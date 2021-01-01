« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80200 on: Yesterday at 08:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:48:26 pm
I loved Kuyt as well but aware he divided opinion. He had his limitations but the bigger problem was the other side of the pitch with Albert Riera contributing next to nothing.

Very few people remember that we were interested in the young Luis Suarez at Ajax (in the summer of 2008, after his first season there), but ultimately went for more experienced players, and got Keane and Riera, since we couldn't afford David Villa.

Imagine how this attack would have worked under Rafa:

Torres

Suarez - Gerrard - Kuyt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80201 on: Yesterday at 09:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:48:26 pm
I loved Kuyt as well but aware he divided opinion. He had his limitations but the bigger problem was the other side of the pitch with Albert Riera contributing next to nothing.

To be honest both flanks were always a problem during that time under Rafa. Brilliant spine of a side surrounded by plodders at both full backs and wing positions. Aurelio was good but never fit. Riise, Arbeloa, Benayoun, Babel, Kuyt, Pennant and Riera were all average players that wouldnt have got near Chelsea or Uniteds sides during that period.

Could you have imagined Gerrard playing with prime Salah and Mane?  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80202 on: Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:29:23 pm
Very few people remember that we were interested in the young Luis Suarez at Ajax (in the summer of 2008, after his first season there), but ultimately went for more experienced players, and got Keane and Riera, since we couldn't afford David Villa.

Imagine how this attack would have worked under Rafa:

Torres

Suarez - Gerrard - Kuyt

Problem for Kuyt was the team lacked width and pace out wide in general, so Kuyt just added to that.

We didn't have attacking full backs for the most part, Carragher slow and pushing the defensive line back, whoever was on the left wing not offering a lot. That team really needed a better left side. Gerrard could push right and offer width from there and Kuyt was worth his weight with his work rate and knack for a big goal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80203 on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:43:57 pm
Not sure what this game was but he was MOTM in the 0-0 there last season as well.

Think it finished 3-1, was when jota got brought down for a much disputed penalty in the last minute after they had battered us all 2nd half
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80204 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm
Problem for Kuyt was the team lacked width and pace out wide in general, so Kuyt just added to that.

We didn't have attacking full backs for the most part, Carragher slow and pushing the defensive line back, whoever was on the left wing not offering a lot. That team really needed a better left side. Gerrard could push right and offer width from there and Kuyt was worth his weight with his work rate and knack for a big goal.

We were a wide attacker down on a brilliant team for ages. Keane really was an awful signing. Not even close to what we needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80205 on: Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm »
Do any of you people like cabbies?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80206 on: Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Do any of you people like cabbies?

Nah, they are all bitter Evertonians.   :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80207 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm »
This is a Spanish one mate El Cabbie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80208 on: Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm
This is a Spanish one mate El Cabbie.

An Evertonian expat based in Benidorm. Tells all the locals he had the Linekers in the cab last week. Does a bit of contracting on the side. Certainly knows his way around a villa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80209 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm »
I seen Ben Jacobs seemed to confirm were after Summerville earlier today.

Surprising if true. Hughess first signing might be a Championship player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80210 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm
I seen Ben Jacobs seemed to confirm were after Summerville earlier today.

Surprising if true. Hughess first signing might be a Championship player.

I dont think Summerville is any good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80211 on: Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
I dont think Summerville is any good.

I thought you wanted a dribbler with pace?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80212 on: Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm
I thought you wanted a dribbler with pace?

Of a level. Summerville is more an inside forward and thats fine, I just dont think he is Liverpool/CL standard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80213 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Of a level. Summerville is more an inside forward and thats fine, I just dont think he is Liverpool/CL standard.

As always, if were going all-in on data Ill stick my personal bias to one side.

Ive liked what Ive seen from him but think its a big leap to go from Leeds to a CL contender. Should get plenty of time to bed in and settle. At first he could be dynamite off the bench if we continue the work we did this season with how well we used subs for so long.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80214 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
We're definitely getting Geertruida then?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80215 on: Today at 12:08:03 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm
We're definitely getting Geertruida then?


Are we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80216 on: Today at 07:52:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
I dont think Summerville is any good.
Who would be your choice? I actually quite like Summerville, he doesn't seem to have searing top speed but that burst of acceleration and his technique seems effective, and his numbers are decent though hard to know how they'd translate.

I'd be pretty happy if we signed him, Bakayoko and Nico Williams also. There may be others. I've honestly got no idea what we'll do this summer. I suspect we won't see that many incomings or outgoings beyond the obvious (Matip, Thiago, some of the younger lads on loan etc) but I could be way off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80217 on: Today at 08:02:41 am »
we wont be getting Summerville to replace anyone.
would be a squad filler

might as well give Carvalho his role we need a far more proven player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80218 on: Today at 08:35:28 am »
6th choice attacker?

