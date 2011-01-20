« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:13 pm
I have an idea but it's not one you're going to like...nor is it ethical.  It invovles splicing of genes and DNA and cloning.
Have you not tried Tinder?
Quote from: Garlic Red on May  7, 2024, 09:26:20 pm
Darwin in Barcelona? Hmmm.

It is apparently Disneyland Paris
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:16:23 pm
Have you not tried Tinder?

 :D

Samie uses CloneFuck.me
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:35:37 pm
Can't wait for the thread to explode this summer. Especially looking forward to the links with substance.

So where does links with substance fit into the Transfer Jargon Hierarchy?

Certainly after monitoring but before or after targeting?
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:42:32 am
I appreciate you don't always read through your angry typing but I said brilliant outlet, which he was.

Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 06:22:04 pm
I don't think we have to aim that high to find a difference-maker, mate. We get someone in with really good athleticism, pace and tenacity and it will give us a huge boost, even if they aren't at the level of Rodri. Someone who can scoot around and put out fires.

Exactly. A player like Joao Gomes for example will improve us. He is a very very good player.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm
Any takers for my sugestion you fuckers?

Shit or get off the pot, Mole. Some of us have nothing but rumours to sustain us day to day. Out with it.
Splicing and cloning Mongy.

In other news Xavi Simmons wants to leave Germany.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm
In other news Xavi Simmons wants to leave Germany.

Just as well he's off back to France in a few weeks then!  ;)
 :D

For some reason i thought he was at Leipzig.
That Alphonso Davis fellah could be a good left back for Liverpool, now that Robertson is getting a bit older.
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm
That Alphonso Davis fellah could be a good left back for Liverpool, now that Robertson is getting a bit older.

Yeah he could be. Too bad he would never come here as he is off to Madrid.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:41:15 pm
Neil Ruddocks coming back as a body coach?

You misspelled couch.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm
Quote
Recent Liverpool links to centre back Willian Pacho have substance.

[@neiljonesgoal]

Is Neil Jones known for substance abuse?
Seen some tweets/rumours that Darwin Nunez's agent - Jorge Mendes - is offering him to Barcelona if Lewandowski leaves amid reports that we're willing to sell. Probably not true at all though.
Barcelona are nearly 3 billion in debt, they can't afford a hooker let alone Nunez.

But we should enquire about Vitor Roque , who wants out of there.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
Seen some tweets/rumours that Darwin Nunez's agent - Jorge Mendes - is offering him to Barcelona if Lewandowski leaves amid reports that we're willing to sell. Probably not true at all though.

I could believe it (if it were agent-driven, not necessarily by us) but Barcelona don't have a pot to piss in, so I don't see a world in which it happens. I think the only teams who'd be able to afford what we'd want to even consider it are teams like Madrid/PSG (who probably don't need him) or PL clubs (who I don't think we'd sell to).
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm
Arne Slot won't have much say in the squad. He'll have a say of course. But I doubt it will be the final one like Jurgen had.

He will definitely have the final say on which players he wants to keep ...
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:01:25 pm
It's coming from reading up on him Peter. I'll admit I'm not as clued up on Feyenoord as you so I might be wrong.

I don't pretend to be a great tactical expert, but I can recognize a 4-2-3-1 when I see one. Slot's setup is much more fluid and complex. It is some sort of a hybrid between the 4-3-3, the 4-2-3-1 and even the 4-2-4 sometimes, with the fullbacks and the wide attackers being very mobile, and the midfielders constantly changing their roles. I must admit, it is pleasing on the eye, but it is very difficult to define. People describing it as plain 4-2-3-1 are just being lazy ...
Its going to be boring watching watching a plain 4-2-3-1 next year. in fact, if we....ah never mind. i dont care im tired. im going to bed. might quit my job tomorrow fuck i hate going to work. Iam. Im gonna quit and just sleep in.
Posted this in the Quansah thread, some interesting names for a center back target..

Centre-backs aged 21 and less (1000+ mins) with the highest percentage of defensive duels won in Europe's top 5 leagues this season by Wyscout:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jarell Quansah - 78,6%
🇲🇦Chadi Riad - 77,7%
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jarrad Branthwaite - 76%
🇪🇸Cristhian Mosquera - 75,6%
🇫🇷Maxime Estève - 71,9%
🇫🇷Castello Lukeba - 71,8%
🇫🇷Leny Yoro - 70,8%
🇪🇸Pau Cubarsí - 70,8%
🇷🇴Radu Drăgușin - 70,3%
🇨🇮Abakar Sylla - 67,3%
🇪🇸Rafa Marín - 67,2%

Esteve has done pretty well at Burnley, wonder if his buyout clause was if they stayed in the prem.

Yoro is class but expensive.
LCB - Willian Pacho
DM - Alan Varela
RF - Michael Olise

Recall SVB
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:23:25 am
LCB - Willian Pacho
DM - Alan Varela
RF - Michael Olise

Recall SVB

Olise linked with Villa today.

You could swap Olise with Johan Bakayoko and still a very good list.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:39:30 am
Olise linked with Villa today.

You could swap Olise with Johan Bakayoko and still a very good list.


If it isn't Olise I would rather we went for Kodus.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:39:30 am
Olise linked with Villa today.

You could swap Olise with Johan Bakayoko and still a very good list.

Villa can't spend that kind of money.
Have we had any serious links to Olise?
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:38:09 am
I don't pretend to be a great tactical expert, but I can recognize a 4-2-3-1 when I see one. Slot's setup is much more fluid and complex. It is some sort of a hybrid between the 4-3-3, the 4-2-3-1 and even the 4-2-4 sometimes, with the fullbacks and the wide attackers being very mobile, and the midfielders constantly changing their roles. I must admit, it is pleasing on the eye, but it is very difficult to define. People describing it as plain 4-2-3-1 are just being lazy ...

What positions do the players take when out of possession?
