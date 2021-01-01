Not sure Simons is the exact thing we need but I'd really like to see him come here, would probably thrive under an attacking manager like Slot and he has good experience playing at a decent level. I think he'd be making the right decision not returning to PSG. He looks like he can be a top attacker in years to come IMO.



Considering we don't really do massive changes quickly I think the best move we can make in attack this summer is an upgrade on Diaz. Not sure how easy it'll be to do but think it's worth trying. I feel like we're long enough in to know he'll struggle to be the guy making big contributions to win us major honours. Summerville looks good but I'd be a bit underwhelmed if it's him IMO, don't really care for someone who might be the real deal three years from now after a couple of seasons in the Prem, reckon he should stay with Leeds if they get promoted. Considering we probably won't be buying 5 or 6 players they can go big for someone with a bit more quality and experience surely, especially if Diaz is to move himself. Should be able to get more than 50 million for him surely.