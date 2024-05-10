« previous next »
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80240 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:42:45 am
If we want a player from PSG it should be Vitinha. Him, Mac and a DM that's a great midfield.

Good shout. Vitinha is class.
Offline Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80241 on: Today at 12:39:33 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:10:00 pm
I would prefer to keep Diaz and buy another winger. Whoever is most productive plays. Selling good players and replacing them only weakens  the squad prefer competition within the team.
If we keep Diaz (and all the rest of our forward options) I'd possibly lean towards not buying anyone else, as long as Doak is recovered. If, conversely, he wants to leave then fair enough, as long as we get a good replacement. Same with Nunez, or any of the forward options really.

I'm probably in the minority, but I'm pretty sound with our current squad, though Matip will need replacing, maybe a better DM. Wouldn't be against any shiny new attackers either mind, I just don't see them as a pressing need currently.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80242 on: Today at 12:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:01:23 pm
For me it's not that I don't rate Diaz, I do but I do also think he lacks that final piece i.e. the final ball or goal, his conversion rate is 9% I dont think thats brilliant, ideally he improves but if thats him its something we could improve externally.


Diaz is 27 now. He might improve slightly but there is no world-class ending on the horizon. Issue for us is there are question marks on all of our front 3 this summer for different reasons. If Darwin stays because of no buyer and we manage to pull of a suitable new contract for Mo then I agree...Diaz will definitely be off.

One thing for sure is someone is leaving across the front line. Maybe two.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80243 on: Today at 12:49:28 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:30:07 pm
Good shout. Vitinha is class.

why would we add another midfielder who isnt a CDM? were overstocked as it is (with the exception of a CDM)
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80244 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm »
https://theathletic.com/5481665/2024/05/10/liverpool-transfer-olise-bowen-neto/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk

Michael Olise
Jarrod Bowen
Pedro Neto
Johan Bakayoko
Francisco Conceicao
Edon Zhegrova
Nico Williams
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80245 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:53:56 pm
https://theathletic.com/5481665/2024/05/10/liverpool-transfer-olise-bowen-neto/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk

Michael Olise
Jarrod Bowen
Pedro Neto
Johan Bakayoko
Francisco Conceicao
Edon Zhegrova
Nico Williams

Michael Olise - Slight injury concern
Jarrod Bowen - 28 next season, no chance
Pedro Neto - Massive injury concern
Johan Bakayoko - Promising winger
Francisco Conceicao - Not good enough yet
Edon Zhegrova - Don't know enough about, looks decent but 25 already
Nico Williams - Promising winger, two footed, wages talk true or false?

Out of those my top three would be Olise, Williams/Bakayoko in that order.

I was against it before but I think we should be adventurous and try for Kvaratskhelia if we're going for the likes of Olise. Similar pressing ability but a monster at taking on fullbacks...usually always ends up having to be 1v2 because he's that good.

2nd best ratings across the whole season in Serie A (according to whoscored) picking up 9 MotM's in a season where Napoli are a mess. Right age profile. Great injury record. 80m being reported? Around £69m quid. Prob end up being around £75m. Absolutely worth it.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80246 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:54:56 am
Seems like me and Yorkie are in a small minority of supporters who value Diaz, and want him to stay. Agree with Killer about Summerville; hes a bit of a Coutinho-lite.

Id like him to stay also. I think he gives us attributes that the current other forwards dont excel at.

But I do think with Diaz you need to have the 9 and RW scoring a fair amount. Probably +35 league goals between them. I think Diazs lack of goals is then confounded by lack of goals from 9 position. Tgat would be even more of a worry if Salah wasnt getting 20 odd goals from RW.

So I like Diaz but you probably need a fit Jota, a more clinical Nunez and/or a new CF for his relative lack of output to make more sense.
Offline Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80247 on: Today at 02:09:36 pm »
Xavi Simons is suddenly available. He is only 21 years old, and has loads of experience in 3 of the best leagues in Europe. He can play as a wide forward on the right, or as a creator in the middle. We should definitely have a look at him.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80248 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:43:33 pm
Diaz is 27 now. He might improve slightly but there is no world-class ending on the horizon. Issue for us is there are question marks on all of our front 3 this summer for different reasons. If Darwin stays because of no buyer and we manage to pull of a suitable new contract for Mo then I agree...Diaz will definitely be off.

One thing for sure is someone is leaving across the front line. Maybe two.

