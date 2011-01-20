It's coming from reading up on him Peter. I'll admit I'm not as clued up on Feyenoord as you so I might be wrong.



I don't pretend to be a great tactical expert, but I can recognize a 4-2-3-1 when I see one. Slot's setup is much more fluid and complex. It is some sort of a hybrid between the 4-3-3, the 4-2-3-1 and even the 4-2-4 sometimes, with the fullbacks and the wide attackers being very mobile, and the midfielders constantly changing their roles. I must admit, it is pleasing on the eye, but it is very difficult to define. People describing it as plain 4-2-3-1 are just being lazy ...