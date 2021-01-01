« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80320 on: Yesterday at 07:12:46 pm

Even if we want an upgrade it's better we use him as a squad player. Not worth it selling Diaz at all. It's not like he is on 200k a week, his salary is so low and we are not poor to need to sell him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80321 on: Yesterday at 07:14:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm
Why would a player ask to leave, unless he is told that he is not in Slot's plans? And why would Slot dismiss any player, before he has the chance to see him in pre-season? It doesn't make sense ...
Slot won't be making decisions on players...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80322 on: Yesterday at 07:21:25 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:14:31 pm
Slot won't be making decisions on players...

I find that hard to believe. He might not have the final say on the exact players we will sign (although he will be making the requests on what type of players his team needs), but he will certainly have a strong influence on which players he wants to keep. Any other setup would be madness, and a disaster waiting to happen ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80323 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm
Why would a player ask to leave, unless he is told that he is not in Slot's plans? And why would Slot dismiss any player, before he has the chance to see him in pre-season? It doesn't make sense ...
The unknown with Slot and salary.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80324 on: Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm
The unknown with Slot and salary.

You don't leave a club like Liverpool FC based on a presumption. Like I said, I expect most of our players to be with us during the July pre-season, and then at the beginning of August most of the decisions will be made ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80325 on: Yesterday at 07:39:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm
You don't leave a club like Liverpool FC based on a presumption. Like I said, I expect most of our players to be with us during the July pre-season, and then at the beginning of August most of the decisions will be made ...
Hes making £55k a week until 2027. This could be one of his last chances for a huge payday, so you couldnt blame him for considering his options.

Either way, I hope were not waiting until August to make a huge personnel decision like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80326 on: Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:39:49 pm
Hes making £55k a week until 2027. This could be one of his last chances for a huge payday, so you couldnt blame him for considering his options.

Either way, I hope were not waiting until August to make a huge personnel decision like that.

You've mentioned 4 players. Who is on £55,000 per week, and why are we not offering him a new improved contract?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80327 on: Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm
You've mentioned 4 players. Who is on £55,000 per week, and why are we not offering him a new improved contract?
Diaz is on £55k a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80328 on: Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm
Diaz is on £55k a week.
That's really low.

I saw a story in Sport the other day that Barcelona want to sell Raphinha and get someone that's more decisive in 1v1s (Diaz?). They might also free up a lot of cash by letting Lewandowski go.

Him going there isn't far fetched.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80329 on: Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm
You've mentioned 4 players. Who is on £55,000 per week, and why are we not offering him a new improved contract?
? Ive only mentioned Diaz.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80330 on: Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
? Ive only mentioned Diaz.

Sorry, it was Garlic Red who has mentioned 4 players. As for Diaz, considering how much Slot rates his pacey wingers, he is one of the least likely players to leave this summer. Like you've said, he is under contract with us for another 3 seasons, and I am quite certain that he will be given the chance to earn his improved contract next season. After all, he is only 27 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80331 on: Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm
Why would a player ask to leave, unless he is told that he is not in Slot's plans? And why would Slot dismiss any player, before he has the chance to see him in pre-season? It doesn't make sense ...

They might not want to live here? They might be being offered a huge pay rise elsewhere? It might suit their family to live in another country that speaks their native tongue? Weather?

Every single player at the club came here knowing the size of the club and what it means to play for us. Im not suggesting its a negative against us that a player may want to leave, its just a completely normal aspect of football that players seek moves for a multitude of reasons. I suspect any player who definitely wants to leave will have let the club know already so all parties can make the necessary arrangements.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80332 on: Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Diaz's entourage and family allegedly want him to move to Barca.  Papa Diaz has been milking it for a while now. No wonder the kidnappers let him go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80333 on: Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Diaz's entourage and family allegedly want him to move to Barca.  Papa Diaz has been milking it for a while now. No wonder the kidnappers let him go.

I'm sure they probably do. As with Nunez, don't see them being able to cough up anywhere near the dough that would make it worthwhile for us though, so almost certainly a non-starter.

There's really not many teams who can afford to poach our better players now - a handful of PL clubs, Real, Bayern and PSG, and that's maybe it? Maybe a Napoli/Milan if they make bank selling their stars. I do think we'd be open to letting Diaz leave for the right price, but I doubt we're actively pushing for it and tenuous PSG links aside I dunno where he'd go. I definitely think longer-term we're going to need quite a bit more output in terms of goals/assists than he offers though, particularly when Salah leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80334 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Diaz's entourage and family allegedly want him to move to Barca.  Papa Diaz has been milking it for a while now. No wonder the kidnappers let him go.

