I like Diaz, he has fire in his belly and he's direct and dangerous.
That said, it kind of sounds like he and family do fancy a move to Barcelona or perhaps PSG. At 27 maybe he wants another big move, it's now long established how South American players revere Barca.
Barca cannot afford a tuna sandwich from Pret at the minute, unless they are selling multiple players. If we could get a large fee for Diaz, Edwards may conclude we can do business, in order to replace him with a younger player with better production on assists & goals.
Seems plausible, to sort out the right-side attacker role, given Dom, Darwin and Jota can all play LEFT side if Diaz leaves.