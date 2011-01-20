Posted this in the Quansah thread, some interesting names for a center back target..
Centre-backs aged 21 and less (1000+ mins) with the highest percentage of defensive duels won in Europe's top 5 leagues this season by Wyscout:
🏴Jarell Quansah - 78,6%
🇲🇦Chadi Riad - 77,7%
🏴Jarrad Branthwaite - 76%
🇪🇸Cristhian Mosquera - 75,6%
🇫🇷Maxime Estève - 71,9%
🇫🇷Castello Lukeba - 71,8%
🇫🇷Leny Yoro - 70,8%
🇪🇸Pau Cubarsí - 70,8%
🇷🇴Radu Drăgușin - 70,3%
🇨🇮Abakar Sylla - 67,3%
🇪🇸Rafa Marín - 67,2%
Esteve has done pretty well at Burnley, wonder if his buyout clause was if they stayed in the prem.
Yoro is class but expensive.