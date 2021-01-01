« previous next »
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80160 on: Today at 09:52:17 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:40:42 am
Does Kudus have a release clause? West Ham are a notoriously difficult club to deal with and he's coming off a hot streak of a season where the style they have been playing has been perfect for him. He seems primed to be the next expensive flop if he doesn't have a clause.
Seen on X today he has a £85 million clause that starts Summer 25.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80161 on: Today at 10:13:43 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:52:17 am
Seen on X today he has a £85 million clause that starts Summer 25.



What a steal! :D
PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80162 on: Today at 11:15:38 am
I'm a bit surprised Kudus isn't rated as much on here. Watched him a fair bit and always seems a massive problem.

Anyways, £85m is too steep considering the talent available at RW this summer. Olise or Bakayoko would be brilliant signings.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80163 on: Today at 11:35:46 am
Would love Olise here. When fit he is a very serious problem, pace, dribbling, creativity, set pieces, goal threat all at a decent/high level and he can definitely improve. Knows the league, is young and at £60m that's potentially a really good deal. Injuries a concern though
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80164 on: Today at 11:38:40 am
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:15:38 am
I'm a bit surprised Kudus isn't rated as much on here. Watched him a fair bit and always seems a massive problem.

Anyways, £85m is too steep considering the talent available at RW this summer. Olise or Bakayoko would be brilliant signings.

Because it's always what we only see in front of us. If LFC depended on us for scouting I imagine we would have turned out like United.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80165 on: Today at 11:55:34 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm
I could believe it (if it were agent-driven, not necessarily by us) but Barcelona don't have a pot to piss in, so I don't see a world in which it happens. I think the only teams who'd be able to afford what we'd want to even consider it are teams like Madrid/PSG (who probably don't need him) or PL clubs (who I don't think we'd sell to).

Which is why he won't be sold this summer. I think Slot gets a year with him. If not he'll get loaned rather than sold as the few clubs that could afford such a price won't be in the market. Plus another year would probably help with breaking even/making an accounting 'profit' for FFP purposes
Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80166 on: Today at 12:06:48 pm
One issue I have with coaches from inferior leagues is being able to spot which players can operate at a higher level.

He's on record as saying Gimenez is one of the best strikers he has worked with. Now Nunez is a superior player to Gimenez, yet he may be seen by some as sub par for what we need. Some of the best players he could possibly have worked with may be guys already at the club we deem to be replaceable if that makes sense.

Last thing we need is another Rodgers who signed the likes of Borini and Joe Allen as they did the business for him at Swansea.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80167 on: Today at 12:21:36 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:16:02 am
Posted this in the Quansah thread, some interesting names for a center back target..

Centre-backs aged 21 and less (1000+ mins) with the highest percentage of defensive duels won in Europe's top 5 leagues this season by Wyscout:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jarell Quansah - 78,6%
🇲🇦Chadi Riad - 77,7%
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jarrad Branthwaite - 76%
🇪🇸Cristhian Mosquera - 75,6%
🇫🇷Maxime Estève - 71,9%
🇫🇷Castello Lukeba - 71,8%
🇫🇷Leny Yoro - 70,8%
🇪🇸Pau Cubarsí - 70,8%
🇷🇴Radu Drăgușin - 70,3%
🇨🇮Abakar Sylla - 67,3%
🇪🇸Rafa Marín - 67,2%

Esteve has done pretty well at Burnley, wonder if his buyout clause was if they stayed in the prem.

Yoro is class but expensive.

Esteve is a really good option

rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80168 on: Today at 12:34:29 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:53:25 am
How duels are recorded by wyscout is basically against what everybody else uses and combines multiple things. It not a good metric from them

Well their spot on with their No 1 choice
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80169 on: Today at 12:34:50 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:38:40 am
Because it's always what we only see in front of us. If LFC depended on us for scouting I imagine we would have turned out like United.

Last summer - "just sign Amrabat/Sangare/Ugarte/Nunes".

Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:06:48 pm
One issue I have with coaches from inferior leagues is being able to spot which players can operate at a higher level.

He's on record as saying Gimenez is one of the best strikers he has worked with. Now Nunez is a superior player to Gimenez, yet he may be seen by some as sub par for what we need. Some of the best players he could possibly have worked with may be guys already at the club we deem to be replaceable if that makes sense.

Last thing we need is another Rodgers who signed the likes of Borini and Joe Allen as they did the business for him at Swansea.

