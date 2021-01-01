Diaz's entourage and family allegedly want him to move to Barca. Papa Diaz has been milking it for a while now. No wonder the kidnappers let him go.



I'm sure they probably do. As with Nunez, don't see them being able to cough up anywhere near the dough that would make it worthwhile for us though, so almost certainly a non-starter.There's really not many teams who can afford to poach our better players now - a handful of PL clubs, Real, Bayern and PSG, and that's maybe it? Maybe a Napoli/Milan if they make bank selling their stars. I do think we'd be open to letting Diaz leave for the right price, but I doubt we're actively pushing for it and tenuous PSG links aside I dunno where he'd go. I definitely think longer-term we're going to need quite a bit more output in terms of goals/assists than he offers though, particularly when Salah leaves.