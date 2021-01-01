I loved Kuyt as well but aware he divided opinion. He had his limitations but the bigger problem was the other side of the pitch with Albert Riera contributing next to nothing.
Very few people remember that we were interested in the young Luis Suarez at Ajax (in the summer of 2008, after his first season there), but ultimately went for more experienced players, and got Keane and Riera, since we couldn't afford David Villa.
Imagine how this attack would have worked under Rafa:
Torres
Suarez - Gerrard - Kuyt