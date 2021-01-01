Xavis Barcelona arent to be confused with the modern classic iterations we associate Barca football with. They play a lot of direct stuff, long balls into a target man, with the number 8s expected to attack the space vacated by the forward dropping deep, with high pressing out of possession. Id actually liken them to more of a quick-possession Ten Hag Ajax as opposed to any iteration of Barca pre Vilanova.



Diaz wouldnt be a bad fit for their team, but Diaz is no more productive than Raphinha and per minute played not exceptionally ahead of Torres either. It would be an expensive way to achieve a minor upgrade really. Its all moot unless Barca jettison some of their best players to pay for him, as they simply wont be able to afford a £75m+ fee with high wages on top.



Nico Williams will be a difficult one for clubs to pull the trigger on. Not only will Athletic demand the release clause in full, he will at best tread water with his wages or even need to take a base cut to get a move that there doesnt seem to be any clamour for from his camp.