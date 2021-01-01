« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80080 on: Today at 03:37:02 pm
You chaps may be right, but Im just trying to consider how Edwards etc may look at it.
While Bajcetic is young, if hes ready and good enough (and he looks good enough) they may view him as the (will become) world class 6 we need, and be satisfied with Endo and Mac Allister as other options.
It may also depend on whether theres a change in formation. That would be a more likely reason to bring another 6 in
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80081 on: Today at 03:37:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:30:46 pm
I don't know where this myth is coming from. I have now watched maybe 10 games of Feyenoord under Slot, and he has never used a classic 4-2-3-1. As for Carvalho, our new manager will definitely have a good look at him and Van den Berg in pre-season ...

10 games is not the sample size we look at.

Must be 130+.

Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80082 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:30:46 pm
I don't know where this myth is coming from. I have now watched maybe 10 games of Feyenoord under Slot, and he has never used a classic 4-2-3-1. As for Carvalho, our new manager will definitely have a good look at him and Van den Berg in pre-season ...

I like the enthusiasm so that's your take? 433 inverted FBs inverted WFs?
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80083 on: Today at 03:44:17 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:06:15 pm
If Matip goes I don't think another CB goes too

I could potentially see a forward leaving

Not sure if Endo will go (after Thiago he is the only other one who would be to go)


I dont think a CB will necessarily leave.

I suppose my point is that well buy some 1st team players. Itll probably be close to 1 in, 1 out for the current 1st team squad (excluding Thiago, Matip, loans and U23 players on periphery of squad).

But if, for example, we bought a CB,a 6 and a winger it doesnt mean well replace like for like. We might lose a 6, an 8 and a CFto do so (for example).
 
I expect squad size to be similar to between Klopp and Slot but make up and depth in certain positions to be tweaked.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80084 on: Today at 03:57:45 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:30:46 pm
I don't know where this myth is coming from. I have now watched maybe 10 games of Feyenoord under Slot, and he has never used a classic 4-2-3-1. As for Carvalho, our new manager will definitely have a good look at him and Van den Berg in pre-season ...

Arne Slot won't have much say in the squad. He'll have a say of course. But I doubt it will be the final one like Jurgen had.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80085 on: Today at 03:57:59 pm

Carlos Baleba is going to be a really good player, hed be one that Id target before his price gets too high
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80086 on: Today at 04:09:22 pm
https://twitter.com/Sportico/status/1788203004048400729

Quote
50 MOST VALUABLE soccer clubs in the world:


Full list: https://sportico.com/feature/worlds


NightDancer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80087 on: Today at 04:13:46 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:57:59 pm
Carlos Baleba is going to be a really good player, hed be one that Id target before his price gets too high



What might he cost though if they would sell?


He cost close about 25m I think and has a decent sized sell on clause too.

Would imagine BHA would be looking for more than double what he cost to sell him after a single season. Does he look 50m to 60m good? Not seen much of him so have little idea.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80088 on: Today at 04:32:24 pm
I think a DM is a must. Endo is good but can he play 50 games at such a high level, I don't think so. Bajcetic has barely played for a year. Mac Allister is better further forward.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80089 on: Today at 04:35:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:57:59 pm
Carlos Baleba is going to be a really good player, hed be one that Id target before his price gets too high

I don't think we will pay big fee for someone who wont be a starter for us. Look at the teams we are competing against in the league and CL. We need established top players.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80090 on: Today at 04:36:36 pm
Quote
Recent Liverpool links to centre back Willian Pacho have substance.

[@neiljonesgoal]
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80091 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:32:24 pm
I think a DM is a must. Endo is good but can he play 50 games at such a high level, I don't think so. Bajcetic has barely played for a year. Mac Allister is better further forward.

Agreed. It's too important a position to ignore. Bajcetic may be good in future but I think we need a proven player in the position that Bajcetic can learn from. Manchester City would not be anywhere near the same without Rodri and, although, there aren't many or any close to his level, I do feel that we need somebody like him if possible.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80092 on: Today at 04:44:03 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:38:35 pm
Agreed. It's too important a position to ignore. Bajcetic may be good in future but I think we need a proven player in the position that Bajcetic can learn from. Manchester City would not be anywhere near the same without Rodri and, although, there aren't many or any close to his level, I do feel that we need somebody like him if possible.

We haven't been the same level since Fabinho aged 10 years in one summer.
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80093 on: Today at 04:44:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:43:07 pm
Who wouldn't hubba bubba!



Araújo would be tasty for a central defender.

Darwin was clean shaved the other day I'm pretty sure, must be an old photo..

MUST BE AN OLD PHOTO  :'(
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80094 on: Today at 04:49:03 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:32:24 pm
I think a DM is a must. Endo is good but can he play 50 games at such a high level, I don't think so. Bajcetic has barely played for a year. Mac Allister is better further forward.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:38:35 pm
Agreed. It's too important a position to ignore. Bajcetic may be good in future but I think we need a proven player in the position that Bajcetic can learn from. Manchester City would not be anywhere near the same without Rodri and, although, there aren't many or any close to his level, I do feel that we need somebody like him if possible.
But who is this Rodri like 6, are they available, and more importantly are there any links to them with real substance?
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80095 on: Today at 04:54:42 pm
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 04:13:46 pm


What might he cost though if they would sell?


He cost close about 25m I think and has a decent sized sell on clause too.

Would imagine BHA would be looking for more than double what he cost to sell him after a single season. Does he look 50m to 60m good? Not seen much of him so have little idea.

