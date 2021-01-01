« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 [2001]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3131644 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80000 on: Today at 03:43:52 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are in the running to sign the PSV superstar Johan Bakayoko this summer.

The Dutch side want to break their transfer fee record for him and would seek over 50m for the 21yo.[@HLN_BE]
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,823
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80001 on: Today at 03:57:12 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80002 on: Today at 03:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:35:31 pm
On Kudus, he doesnt seem that quick, definitely not at the level of Mane or Salah when they were younger.

Kudus is definitely quick but even better, he is quick on the ball. Not many players of that sort. Olise the same, he's quicker than he looks.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:23:46 pm
I actually think Olise is better than him.

Not sure I'd go that far just yet. I think both their potentials will be shaped in the next two years. Would love either. Krav would be a beast too. Wasn't the rumoured price £85m last year? Should be less now. Not that I think we'd get him mind.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80003 on: Today at 04:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:52 pm


Much rather Summerville if were going for a young pacy wide forward. Homegrown and probably cheaper too. Id be incredibly wary of spending big money on a player from the Dutch league in general, and his numbers dont stand out particularly.

If youre spending in the region of £45m on Bakayoko why wouldnt you go do £60m on a far superior player in Olise instead.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80004 on: Today at 04:21:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:23:46 pm
I actually think Olise is better than him.

I'm not sure. But Olise hamstrings are a concern, he's had a few hamstring injuries now. He'd be worth the risk though.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80005 on: Today at 04:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:52 pm


Huge risk. Same with Summerville.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80006 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm »
i really hope we are going for punts like Summerville or a huge price on Bakayoko.
i doubt we are though we need more proven quality
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,635
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80007 on: Today at 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:52 pm


Someone look at the stats.

Okay miserable bastards on here, who will be fist to say he's:

-too small

-not rapid enough

-too Dutch league

-not proven enough etc etc blah blah
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80008 on: Today at 04:30:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:26:46 pm
i really hope we are going for punts like Summerville or a huge price on Bakayoko.
i doubt we are though we need more proven quality

Around £35-40m gets Bakayoko going off their asking price last window.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80009 on: Today at 04:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:52 pm


Id be amazed if we spunked 50m on a player with < 100 career games, especially from that league. Hes either outrageously special or that fee is PSV being cheeky bastards. Saying that, who can blame them after what United paid for Antony. The ripple effects of insane transfer decisions strike again.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80010 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm »
Bakayoko is going to be really good mate. Just depends on if we want to take that leap.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,818
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80011 on: Today at 04:47:12 pm »
The Bakayoko links were interesting a while back because he didn't have much of a history of scoring goals but it seems as the season has gone on he's added to his tally a fair bit. He looks exciting but maybe one for after Salah goes. Another season at PSV I imagine then he's probably off, that should help his development. Thing is, we'd have to buy him sooner rather than later because once he goes elsewhere he's gone forever basically.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80012 on: Today at 04:56:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:29:41 am
we need players at 22+ who will reach there peak soon.
We have plenty of youngsters coming through who will see next season how they progress
Bradley,Eliott,Quansah,Bajcetic,Clark & Danns probably the standouts.

We have Doak too. Not all will make an impact but plenty of talent we have.

So mentions of 20 year olds from Austria etc I dont think make sense

We dont need younsters or punts we need 2-3 players at their peak 24-27 or approaching their peak
Kudus would be a great signing. Ederson or Ugarte for midfield.

IMO we need to widen our horizons as far as possible, if we narrow it down too much we could end up missing out on potential top quality because weve been impatient. When has that ever got us anywhere?

If we have the option of a potential future world class player age 20-21 coming from Austria, or a steady Eddie aged 23-27 coming from the premier league or another top league, Id probably take the risk on the younger player IF its for the 6 position where we know theres a dearth of talent given how demanding the role is in the premier league. I know we have the academy doing well at the moment but there isnt a 6 in the making waiting to come through. Bajcetic may be the only young player at the club that could play the 6 position, he could also play the 8 so signing another, particularly one thats powerful and athletic, wouldnt be an issue at all.

For me if we arent aiming for players with future world class ability we might as well not bother unless theyre at a reduced price/free. Its never been more difficult to sell your players than it has now. Imagine we signed someone like Doucoure now (obviously not him but that level) for £50-£70m then came to the conclusion in a couple of years that hes only alright and isnt at the level we dream of, wed be fucked, nobodys coughing up £50m+ for the pleasure of taking your half decent holding mid off your hands. Look at City with Phillips, scraped the barrel for a short term loan, would anybody be shocked if hes the headline move on deadline day this summer? I wouldnt.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,810
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80013 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:42:21 pm
Bakayoko is going to be really good mate. Just depends on if we want to take that leap.
Same was said about Caicedo, plus that we wouldn't have the money for him. Two wrongs linked to one name.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80014 on: Today at 05:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:56:52 pm
IMO we need to widen our horizons as far as possible, if we narrow it down too much we could end up missing out on potential top quality because weve been impatient. When has that ever got us anywhere?

