Michael Olise - Slight injury concernJarrod Bowen - 28 next season, no chancePedro Neto - Massive injury concernJohan Bakayoko - Promising wingerFrancisco Conceicao - Not good enough yetEdon Zhegrova - Don't know enough about, looks decent but 25 alreadyNico Williams - Promising winger, two footed, wages talk true or false?Out of those my top three would be Olise, Williams/Bakayoko in that order.I was against it before but I think we should be adventurous and try for Kvaratskhelia if we're going for the likes of Olise. Similar pressing ability but a monster at taking on fullbacks...usually always ends up having to be 1v2 because he's that good.2nd best ratings across the whole season in Serie A (according to whoscored) picking up 9 MotM's in a season where Napoli are a mess. Right age profile. Great injury record. 80m being reported? Around £69m quid. Prob end up being around £75m. Absolutely worth it.