https://www.goal.com/en/lists/barcelona-run-out-financial-levers-mess-disaster-inevitable/blt3bf95b8c81325102
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80335 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
Mac, trade him for Vitor Roque mate.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80336 on: Yesterday at 11:31:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
Mac, trade him for Vitor Roque mate.  :D

Talented player, but still very raw and inexperienced. And I don't think an undersized striker like Roque would fit well in Slot's setup. On the other hand, Diaz is a perfect player for Slot's setup ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80337 on: Today at 12:02:06 am
I would love us to et Niko Williams  £43m buyout would be a bargain . I was watching some streams oddly a Man Utd supporter has some really good ideas of relatively cheap players who are or could be worldies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpGy8gqLK0g

she is very good - Alice / Ecila she does a buy sell 50/50 and after that a players list of bargains that would suit Liverpool.

Sell Diaz get Niko Williams in and we far better going forward with a winger who can finish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80338 on: Today at 12:04:58 am
Barca dont have enough $$ to buy Diazs left leg.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80339 on: Today at 03:24:52 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm
Sorry, it was Garlic Red who has mentioned 4 players. As for Diaz, considering how much Slot rates his pacey wingers, he is one of the least likely players to leave this summer. Like you've said, he is under contract with us for another 3 seasons, and I am quite certain that he will be given the chance to earn his improved contract next season. After all, he is only 27 ...

Díaz is probably on a pay as you play deal anyway 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80340 on: Today at 07:31:12 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Diaz's entourage and family allegedly want him to move to Barca.  Papa Diaz has been milking it for a while now. No wonder the kidnappers let him go.

I'm not sure Barca would be interested in him, to be honest. His decision making in the final third leaves a lot to be desired at times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80341 on: Today at 08:08:56 am
Sure I read that Nico an Inaki Williams are on mega contracts, massive wages etc as Bilboa don't buy players. So you'd imagine any team would have to match it or pay a bit less which would still be a lot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80342 on: Today at 08:10:29 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:02:06 am
I would love us to et Niko Williams  £43m buyout would be a bargain . I was watching some streams oddly a Man Utd supporter has some really good ideas of relatively cheap players who are or could be worldies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpGy8gqLK0g

she is very good - Alice / Ecila she does a buy sell 50/50 and after that a players list of bargains that would suit Liverpool.

Sell Diaz get Niko Williams in and we far better going forward with a winger who can finish.
Williams is on 200 grand a week. He's Barcelona's first choice but that's why it wouldn't be surprising if they went for Diaz.

Like I said, if they sell Raphinha and/or don't renew Lewandowski's contract,  they should have some cash to spend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80343 on: Today at 08:58:15 am
I like Diaz, he has fire in his belly and he's direct and dangerous.

That said, it kind of sounds like he and family do fancy a move to Barcelona or perhaps PSG. At 27 maybe he wants another big move, it's now long established how South American players revere Barca.

Barca cannot afford a tuna sandwich from Pret at the minute, unless they are selling multiple players. If we could get a large fee for Diaz, Edwards may conclude we can do business, in order to replace him with a younger player with better production on assists & goals.

Seems plausible, to sort out the right-side attacker role, given Dom, Darwin and Jota can all play LEFT side if Diaz leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80344 on: Today at 09:00:57 am
Wonder if we're looking at Calafiori at Bologna, seems to have had a great season at CB under Motta and is only 21
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80345 on: Today at 09:10:22 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 06:57:42 pm
If we ultimately move for a forward, it shouldnt be for depth. We saw limitations with our attack in the second half of the season, so we need to target someone whos an upgrade.

With the young talent we have we don't need squad players now. First team ready signings this summer need to be players good enough to start.

A DM, a forward, a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80346 on: Today at 09:24:52 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:00:57 am
Wonder if we're looking at Calafiori at Bologna, seems to have had a great season at CB under Motta and is only 21

If stats are your thing he is the best CB in Italy. Also left footed and can play lb. Could be perfect for us. Although Juve are desperate for him. However can they afford him? They keep making huge losses.

I'd be made up if the 3 in the summer were

Olise
Archie Gray
Calafiori

Probably looking at about £150m for those 3 so Diaz and few others like Morton would have to be sold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80347 on: Today at 09:34:41 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:24:52 am
If stats are your thing he is the best CB in Italy. Also left footed and can play lb. Could be perfect for us. Although Juve are desperate for him. However can they afford him? They keep making huge losses.

I'd be made up if the 3 in the summer were

Olise
Archie Gray
Calafiori

Probably looking at about £150m for those 3 so Diaz and few others like Morton would have to be sold.

Do you think those 3 take us to the level next?? MacAllister last season type signing with developing world class potential?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80348 on: Today at 09:34:41 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:24:52 am
If stats are your thing he is the best CB in Italy. Also left footed and can play lb. Could be perfect for us. Although Juve are desperate for him. However can they afford him? They keep making huge losses.

