Today at 07:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:36:08 pm
Is it? We're not paying £180k a week to a 22 year-old, that would make him our highest paid player behind Salah, VVD and Trent. Not even convinced he's Liverpool quality, nevermind someone we should make one of our top-earners. Young sure, but 10 goals in 100 league appearances doesn't scream "break your wage structure!!".

I don't rate him highly either but 180k is more doable then 300k surely you get the point?

Nunez is on 120-140k? I would expect a big money signing to get that much these days.

Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80370 on: Today at 07:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:36:08 pm
Is it? We're not paying £180k a week to a 22 year-old, that would make him our highest paid player behind Salah, VVD and Trent. Not even convinced he's Liverpool quality, nevermind someone we should make one of our top-earners. Young sure, but 10 goals in 100 league appearances doesn't scream "break your wage structure!!".

All of those players will be renegotiating their contracts soon, £180K a week was high wages 3-4 seasons ago but the market has moved on a little since then

as for how we structure the deal, perhaps 180K a week basic salary + bonuses for goals scored / assists / appearances etc

Logged

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80371 on: Today at 07:25:31 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:08:38 pm
I don't rate him highly either but 180k is more doable then 300k surely you get the point?

Nunez is on 120-140k? I would expect a big money signing to get that much these days.

Well it's lower yes, but I still can't imagine us paying it. Nunez was coming off the back of 34 goal season, Williams has never hit double digits.

Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:17:51 pm
All of those players will be renegotiating their contracts soon, £180K a week was high wages 3-4 seasons ago but the market has moved on a little since then

as for how we structure the deal, perhaps 180K a week basic salary + bonuses for goals scored / assists / appearances etc


We gave world-cup winning, PL-proven Mac Allister £150k just last summer though. I can't see any world in which Micky Edwards sanctions £180k a week for a completely unproven forward with no European experience who barely scores goals, regardless of how hyped he is. Not saying other teams won't, but I just really doubt we would.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:27 pm by Haggis36 »
Logged

KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80372 on: Today at 07:43:02 pm »
The Matip shouts are a good one, if he can prove his fitness. Cost nothing, and he is still top class. His reading of the game and distribution are elite.

It would mean 4 CB, so more dough to go on a DM and fowards.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80373 on: Today at 07:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:25:31 pm
Well it's lower yes, but I still can't imagine us paying it. Nunez was coming off the back of 34 goal season, Williams has never hit double digits.

We gave world-cup winning, PL-proven Mac Allister £150k just last summer though. I can't see any world in which Micky Edwards sanctions £180k a week for a completely unproven forward with no European experience who barely scores goals, regardless of how hyped he is. Not saying other teams won't, but I just really doubt we would.


Hes got 8 goals and 14 assists this season playing in La Liga, hardly an unproven player, if we are interested in him at all hes not going to take a pay cut to join us is he?
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,989
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80374 on: Today at 07:57:45 pm »
You people are making the transfer thread boring.  ;D
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,846
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80375 on: Today at 07:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:45 pm
You people are making the transfer thread boring.  ;D
Well, pick it up then, what are you waiting for?  ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80376 on: Today at 08:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:56:27 pm

Hes got 8 goals and 14 assists this season playing in La Liga, hardly an unproven player, if we are interested in him at all hes not going to take a pay cut to join us is he?

He's got 4 goals, as far as I can see?
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,989
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80377 on: Today at 08:01:08 pm »
Patience my friend, there's a long summer ahead.  ;D
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80378 on: Today at 08:01:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:58:21 pm
Well, pick it up then, what are you waiting for?  ;)

Season's still ongoing :P

Saying that, Mac Allister was all but done at this stage last season so the club does seem to be slacking.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80379 on: Today at 08:02:14 pm »
Part of me would like Matip to stay but I think with the injuries it just doesn't seem that sensible. Could Van der Berg be a decent 4th/5th choice? Seems to have it all physically but I haven't seen enough of him recently myself to judge.
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80380 on: Today at 08:10:23 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:48:47 pm
I feel the same. I'd rather take a punt on a less hyped winger the nerds find in their laptops.

Agree too, Oise seems the very lazy pick new hyped EPL player can see Man Utd throwing big wages at him
Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80381 on: Today at 08:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:25:31 pm
Well it's lower yes, but I still can't imagine us paying it. Nunez was coming off the back of 34 goal season, Williams has never hit double digits.

We gave world-cup winning, PL-proven Mac Allister £150k just last summer though. I can't see any world in which Micky Edwards sanctions £180k a week for a completely unproven forward with no European experience who barely scores goals, regardless of how hyped he is. Not saying other teams won't, but I just really doubt we would.

I'm saying in general I don't think its that outlandish.

For Nico Williams in this instance I would say its outlandish but to be fair his on a big contract already.

Bit different doubling Luis Diaz wages to 55k vs signing someone else who is already on big wages.


Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80382 on: Today at 08:15:44 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:10:23 pm
Agree too, Oise seems the very lazy pick new hyped EPL player can see Man Utd throwing big wages at him

City was going to sign him for 40m in the summer but he didn't want to go yet apparently.

Then Palace offered him a bigger contract with a bigger release clause.