He's hardly going to come out and say that some of his current players are shit though, is he? Gimenez probably is one of the best strikers he has worked with, but I'm sure he's aware of what his top level could be.

Plus, this is the whole point of us having Edwards and the team in place. They'll be able to put aside any coaching bias.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80170 on: Today at 12:41:28 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:16:02 am
Posted this in the Quansah thread, some interesting names for a center back target..

Centre-backs aged 21 and less (1000+ mins) with the highest percentage of defensive duels won in Europe's top 5 leagues this season by Wyscout:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jarell Quansah - 78,6%
🇲🇦Chadi Riad - 77,7%
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jarrad Branthwaite - 76%
🇪🇸Cristhian Mosquera - 75,6%
🇫🇷Maxime Estève - 71,9%
🇫🇷Castello Lukeba - 71,8%
🇫🇷Leny Yoro - 70,8%
🇪🇸Pau Cubarsí - 70,8%
🇷🇴Radu Drăgușin - 70,3%
🇨🇮Abakar Sylla - 67,3%
🇪🇸Rafa Marín - 67,2%

Esteve has done pretty well at Burnley, wonder if his buyout clause was if they stayed in the prem.

Yoro is class but expensive.

Only on loan at Burnley and only had a year left on his contract at Montpellier
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80171 on: Today at 02:04:24 pm
Olise is great but surely we need someone proven to carry a proper goal threat. He's 22 and scored 22 club career goals and some of those were in the Championship. Those are fucking Mudryk numbers even though he's obviously a lot better. 9 in 17 this season which is mad given his injury but I think it'd be some gamble to spend big money on him.

I know players will more often than not add to their tallies as they get older and become more talismanic, Vinicius was the same at Real Madrid his first few years and now he gets 20+ in all comps, we need someone to come in and do it straight away though to make use of this great side we already have. Diaz will never be a top goalscorer for me, the left is the side we need to identify someone for, I'd make the change this summer. As for the right, I wouldn't be getting rid of Salah given his prowess in front of goal, that one can maybe wait a year. Bakayoko at PSV does look good but might struggle to have the same impact in the Prem straight away.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80172 on: Today at 02:50:19 pm
Thiago is going...to the suprise of no one.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1788542454817243647

Quote
As Anfield prepares to say goodbye to a managerial icon, there will be considerably less fanfare for the departure of one of the most technically gifted players of the Klopp era.

For Thiago, this is the end of the road at #LFC.
A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80173 on: Today at 03:05:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:50:19 pm
Thiago is going...to the suprise of no one.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1788542454817243647

Like Naby, was a damp squib of a signing.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80174 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:50:19 pm
Thiago is going...to the suprise of no one.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1788542454817243647


Could we splice his footballing DNA with Wijnaldum's robustness DNA, and then keep him?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80175 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:05:46 pm
Like Naby, was a damp squib of a signing.

It wasnt, he provided key contributions over two seasons.
A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80176 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:20 pm
It wasnt, he provided key contributions over two seasons.

But was left wanting much more, was clearly a phenomenal player - the one i enjoyed watching most, because he played the position i enjoyed playing. He was a luxury purchase at the end of the day as his availability couldn't sustain being a key first team player.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80177 on: Today at 03:10:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:20 pm
It wasnt, he provided key contributions over two seasons.

Had we bought a more robust player who could turn out in 30+ matches a season would have been better for us.

Although Thiago is a great talent with a football at his feet and finding angles/space.

Klopp always needs at least two midfielders to carry the piano.
William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80178 on: Today at 04:08:43 pm
Think it's a couple o years back Olise played against us at selhurst park and had a fine game against us in a match we eventually won despite getting battered 2nd half.

Admittedly I've not seen a great deal of him since but to me he seemed like a big talent who wouldn't fit our style of play, someone who isn't a great presser and comes short to pick the ball up in more of a jack grealish style, rather than someone who energetically presses and stretches a defence running in behind like a mane.

Those of you who have watched him more than me, would you say that's a fair analysis?
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80179 on: Today at 04:25:56 pm
Olise would be a sublime signing, the main issue is everyone will be in for him if he opts to move on. On top of that, didnt he just sign a new deal? What were the fees being mentioned for Doucoure from them? Surely theyll want an absolute fortune, you have huge competition for him then if Eze goes, especially first, will they let both go in the same window
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80180 on: Today at 04:27:09 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:25:56 pm
Olise would be a sublime signing, the main issue is everyone will be in for him if he opts to move on. On top of that, didnt he just sign a new deal? What were the fees being mentioned for Doucoure from them? Surely theyll want an absolute fortune, you have huge competition for him then if Eze goes, especially first, will they let both go in the same window

He signed a new contract in the summer gone with a release clause of £60mil this summer. Been reported a fair bit.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80181 on: Today at 04:28:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:27:09 pm
He signed a new contract in the summer gone with a release clause of £60mil this summer. Been reported a fair bit.

