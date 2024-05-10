« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 [2007]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3142616 times)

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,285
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80240 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:42:45 am
If we want a player from PSG it should be Vitinha. Him, Mac and a DM that's a great midfield.

Good shout. Vitinha is class.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80241 on: Today at 12:39:33 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:10:00 pm
I would prefer to keep Diaz and buy another winger. Whoever is most productive plays. Selling good players and replacing them only weakens  the squad prefer competition within the team.
If we keep Diaz (and all the rest of our forward options) I'd possibly lean towards not buying anyone else, as long as Doak is recovered. If, conversely, he wants to leave then fair enough, as long as we get a good replacement. Same with Nunez, or any of the forward options really.

I'm probably in the minority, but I'm pretty sound with our current squad, though Matip will need replacing, maybe a better DM. Wouldn't be against any shiny new attackers either mind, I just don't see them as a pressing need currently.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80242 on: Today at 12:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:01:23 pm
For me it's not that I don't rate Diaz, I do but I do also think he lacks that final piece i.e. the final ball or goal, his conversion rate is 9% I dont think thats brilliant, ideally he improves but if thats him its something we could improve externally.


Diaz is 27 now. He might improve slightly but there is no world-class ending on the horizon. Issue for us is there are question marks on all of our front 3 this summer for different reasons. If Darwin stays because of no buyer and we manage to pull of a suitable new contract for Mo then I agree...Diaz will definitely be off.

One thing for sure is someone is leaving across the front line. Maybe two.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,001
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80243 on: Today at 12:49:28 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:30:07 pm
Good shout. Vitinha is class.

why would we add another midfielder who isnt a CDM? were overstocked as it is (with the exception of a CDM)
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,249
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80244 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm »
https://theathletic.com/5481665/2024/05/10/liverpool-transfer-olise-bowen-neto/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk

Michael Olise
Jarrod Bowen
Pedro Neto
Johan Bakayoko
Francisco Conceicao
Edon Zhegrova
Nico Williams
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80245 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:53:56 pm
https://theathletic.com/5481665/2024/05/10/liverpool-transfer-olise-bowen-neto/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk

Michael Olise
Jarrod Bowen
Pedro Neto
Johan Bakayoko
Francisco Conceicao
Edon Zhegrova
Nico Williams

Michael Olise - Slight injury concern
Jarrod Bowen - 28 next season, no chance
Pedro Neto - Massive injury concern
Johan Bakayoko - Promising winger
Francisco Conceicao - Not good enough yet
Edon Zhegrova - Don't know enough about, looks decent but 25 already
Nico Williams - Promising winger, two footed, wages talk true or false?

Out of those my top three would be Olise, Williams/Bakayoko in that order.

I was against it before but I think we should be adventurous and try for Kvaratskhelia if we're going for the likes of Olise. Similar pressing ability but a monster at taking on fullbacks...usually always ends up having to be 1v2 because he's that good.

2nd best ratings across the whole season in Serie A (according to whoscored) picking up 9 MotM's in a season where Napoli are a mess. Right age profile. Great injury record. 80m being reported? Around £69m quid. Prob end up being around £75m. Absolutely worth it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:52:19 pm by PaleBlueDot »
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80246 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:54:56 am
Seems like me and Yorkie are in a small minority of supporters who value Diaz, and want him to stay. Agree with Killer about Summerville; hes a bit of a Coutinho-lite.

Id like him to stay also. I think he gives us attributes that the current other forwards dont excel at.

But I do think with Diaz you need to have the 9 and RW scoring a fair amount. Probably +35 league goals between them. I think Diazs lack of goals is then confounded by lack of goals from 9 position. Tgat would be even more of a worry if Salah wasnt getting 20 odd goals from RW.

So I like Diaz but you probably need a fit Jota, a more clinical Nunez and/or a new CF for his relative lack of output to make more sense.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,771
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80247 on: Today at 02:09:36 pm »
Xavi Simons is suddenly available. He is only 21 years old, and has loads of experience in 3 of the best leagues in Europe. He can play as a wide forward on the right, or as a creator in the middle. We should definitely have a look at him.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,588
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80248 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:43:33 pm
Diaz is 27 now. He might improve slightly but there is no world-class ending on the horizon. Issue for us is there are question marks on all of our front 3 this summer for different reasons. If Darwin stays because of no buyer and we manage to pull of a suitable new contract for Mo then I agree...Diaz will definitely be off.

One thing for sure is someone is leaving across the front line. Maybe two.

Diaz is pretty much hitting his peak years now, but he seems more eager to spend them in Spain.

If Barca weren't skint it'd be a nap he'd end up there this year or next.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80249 on: Today at 02:33:20 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:06:06 am
Important to factor in Klopp is going

Seems more likely Slot comes in and sticks to his tried and tested title winning formation than him ripping it up because weve played a 4-3-3 under Klopp. Carvalho is a 10 and Slot plays with a 10 in his sides

Ive seen it said that he plays both. Certainly if hes going to go with 4231 were going to play with more of a 10 and Carvalho will be much better stylistically. But if we do go with 4231 weve potentially got Szoboslai, Elliot, Jota, Gapko, Salah for the 10. Some of them will primarily play elsewhere but not all.

The only thing about Summerville is hes right footed, I think? We really dont need more right footed forwards to play from the left. We have 3 or 4 already.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,761
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80250 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm »
That Francisco Conceicao looks great on the Youtubes - your classic, prototypical tricky winger. Hipsters would call him "Francizzle."

If Mo stays and Diaz goes to Spain:

Xavi Simons to replace Diaz (and help offset the cost)
Francisco Conceicao to understudy Mo
Andre to solve our DM problems and our lack of mongoose problem
Willian Pacho at CB, if that's the one they like


Aside from Simons, wouldn't cost a fortune, relatively speaking.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,257
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80251 on: Today at 03:09:05 pm »
Transfermarkt has Summerville as playing a lot of games at RW. Looks like this season is when Leeds committed to him playing from the left though.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/crysencio-summerville/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/474701
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 [2007]   Go Up
« previous next »
 