Can't complain at all if Sommerville comes and is apart of what we already have and doesn't replace them anyone's current place in the squad.


Although he is very good at carrying the ball so maybe he is thought off to be a replacement of one of the wingers..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80219 on: Today at 08:46:40 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:02:41 am
we wont be getting Summerville to replace anyone.
would be a squad filler

might as well give Carvalho his role we need a far more proven player

Carvalho doesnt fit, at all, in a Liverpool 433. Much better to have youngsters who are a stylistic fit, even if they dont end up being good enough, than ones who arent. Now the unknown here is what Slot would do formation/ system wise but if Summerville is a pacy inside forward who carries the ball and makes runs in behind id be much happier to have him as squad filler than Carvalho who doesnt offer what we need our attackers to offer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80220 on: Today at 09:04:58 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 07:52:35 am
Who would be your choice? I actually quite like Summerville, he doesn't seem to have searing top speed but that burst of acceleration and his technique seems effective, and his numbers are decent though hard to know how they'd translate.

I'd be pretty happy if we signed him, Bakayoko and Nico Williams also. There may be others. I've honestly got no idea what we'll do this summer. I suspect we won't see that many incomings or outgoings beyond the obvious (Matip, Thiago, some of the younger lads on loan etc) but I could be way off.

Kvaratskhelia or Olise for the wings. Someone maybe like or Todibo or Colwill at centreback and Ait-Nouri or Maatsen at left back. God knows who to get for central midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80221 on: Today at 09:07:26 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm
An Evertonian expat based in Benidorm. Tells all the locals he had the Linekers in the cab last week. Does a bit of contracting on the side. Certainly knows his way around a villa.

Asks every Liverpool fan if they need taking back to the airport.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80222 on: Today at 09:07:48 am »
Xavi Simons should be a target. Cost a lot buts its the level we need or someone like Kvaratskhelia. Kusdus or Olise too
no point talks of Summerville or players at a weak league.

If we were to take more of a risk id rather we look at South America than Europe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80223 on: Today at 09:14:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:07:48 am
Xavi Simons should be a target. Cost a lot buts its the level we need or someone like Kvaratskhelia. Kusdus or Olise too
no point talks of Summerville or players at a weak league.

If we were to take more of a risk id rather we look at South America than Europe

Xavi Simons doesn't want to go back to PSG

PSG are reportedly interested in Diaz

I'd make the swap.

Would mean any other forward we sign would have to be fast. Either Simons/Olise would be a good clever forward we need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80224 on: Today at 09:15:18 am »
Fabrice Hawkins
@FabriceHawkins
🚨 🇳🇱 EXCL : Xavi Simons wont come back to Paris this summer

🔹Negociations ongoing between Paris and Leipzig for a permanent move

🔹 PL clubs are also interested

I think Simons is class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80225 on: Today at 09:28:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:15:18 am
Fabrice Hawkins
@FabriceHawkins
🚨 🇳🇱 EXCL : Xavi Simons wont come back to Paris this summer

🔹Negociations ongoing between Paris and Leipzig for a permanent move

🔹 PL clubs are also interested

I think Simons is class.

Think he'd be great here. Would be just as good as Olise without the cheese hamstrings.

He's never had an injury?

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/xavi-simons/verletzungen/spieler/566931


I'm sure we'll change that for him but still.

Him and Beier (assuming Diaz went) would leave money for midfield and defence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80226 on: Today at 09:42:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:15:18 am
Fabrice Hawkins
@FabriceHawkins
🚨 🇳🇱 EXCL : Xavi Simons wont come back to Paris this summer

🔹Negociations ongoing between Paris and Leipzig for a permanent move

🔹 PL clubs are also interested

I think Simons is class.

Exactly the player we\Slot should go for
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80227 on: Today at 09:58:39 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:15:18 am
Fabrice Hawkins
@FabriceHawkins
🚨 🇳🇱 EXCL : Xavi Simons wont come back to Paris this summer

🔹Negociations ongoing between Paris and Leipzig for a permanent move

🔹 PL clubs are also interested

I think Simons is class.

I like Simons, he's looked good/a threat whenever I've watched him, but he's probably £60m+ and a bidding war, and I'm not sure he's what we really need. Probably doesn't score enough to be a forward, and we already have a glut of attacking midfielders.