Diaz is pretty much hitting his peak years now, but he seems more eager to spend them in Spain.

If Barca weren't skint it'd be a nap he'd end up there this year or next.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80249 on: Today at 02:33:20 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:06:06 am
Important to factor in Klopp is going

Seems more likely Slot comes in and sticks to his tried and tested title winning formation than him ripping it up because weve played a 4-3-3 under Klopp. Carvalho is a 10 and Slot plays with a 10 in his sides

Ive seen it said that he plays both. Certainly if hes going to go with 4231 were going to play with more of a 10 and Carvalho will be much better stylistically. But if we do go with 4231 weve potentially got Szoboslai, Elliot, Jota, Gapko, Salah for the 10. Some of them will primarily play elsewhere but not all.

The only thing about Summerville is hes right footed, I think? We really dont need more right footed forwards to play from the left. We have 3 or 4 already.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80250 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm »
That Francisco Conceicao looks great on the Youtubes - your classic, prototypical tricky winger. Hipsters would call him "Francizzle."

If Mo stays and Diaz goes to Spain:

Xavi Simons to replace Diaz (and help offset the cost)
Francisco Conceicao to understudy Mo
Andre to solve our DM problems and our lack of mongoose problem
Willian Pacho at CB, if that's the one they like


Aside from Simons, wouldn't cost a fortune, relatively speaking.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80251 on: Today at 03:09:05 pm »
Transfermarkt has Summerville as playing a lot of games at RW. Looks like this season is when Leeds committed to him playing from the left though.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/crysencio-summerville/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/474701
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80252 on: Today at 03:37:00 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:07:27 pm
That Francisco Conceicao looks great on the Youtubes - your classic, prototypical tricky winger. Hipsters would call him "Francizzle."

If Mo stays and Diaz goes to Spain:

Xavi Simons to replace Diaz (and help offset the cost)
Francisco Conceicao to understudy Mo
Andre to solve our DM problems and our lack of mongoose problem
Willian Pacho at CB, if that's the one they like


Aside from Simons, wouldn't cost a fortune, relatively speaking.

Doesn't solve the issue of us needing fast, direct wingers who can win their 1v1s. This is the type of winger that fits the Slot profile. Hence the links to the likes of Summerville, Bakayoko etc. Diaz is the only attacker who can somewhat do that at the moment...and if he goes I think we need at least 1 pacey 1v1 winger. Would love Simons regardless though plays across all the front positions.
Offline Kalito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80253 on: Today at 03:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 07:26:42 pm
Will never forget that game against Utd. He literally destroyed them.
And City in the FA Cup semi-final ...
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80254 on: Today at 03:40:56 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 03:37:00 pm
Doesn't solve the issue of us needing fast, direct wingers who can win their 1v1s. This is the type of winger that fits the Slot profile. Hence the links to the likes of Summerville, Bakayoko etc. Diaz is the only attacker who can somewhat do that at the moment...and if he goes I think we need at least 1 pacey 1v1 winger. Would love Simons regardless though plays across all the front positions.

Simons is a great dribbler and looks quick from when I've seen him, gets fouled so much.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80255 on: Today at 03:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:40:56 pm
Simons is a great dribbler and looks quick from when I've seen him, gets fouled so much.

Yeah I would be happy with him or Szobo on one wing like LW for example but we'd still need one more on the other side.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80256 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Simons does prefer the left.
We really could do with a left footed winger.

rumours Williams wants 300k a week which would rule him out & his data isnt great in terms of XG
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80257 on: Today at 04:28:29 pm »
Xavi Simons would be brilliant, versatile player and proven on multiple leagues/competitions.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80258 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm »
Any links to Williams or Simons.

I havent actually seen any real links to anyone yet
Offline duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80259 on: Today at 04:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:28:52 pm
Diaz is pretty much hitting his peak years now, but he seems more eager to spend them in Spain.

If Barca weren't skint it'd be a nap he'd end up there this year or next.
Does Diaz want to leave? I know his father has been talking about playing him playing there, so he may want to, but again I havent seen anything of any substance outside of that
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80260 on: Today at 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:07:27 pm
That Francisco Conceicao looks great on the Youtubes - your classic, prototypical tricky winger. Hipsters would call him "Francizzle."

