You chaps may be right, but Im just trying to consider how Edwards etc may look at it.

While Bajcetic is young, if hes ready and good enough (and he looks good enough) they may view him as the (will become) world class 6 we need, and be satisfied with Endo and Mac Allister as other options.

It may also depend on whether theres a change in formation. That would be a more likely reason to bring another 6 in