If we have the option of a potential future world class player age 20-21 coming from Austria, or a steady Eddie aged 23-27 coming from the premier league or another top league, Id probably take the risk on the younger player IF its for the 6 position where we know theres a dearth of talent given how demanding the role is in the premier league. I know we have the academy doing well at the moment but there isnt a 6 in the making waiting to come through. Bajcetic may be the only young player at the club that could play the 6 position, he could also play the 8 so signing another, particularly one thats powerful and athletic, wouldnt be an issue at all.

For me if we arent aiming for players with future world class ability we might as well not bother unless theyre at a reduced price/free. Its never been more difficult to sell your players than it has now. Imagine we signed someone like Doucoure now (obviously not him but that level) for £50-£70m then came to the conclusion in a couple of years that hes only alright and isnt at the level we dream of, wed be fucked, nobodys coughing up £50m+ for the pleasure of taking your half decent holding mid off your hands. Look at City with Phillips, scraped the barrel for a short term loan, would anybody be shocked if hes the headline move on deadline day this summer? I wouldnt.

We need to get that second club sorted and get them a managaer who can implement the Slot system, training, etc. I wonder how close we are to landing one.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80015 on: Today at 05:47:39 pm »
Can't see us signing Olise if we keep Salah. Here are the four things I'd focus on in the summer


Sign a dominant DM (Ederson maybe) and offer Endo to other PL teams (Brighton, Newcastle)
Sign a CB who can play in our starting lineup but won't be upset if he has limited game time at the start.
Upgrade Tsimikas with a young LB who can do bits in midfield if needed
Sell Nunez bring in a top wide player and have Gakpo play as CF

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,515
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80016 on: Today at 06:36:31 pm »
Can bakayoko score goals?

Can he provide assists?

Or does he just run really quickly and bump into people?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80017 on: Today at 06:46:06 pm »
Just been listening to the Gutter on The Wrap. Interesting to hear a couple of them suggest Mbeumo. Im a big fan. Be arsed with another going to AFCON though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80018 on: Today at 07:04:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:36:31 pm
Can bakayoko score goals?

Can he provide assists?

Or does he just run really quickly and bump into people?

He has added more goals this season but more of an assister currently. He's quick and also two footed.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80019 on: Today at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:36:31 pm
Can bakayoko score goals?

Can he provide assists?

Or does he just run really quickly and bump into people?

So what are you saying? Bakayoko Ono?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,515
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80020 on: Today at 07:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:49 pm
He has added more goals this season but more of an assister currently. He's quick and also two footed.
So thats a no to one of my two questions then?

Pass
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80021 on: Today at 07:28:55 pm »
Well done, he's just a kid.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80022 on: Today at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:23:14 pm
So thats a no to one of my two questions then?

Pass

12 goals and 9 assists for PSV this season. 1 goal and 5 assists in the Champions League. Just turned 21 and his numbers are similar to most wingers right now.

I'm struggling to think of any prolific wingers in the world at the moment? Attainable ones.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80023 on: Today at 07:42:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:36:31 pm
Can bakayoko score goals?

Can he provide assists?

Or does he just run really quickly and bump into people?

Pretty sure he had really good progressive carries and other positive stats from this years champions league.

https://www.whoscored.com/Articles/jss2LGFeyUWNjceM1a-Cdg/Show/Presenting-Johan-Bakayoko-The-PSV-wing-wizard-ready-for-the-big-leagues

https://www.eredivisieanalysis.com/johan-bakayoko-psv-eredivisie-2023-24-data-stats-analysis-scout-report
« Last Edit: Today at 07:45:35 pm by Draex »
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80024 on: Today at 07:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 01:55:22 pm
Massive twat, but (whisper it) I thought he looked really good on Sunday

I concur. He works hard as well and the nearest we have to a twat is Jota but Richie-Lar is the real deal.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80025 on: Today at 07:55:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:50:37 pm
I concur. He works hard as well and the nearest we have to a twat is Jota but Richie-Lar is the real deal.

He's a really good forward, would have been brilliant as a Mane replacement.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80026 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:55:44 pm
He's a really good forward, would have been brilliant as a Mane replacement.

Bam this guy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80027 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80028 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm »
;D

Would rather Wilma than Richarlison to be honest.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,286
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80029 on: Today at 08:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:52 pm
Liverpool are in the running to sign the PSV superstar Johan Bakayoko this summer.

The Dutch side want to break their transfer fee record for him and would seek over 50m for the 21yo.[@HLN_BE]

He will be a huge star in a few years. The only question is, will that be in a LFC shirt. I think that Edwards will go strongly after him ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,286
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80030 on: Today at 08:09:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:36:31 pm
Can bakayoko score goals?

Can he provide assists?

Or does he just run really quickly and bump into people?

He has 21 goals and 19 assist in 5.638 minutes of football for PSV. Pretty decent, considering that he has turned 21 a couple of weeks ago ...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,148
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80031 on: Today at 08:09:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:23:14 pm
So thats a no to one of my two questions then?

Pass

Yeah, he does that too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 [2001]   Go Up
« previous next »
 