I'd be made up if the 3 in the summer were

Olise
Archie Gray
Calafiori

Probably looking at about £150m for those 3 so Diaz and few others like Morton would have to be sold.

Not a big sample size though. He's not played for Italy yet, started the season at Basle and was let go by Roma a couple of years ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80349 on: Today at 09:57:31 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:34:41 am
Do you think those 3 take us to the level next?? MacAllister last season type signing with developing world class potential?

I think Olise would help our attack

Archie Gray will be worth £100m in few years. He's better than Rice at the same age imo.

I've not seen any of Calafiori but his stats look great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80350 on: Today at 09:58:29 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:34:41 am
Not a big sample size though. He's not played for Italy yet, started the season at Basle and was let go by Roma a couple of years ago.

Yeah I've never seen him play so it might just be a purple patch but going off stats alone he's a beast.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80351 on: Today at 11:25:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:10:29 am
Williams is on 200 grand a week. He's Barcelona's first choice but that's why it wouldn't be surprising if they went for Diaz.

Like I said, if they sell Raphinha and/or don't renew Lewandowski's contract,  they should have some cash to spend.

I believe Lewandowski has one more year on his contract.  They are still under big financial restraints from La Liga.  They might have money to spend but it's not a lot and if they sell, say Raphinha, then they can only then spend something like 25% of the profit that sale brings in.  That includes wages. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80352 on: Today at 01:07:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:57:31 am
I think Olise would help our attack

Archie Gray will be worth £100m in few years. He's better than Rice at the same age imo.

I've not seen any of Calafiori but his stats look great.

I agree on Olise. Injuries are a worry though.

He also plays in the same position as Salah and weve seen what happens when you try and take minutes off Mo!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80353 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm
Gray has serious potential but he should stay at Leeds for another season at least, especially if they get promoted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80354 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:19:04 pm
Gray has serious potential but he should stay at Leeds for another season at least, especially if they get promoted.

I think he will want to anyway. Maybe if you offer Carvalho, Morton and bit of cash along with him staying there another year could suit everyone. Just can't see Fabio or Morton making it here but they'd be really good for Leeds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80355 on: Today at 01:36:37 pm
Don't understand why Diaz is often mentioned with Barca. Sure his dad wants them but never seen any rumors about Barca wanting him. His style is like the opposite of what they want. Can you imagine a player who is so slow at releasing the ball, has his head down all the time, can never play a first time pass, play for a tiki taka based team?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80356 on: Today at 01:40:27 pm
Are Barca still a tiki taka side? Rarely ever watch them any more
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80357 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm
Xavis Barcelona arent to be confused with the modern classic iterations we associate Barca football with. They play a lot of direct stuff, long balls into a target man, with the number 8s expected to attack the space vacated by the forward dropping deep, with high pressing out of possession. Id actually liken them to more of a quick-possession Ten Hag Ajax as opposed to any iteration of Barca pre Vilanova.

Diaz wouldnt be a bad fit for their team, but Diaz is no more productive than Raphinha and per minute played not exceptionally ahead of Torres either. It would be an expensive way to achieve a minor upgrade really. Its all moot unless Barca jettison some of their best players to pay for him, as they simply wont be able to afford a £75m+ fee with high wages on top.

Nico Williams will be a difficult one for clubs to pull the trigger on. Not only will Athletic demand the release clause in full, he will at best tread water with his wages or even need to take a base cut to get a move that there doesnt seem to be any clamour for from his camp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80358 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm
Olise would be amazing if we can keep his hamstrings in tact.

You don't get less hamstring injuries as you age though, they are more likely to reoccur more often as he ages

For 60m is it worth it?

I'd say yes but I don't know how Edwards would view that..

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:50:48 pm
Xavis Barcelona arent to be confused with the modern classic iterations we associate Barca football with. They play a lot of direct stuff, long balls into a target man, with the number 8s expected to attack the space vacated by the forward dropping deep, with high pressing out of possession. Id actually liken them to more of a quick-possession Ten Hag Ajax as opposed to any iteration of Barca pre Vilanova.

Diaz wouldnt be a bad fit for their team, but Diaz is no more productive than Raphinha and per minute played not exceptionally ahead of Torres either. It would be an expensive way to achieve a minor upgrade really. Its all moot unless Barca jettison some of their best players to pay for him, as they simply wont be able to afford a £75m+ fee with high wages on top.

Nico Williams will be a difficult one for clubs to pull the trigger on. Not only will Athletic demand the release clause in full, he will at best tread water with his wages or even need to take a base cut to get a move that there doesnt seem to be any clamour for from his camp.

Are Bilbao paying him that much ?
