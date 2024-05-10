https://theathletic.com/5481665/2024/05/10/liverpool-transfer-olise-bowen-neto/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk
Michael Olise
Jarrod Bowen
Pedro Neto
Johan Bakayoko
Francisco Conceicao
Edon Zhegrova
Nico Williams
Michael Olise - Slight injury concern
Jarrod Bowen - 28 next season, no chance
Pedro Neto - Massive injury concern
Johan Bakayoko - Promising winger
Francisco Conceicao - Not good enough yet
Edon Zhegrova - Don't know enough about, looks decent but 25 already
Nico Williams - Promising winger, two footed, wages talk true or false?
Out of those my top three would be Olise, Williams/Bakayoko in that order.
I was against it before but I think we should be adventurous and try for Kvaratskhelia if we're going for the likes of Olise. Similar pressing ability but a monster at taking on fullbacks...usually always ends up having to be 1v2 because he's that good.
2nd best ratings across the whole season in Serie A (according to whoscored) picking up 9 MotM's in a season where Napoli are a mess. Right age profile. Great injury record. 80m being reported? Around £69m quid. Prob end up being around £75m. Absolutely worth it.