If Mo stays and Diaz goes to Spain:

Xavi Simons to replace Diaz (and help offset the cost)
Francisco Conceicao to understudy Mo
Andre to solve our DM problems and our lack of mongoose problem
Willian Pacho at CB, if that's the one they like


Aside from Simons, wouldn't cost a fortune, relatively speaking.


Would Andre be the now famous Andre Trinidade, who Fulham didn't pull the trigger on?

Always seemed like his agent camping out at every transfer rumour merchant, in full Liverpool kit and bright red lipstick.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80261 on: Today at 05:08:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1788962499376922938

Quote
Michael Edwards has brought back former #LFC sporting director Julian Ward as FSGs new technical director.

Edwards has also appointed Benficas Pedro Marques as FSG's director of football development.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80262 on: Today at 05:10:13 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80263 on: Today at 05:11:12 pm »
Julian Ward is banned from Portugal's air space though.  ???
Offline PEG2K

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80264 on: Today at 05:17:06 pm »
Xavi Simons ticks a lot of boxes: young, talented, proven, Dutch, left foot, can do swap deal with Diaz.

Also if we get him, Arsenal can't. Their attacking would be ridiculously good if he joins.
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80265 on: Today at 05:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:54:56 am
Seems like me and Yorkie are in a small minority of supporters who value Diaz, and want him to stay. Agree with Killer about Summerville; hes a bit of a Coutinho-lite.

Add me to the list I think Diaz is a major asset for us:
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80266 on: Today at 05:21:22 pm »
Quote
Ward will be tasked with overseeing player development. His wide range of responsibilities will include oversight of academy, FSGs loan department, group wide elite player development strategies and the establishment of innovation department.

[@JamesPearceLFC]


Quote
Pedro Marques, who will report to Ward, is regarded by Edwards as an industry leading expert in player development, career pathways, coaching methodologies and performance analysis.

Offline duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80267 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 05:18:46 pm
Add me to the list I think Diaz is a major asset for us:
Im a Diaz fan too, been really good again since fully recovering from injury. Probably one of the players of our season since January.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80268 on: Today at 05:29:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:24:55 pm
Im a Diaz fan too, been really good again since fully recovering from injury. Prob  a boy one of the players of our season since January.

Add another one who's a Diaz fan. Gonna be boss next season.
Online Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80269 on: Today at 06:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:08:00 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1788962499376922938

Wasnt Carvalho a Ward signing?

Ive always found Neil Jones has spoke glowingly about Carvalho, said hes massively rated at the club and they think he could go far. Pretty sure Neils also said hes mates with Barry Lewtas so he wont be far off.

Id be amazed if we give up on him, he might get another loan next season but Ill be surprised if we sell him.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80270 on: Today at 06:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:27:59 pm
Dont see us shopping much in the Netherlands going forward. There have been few obvious successes, at least at top clubs, in the last 10 years.

Bakayoko seems highly rated
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80271 on: Today at 06:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Do any of you people like cabbies?

Their alcoholic ginger beer is nice
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80272 on: Today at 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:33:20 pm
Ive seen it said that he plays both. Certainly if hes going to go with 4231 were going to play with more of a 10 and Carvalho will be much better stylistically. But if we do go with 4231 weve potentially got Szoboslai, Elliot, Jota, Gapko, Salah for the 10. Some of them will primarily play elsewhere but not all.

The only thing about Summerville is hes right footed, I think? We really dont need more right footed forwards to play from the left. We have 3 or 4 already.

I was take talking about Fabio to be honest, he is a red. Summerville could move to us or not at this point

As for those listed, how many of them have played as a 10 a decent amount?
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80273 on: Today at 07:21:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:43:20 pm
Would Andre be the now famous Andre Trinidade, who Fulham didn't pull the trigger on?

Always seemed like his agent camping out at every transfer rumour merchant, in full Liverpool kit and bright red lipstick.

That's just good agenting. Fulham wouldn't know good agenting if it walked up and pinched them on the arse.
Online Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80274 on: Today at 07:24:35 pm »
Reckon theyd announce any signings before Slot officially starts or will they wait purely for the optics of it?
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80275 on: Today at 07:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 06:18:11 pm
Bakayoko seems highly rated
So were De Ligt, De Jong, Ziyech, Van de Beek, Gakpo, Jansen, Depay, Milik, Antony, Davison Sanchez, and Lozano.

Theres a very long list over the years, many at a high price, yet its hard to say any of them were unqualified successes.

Bakayoko might be the one to break the trend, but paying 50m for him is a huge risk.
