Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3140574 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80200 on: Yesterday at 08:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:48:26 pm
I loved Kuyt as well but aware he divided opinion. He had his limitations but the bigger problem was the other side of the pitch with Albert Riera contributing next to nothing.

Very few people remember that we were interested in the young Luis Suarez at Ajax (in the summer of 2008, after his first season there), but ultimately went for more experienced players, and got Keane and Riera, since we couldn't afford David Villa.

Imagine how this attack would have worked under Rafa:

Torres

Suarez - Gerrard - Kuyt
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80201 on: Yesterday at 09:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:48:26 pm
I loved Kuyt as well but aware he divided opinion. He had his limitations but the bigger problem was the other side of the pitch with Albert Riera contributing next to nothing.

To be honest both flanks were always a problem during that time under Rafa. Brilliant spine of a side surrounded by plodders at both full backs and wing positions. Aurelio was good but never fit. Riise, Arbeloa, Benayoun, Babel, Kuyt, Pennant and Riera were all average players that wouldnt have got near Chelsea or Uniteds sides during that period.

Could you have imagined Gerrard playing with prime Salah and Mane?  :P
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80202 on: Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:29:23 pm
Very few people remember that we were interested in the young Luis Suarez at Ajax (in the summer of 2008, after his first season there), but ultimately went for more experienced players, and got Keane and Riera, since we couldn't afford David Villa.

Imagine how this attack would have worked under Rafa:

Torres

Suarez - Gerrard - Kuyt

Problem for Kuyt was the team lacked width and pace out wide in general, so Kuyt just added to that.

We didn't have attacking full backs for the most part, Carragher slow and pushing the defensive line back, whoever was on the left wing not offering a lot. That team really needed a better left side. Gerrard could push right and offer width from there and Kuyt was worth his weight with his work rate and knack for a big goal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80203 on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:43:57 pm
Not sure what this game was but he was MOTM in the 0-0 there last season as well.

Think it finished 3-1, was when jota got brought down for a much disputed penalty in the last minute after they had battered us all 2nd half
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80204 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm
Problem for Kuyt was the team lacked width and pace out wide in general, so Kuyt just added to that.

We didn't have attacking full backs for the most part, Carragher slow and pushing the defensive line back, whoever was on the left wing not offering a lot. That team really needed a better left side. Gerrard could push right and offer width from there and Kuyt was worth his weight with his work rate and knack for a big goal.

We were a wide attacker down on a brilliant team for ages. Keane really was an awful signing. Not even close to what we needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80205 on: Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm »
Do any of you people like cabbies?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80206 on: Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Do any of you people like cabbies?

Nah, they are all bitter Evertonians.   :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80207 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm »
This is a Spanish one mate El Cabbie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80208 on: Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm
This is a Spanish one mate El Cabbie.

An Evertonian expat based in Benidorm. Tells all the locals he had the Linekers in the cab last week. Does a bit of contracting on the side. Certainly knows his way around a villa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80209 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm »
I seen Ben Jacobs seemed to confirm were after Summerville earlier today.

Surprising if true. Hughess first signing might be a Championship player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80210 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm
I seen Ben Jacobs seemed to confirm were after Summerville earlier today.

Surprising if true. Hughess first signing might be a Championship player.

I dont think Summerville is any good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80211 on: Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
I dont think Summerville is any good.

I thought you wanted a dribbler with pace?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80212 on: Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm
I thought you wanted a dribbler with pace?

Of a level. Summerville is more an inside forward and thats fine, I just dont think he is Liverpool/CL standard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80213 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Of a level. Summerville is more an inside forward and thats fine, I just dont think he is Liverpool/CL standard.

As always, if were going all-in on data Ill stick my personal bias to one side.

Ive liked what Ive seen from him but think its a big leap to go from Leeds to a CL contender. Should get plenty of time to bed in and settle. At first he could be dynamite off the bench if we continue the work we did this season with how well we used subs for so long.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80214 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
We're definitely getting Geertruida then?