EDIT: He's younger than I realised - 7 goals in Germany maybe not such a bad return. I'd be wary of judging his numbers in the Dutch league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80228 on: Today at 10:06:02 am »
I assume Summerville will be a hell of a lot cheaper if Leeds don't come up via the play-offs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80229 on: Today at 10:06:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:46:40 am
Carvalho doesnt fit, at all, in a Liverpool 433. Much better to have youngsters who are a stylistic fit, even if they dont end up being good enough, than ones who arent. Now the unknown here is what Slot would do formation/ system wise but if Summerville is a pacy inside forward who carries the ball and makes runs in behind id be much happier to have him as squad filler than Carvalho who doesnt offer what we need our attackers to offer.

Important to factor in Klopp is going

Seems more likely Slot comes in and sticks to his tried and tested title winning formation than him ripping it up because weve played a 4-3-3 under Klopp. Carvalho is a 10 and Slot plays with a 10 in his sides
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80230 on: Today at 10:33:45 am »
Carvalho is also not into pressing.
Prefers to coast up top and wait for his moment.

He had a solid loan, sell him and get some runners.
We need more power.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80231 on: Today at 11:01:37 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:58:39 am
I like Simons, he's looked good/a threat whenever I've watched him, but he's probably £60m+ and a bidding war, and I'm not sure he's what we really need. Probably doesn't score enough to be a forward, and we already have a glut of attacking midfielders.

EDIT: He's younger than I realised - 7 goals in Germany maybe not such a bad return. I'd be wary of judging his numbers in the Dutch league.

Yeah but my thought was when does Leipzig pay £60mil + for players? So maybe he is a reasonable price?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80232 on: Today at 11:02:54 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:33:45 am
Carvalho is also not into pressing.
Prefers to coast up top and wait for his moment.

He had a solid loan, sell him and get some runners.
We need more power.

Yeah for me he is a player we should be putting in the window to get bids. Will bump up the kitty.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80233 on: Today at 11:04:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:02:54 am
Yeah for me he is a player we should be putting in the window to get bids. Will bump up the kitty.
I'd imagine Morton and Carvalho will be sold, Morton is great but lacks the pace for the level we play at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80234 on: Today at 11:07:13 am »
Durability and availability are often overlooked when assessing a footballer. At least by fans.

To be a truly world class player you need to be available consistently.

For the vast majority of the players we buy under the age of 26, the aim must be for them to develop into a World Class player. Obviously reaching that level wont happen for most players but it should be the aim for both club and player.

Its why I think durability for PL and therefore availability should be key consideration. Id rather have a player with 80% ability and 95% availability over a player with 100% ability and 65% availability. Give me the slightly weaker player who is fit most weeks compared to the more technically gifted player wholl end up missing 30-40% of games through injury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80235 on: Today at 11:32:36 am »
Not sure Simons is the exact thing we need but I'd really like to see him come here, would probably thrive under an attacking manager like Slot and he has good experience playing at a decent level. I think he'd be making the right decision not returning to PSG. He looks like he can be a top attacker in years to come IMO.

Considering we don't really do massive changes quickly I think the best move we can make in attack this summer is an upgrade on Diaz. Not sure how easy it'll be to do but think it's worth trying. I feel like we're long enough in to know he'll struggle to be the guy making big contributions to win us major honours. Summerville looks good but I'd be a bit underwhelmed if it's him IMO, don't really care for someone who might be the real deal three years from now after a couple of seasons in the Prem, reckon he should stay with Leeds if they get promoted. Considering we probably won't be buying 5 or 6 players they can go big for someone with a bit more quality and experience surely, especially if Diaz is to move himself. Should be able to get more than 50 million for him surely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80236 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »

If we want a player from PSG it should be Vitinha. Him, Mac and a DM that's a great midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80237 on: Today at 11:54:56 am »
Seems like me and Yorkie are in a small minority of supporters who value Diaz, and want him to stay. Agree with Killer about Summerville; hes a bit of a Coutinho-lite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80238 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:54:56 am
Seems like me and Yorkie are in a small minority of supporters who value Diaz, and want him to stay. Agree with Killer about Summerville; hes a bit of a Coutinho-lite.

For me it's not that I don't rate Diaz, I do but I do also think he lacks that final piece i.e. the final ball or goal, his conversion rate is 9% I dont think thats brilliant, ideally he improves but if thats him its something we could improve externally.

Then you look in the context of raising funds and space in the squad - Nunez it's doubtful he leaves as there wont be a buyer, Salah is staying another year, Jota you want to keep around as he's really improved and Gakpo again is our most inform forward.. So Diaz is the one you a) will get a buyer and b) could improve on his output.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80239 on: Today at 12:10:00 pm »
I would prefer to keep Diaz and buy another winger. Whoever is most productive plays. Selling good players and replacing them only weakens  the squad prefer competition within the team.
