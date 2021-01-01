Fair play, I havent read a lot about his new deal so hadnt seen about the release clause. £60 million is very reasonable given his level. Just have to hope we would have the pull to beat the other big sides to him, id imagine, Arsenal, Man U, Chelsea and maybe even City would be interested



He turned Chelsea down last year, I cant imagine hes seen much since then to make him revisit that decision. Hes not going to get regular game time at Arsenal unless they move him out to the left, which I would think would be a key consideration of his. City I could see being in for him, and that then becomes difficult for anyone else, though they are seemingly prioritising Paqueta and Guimaraes if you believe the rumours, which probably sets them back £180m odd.Weirdly, most of the strongest links seem to be to United. Apparently hes a Utd fan and it seems to be general consensus that its his most likely destination. Which seems mad given the lack of CL football, the general upheaval/turbulence there (who would he even be playing for, or alongside?) and the amount of work their squad needs. Im not sure theyre financially in a position to be spending £60m on one player when they need 7 or 8 additions, but hey ho.Ultimately weve not been linked seriously at all which makes me think weve passed for whatever reason, as otherwise Im sure wed start to hear rumblings about it. We usually start hearing tenuous links to our top targets around about this time each year, if not earlier.