I'd have him in a heartbeat if you could promise his hamstrings hold up.
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,881
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80383 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
I love Matip but feel it'd be best moving him on now. I know we got rid of a few elder players last season but considering he'll be 33 and not featured since early December I wouldn't go forward with him. We can't really rely on Konate fitness wise, but Van Dijk has been relatively indestructible bar the ACL. Gomez injury prone obviously but might still be playing full back, even though I'd look at moving him back to centre half. Quansah who knows. Word is we'll buy a centre half, hopefully one of starting quality, that'd be nice. There's also Van Den Berg, interesting to see what happens with him.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80384 on: Today at 08:23:18 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 07:43:02 pm
The Matip shouts are a good one, if he can prove his fitness. Cost nothing, and he is still top class. His reading of the game and distribution are elite.

It would mean 4 CB, so more dough to go on a DM and fowards.

If we keep Matip, we'll have 4 CBs: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,846
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80385 on: Today at 08:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:23:18 pm
If we keep Matip, we'll have 4 CBs: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah.
What about Van den Berg?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,955
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80386 on: Today at 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:27:57 pm
No. Would be mad to give a centreback who is over 30 a contract off the back of an ACL injury and he was hardly robust before that.

So the fact that hes an elite player doesn't matter nor that 30's is not ancient for a cb nor that i qualified on a low wage while we see if he gets back or not because if he did it would be like winning a lottery?

Giving up on the giraffe while hes still alive, thats the madness here. This is no time or place for logic and reason. Fucker was slowly jogging around off in a corner that's good enough for me. Sign him up damn it. Soon as he can stiff leg angry walk a ref he starts and we win everything.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80387 on: Today at 08:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:52:18 pm
So the fact that hes an elite player doesn't matter nor that 30's is not ancient for a cb nor that i qualified on a low wage while we see if he gets back or not because if he did it would be like winning a lottery?

Giving up on the giraffe while hes still alive, thats the madness here. This is no time or place for logic and reason. Fucker was slowly jogging around off in a corner that's good enough for me. Sign him up damn it. Soon as he can stiff leg angry walk a ref he starts and we win everything.

Are you alright, dear?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80388 on: Today at 08:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:52:18 pm
So the fact that hes an elite player doesn't matter nor that 30's is not ancient for a cb nor that i qualified on a low wage while we see if he gets back or not because if he did it would be like winning a lottery?

Giving up on the giraffe while hes still alive, thats the madness here. This is no time or place for logic and reason. Fucker was slowly jogging around off in a corner that's good enough for me. Sign him up damn it. Soon as he can stiff leg angry walk a ref he starts and we win everything.
Yeah, give Thiago another contract too. Get the OX back and get the gang back together again.
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80389 on: Today at 09:03:57 pm »
Sturridge on a free ::)
Logged

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,271
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80390 on: Today at 09:10:04 pm »
I do think Geertruida would be a no brainer. Also meets the 23-24 age range and 150+ games that the nerds love.
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80391 on: Today at 09:35:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:59:51 pm
Yeah, give Thiago another contract too. Get the OX back and get the gang back together again.

Keita's unsettled at his current club.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80392 on: Today at 09:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:10:04 pm
I do think Geertruida would be a no brainer. Also meets the 23-24 age range and 150+ games that the nerds love.

Wouldnt say no but struggling to see why a RB would be high on our list of priorities. Trent seems well suited to RB in Slots set up and then we have Bradley.
Logged

Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD -
« Reply #80393 on: Today at 09:48:55 pm »
Guys, for Matip etc to stay are really poor imo , yes he was a great servant but we cant look to the past we need to be more ruthless, its great being sentimental etc but we did that a few years ago with Hendo, Fab milly etc and look where it got us. Its time to move on , yeah i hate it too , but it is what it is. If we want to win things then we need to bring in more capable people, with legs which from what I have read Slot like a fast pace.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:34 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,902
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80394 on: Today at 10:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:35:46 pm
Keita's unsettled at his current club.
Suspended and banned from training apparently.

On Matip, undisputed modern legend of the club. That being said, we would be crazy to offer him an extension. Let him rehab in the facilities and with the team if he wants but any sniff of a contract is ridiculous, if were being brutally honest. Every single player in that squad needs to be relied upon, and none of our options who we do want to keep have spotless availability records, so why keep the one with the worst availability and hope his body wont let you down? A thousand times bitten, twice shy.

Tsimikas getting vaguely linked to Brentford as they dont think Reguilon is worth the £18m Spurs want. Tsimikas is one of those where I could see us keeping or moving him on and Im ambivalent to either scenario. We paid £14m I believe and probably would get that back, at best. Hes had a couple of big moments that overshadow his actual overall contribution to the side. Seems a good lad though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,955
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80395 on: Today at 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:03:57 pm
Sturridge on a free ::)

The mans a deadly finisher.

aha

The lads don't take well to Whimsy it would seem. Dont even seem to grasp it.  :lmao  Of course we are not going to give matip a contract. but id  personally love it if they did on favourable terms worst case hes a magic chemistry guy adrian type. Best case hes got 4 more years left after full recovery.  top 10 in the world when he got hurt imo. Not some chancer.

But not my friends at the expense of further development of our young team. Keep him around to rehab, keep an eye on him, low cost, id do it. But honestly its primarily because i love those giraffe runs so much id pay lots of fsg's money to see one again even if it was pre season.  ;D None of the steely eye for me no sirree. roll me a 1% chance the guy comes back at a high level, im in.

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