For his age his numbers are absolutely insane, he will be worth 100M in a few seasons IMO

we dont need to rush him since we have Endo already and wont want to write him off after a season but hes already had a year in the premier league so another one where he plays a lot do games and in europe would get him ready to step up

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80096 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:35:01 pm
I don't think we will pay big fee for someone who wont be a starter for us. Look at the teams we are competing against in the league and CL. We need established top players.

Its a question of timing:

who can we sign that is at the level we need and is established? were not getting Camavinga or Tchouameni, Ugarte flopped at PSG, perhaps someone like Anton Stach but hes not an established top player but an underrated one
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80097 on: Today at 05:01:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:30:46 pm
I don't know where this myth is coming from. I have now watched maybe 10 games of Feyenoord under Slot, and he has never used a classic 4-2-3-1. As for Carvalho, our new manager will definitely have a good look at him and Van den Berg in pre-season ...

It's coming from reading up on him Peter. I'll admit I'm not as clued up on Feyenoord as you so I might be wrong.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80098 on: Today at 05:11:45 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:57:08 pm
Its a question of timing:

who can we sign that is at the level we need and is established? were not getting Camavinga or Tchouameni, Ugarte flopped at PSG, perhaps someone like Anton Stach but hes not an established top player but an underrated one

I have no idea but that's the responsibility of all the people working on transfers inside the club.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80099 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm
I have an idea but it's not one you're going to like...nor is it ethical.  It invovles splicing of genes and DNA and cloning.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80100 on: Today at 05:15:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:13 pm
I have an idea but it's not one you're going to like...nor is it ethical.  It invovles splicing of genes and DNA and cloning.

Have you ever played Bioshock? I can't see that ending well.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80101 on: Today at 05:16:47 pm
Yes mate, so you know where I'm going with this.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80102 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:15:47 pm
Have you ever played Bioshock? I can't see that ending well.

Would you kindly not be so negative when we need solutions?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80103 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:16:47 pm
Yes mate, so you know where I'm going with this.

Well, would you kindly shut the fuck up then :P
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80104 on: Today at 05:20:26 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:19:05 pm
Would you kindly not be so negative when we need solutions?

:D
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80105 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm
Can't wait for the thread to explode this summer. Especially looking forward to the links with substance.
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80106 on: Today at 06:06:19 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:35:37 pm
Can't wait for the thread to explode this summer. Especially looking forward to the links with substance.
Unlikely there will be many of those
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80107 on: Today at 06:09:08 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:06:19 pm
Unlikely there will be many of those
Yeah, with Edwards back, I would expect things to go quiet again this summer until the deal is pretty much signed.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80108 on: Today at 06:12:29 pm
How reliable is Anfieldindex.com? (There are so many out there, and I appreciate most are click-bait rubbish).
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80109 on: Today at 06:17:04 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:12:29 pm
How reliable is Anfieldindex.com? (There are so many out there, and I appreciate most are click-bait rubbish).
Id say on scale of 1-10 theyre a minus 11 :)
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80110 on: Today at 06:22:04 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:49:03 pm
But who is this Rodri like 6, are they available, and more importantly are there any links to them with real substance?

I don't think we have to aim that high to find a difference-maker, mate. We get someone in with really good athleticism, pace and tenacity and it will give us a huge boost, even if they aren't at the level of Rodri. Someone who can scoot around and put out fires.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80111 on: Today at 06:31:24 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:12:29 pm
How reliable is Anfieldindex.com? (There are so many out there, and I appreciate most are click-bait rubbish).

Not relaible when it comes to transfer rumours or anything. But for stats and podcast related stuff they are decent.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80112 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:49:03 pm
But who is this Rodri like 6, are they available, and more importantly are there any links to them with real substance?

They don't exist, pretty much 2-3 players of that level in football, the ones in the level just below all have some sort of drawback.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80113 on: Today at 06:48:20 pm
Any takers for my sugestion you fuckers?
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80114 on: Today at 06:48:24 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:22:04 pm
I don't think we have to aim that high to find a difference-maker, mate. We get someone in with really good athleticism, pace and tenacity and it will give us a huge boost, even if they aren't at the level of Rodri. Someone who can scoot around and put out fires.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:42:32 pm
They don't exist, pretty much 2-3 players of that level in football, the ones in the level just below all have some sort of drawback.
If thats the case is there anyone who adds enough (to make it worth it) more than Bajcetic probably will, backed up by Endo?
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80115 on: Today at 06:53:31 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:48:24 pm
If thats the case is there anyone who adds enough (to make it worth it) more than Bajcetic probably will, backed up by Endo?

I don't think you can rely on Endo and Bajcetic again, it failed this season.

Stach was mentioned, and this is a great example of my point, excellent defensive stats but really poor on the ball, you basically want a unicorn back there.

Honestly the best I've seen is Wharton at Palace, he reminds me of Rice but again he's not brilliant on the ball.

Mats Weiffer scores very highly but it's the Dutch league, is he quick enough etc.
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80116 on: Today at 06:57:28 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:53:31 pm
I don't think you can rely on Endo and Bajcetic again, it failed this season.

Stach was mentioned, and this is a great example of my point, excellent defensive stats but really poor on the ball, you basically want a unicorn back there.

Honestly the best I've seen is Wharton at Palace, he reminds me of Rice but again he's not brilliant on the ball.

Mats Weiffer scores very highly but it's the Dutch league, is he quick enough etc.
Any links with substance? ;)
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80117 on: Today at 07:03:29 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:57:28 pm
Any links with substance? ;)

Haha nope, very tentative links to Weiffer last summer, that's about it.