Fair play, I havent read a lot about his new deal so hadnt seen about the release clause. £60 million is very reasonable given his level. Just have to hope we would have the pull to beat the other big sides to him, id imagine, Arsenal, Man U, Chelsea and maybe even City would be interested
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80182 on: Today at 04:42:51 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:28:41 pm
Fair play, I havent read a lot about his new deal so hadnt seen about the release clause. £60 million is very reasonable given his level. Just have to hope we would have the pull to beat the other big sides to him, id imagine, Arsenal, Man U, Chelsea and maybe even City would be interested

He turned Chelsea down last year, I cant imagine hes seen much since then to make him revisit that decision. Hes not going to get regular game time at Arsenal unless they move him out to the left, which I would think would be a key consideration of his. City I could see being in for him, and that then becomes difficult for anyone else, though they are seemingly prioritising Paqueta and Guimaraes if you believe the rumours, which probably sets them back £180m odd.

Weirdly, most of the strongest links seem to be to United. Apparently hes a Utd fan and it seems to be general consensus that its his most likely destination. Which seems mad given the lack of CL football, the general upheaval/turbulence there (who would he even be playing for, or alongside?) and the amount of work their squad needs. Im not sure theyre financially in a position to be spending £60m on one player when they need 7 or 8 additions, but hey ho.

Ultimately weve not been linked seriously at all which makes me think weve passed for whatever reason, as otherwise Im sure wed start to hear rumblings about it. We usually start hearing tenuous links to our top targets around about this time each year, if not earlier.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80183 on: Today at 05:02:12 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:06:48 pm
One issue I have with coaches from inferior leagues is being able to spot which players can operate at a higher level.

He's on record as saying Gimenez is one of the best strikers he has worked with. Now Nunez is a superior player to Gimenez, yet he may be seen by some as sub par for what we need. Some of the best players he could possibly have worked with may be guys already at the club we deem to be replaceable if that makes sense.

Last thing we need is another Rodgers who signed the likes of Borini and Joe Allen as they did the business for him at Swansea.
He won't be making any decisions on which players to buy.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80184 on: Today at 05:18:41 pm
It is strange to think that we will bring players and staff in, and the players numbers will be half if that of the staff... Yet people talk about many players...
PEG2K

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80185 on: Today at 06:01:37 pm
Is Bakayoko that hot of a talent? He had 10 G+A last season for PSV. For comparison Gakpo had 21 playing just half a season in the same team, while also proved his quality at national level, and you can clearly see his dropoff when transitioning to the PL. I mean Bakayoko could be the next Antony?
Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80186 on: Today at 06:02:43 pm

It wasnt, he provided key contributions over two seasons.

As did Naby who won every trophy possible whilst with us.
Some of our supporters seem to judge players on their final season, weirdly
Online BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80187 on: Today at 06:47:08 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:05:46 pm
Like Naby, was a damp squib of a signing.

Worth it though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/33Y_b9uht7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/33Y_b9uht7I</a>
Online Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80188 on: Today at 07:05:25 pm »
Stop buying players from the netherlands. Unless they are Luis Suarez they will always be a disappointment.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80189 on: Today at 07:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:05:25 pm
Stop buying players from the netherlands. Unless they are Luis Suarez they will always be a disappointment.

Or Cody Gakpo. Who else have we bought from there?
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80190 on: Today at 07:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 06:02:43 pm
As did Naby who won every trophy possible whilst with us.
Some of our supporters seem to judge players on their final season, weirdly

Absolutely right. Thiago was a superb asset for us for much of his time here. Id bet that his work off the field is invaluable too. What a player to have around the training ground for his teammates and the youngsters.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80191 on: Today at 07:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 06:02:43 pm
As did Naby who won every trophy possible whilst with us.
Some of our supporters seem to judge players on their final season, weirdly

Will never forget that game against Utd. He literally destroyed them.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80192 on: Today at 07:27:59 pm »
Dont see us shopping much in the Netherlands going forward. There have been few obvious successes, at least at top clubs, in the last 10 years.
