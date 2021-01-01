we need players at 22+ who will reach there peak soon.

We have plenty of youngsters coming through who will see next season how they progress

Bradley,Eliott,Quansah,Bajcetic,Clark & Danns probably the standouts.



We have Doak too. Not all will make an impact but plenty of talent we have.



So mentions of 20 year olds from Austria etc I dont think make sense



We dont need younsters or punts we need 2-3 players at their peak 24-27 or approaching their peak

Kudus would be a great signing. Ederson or Ugarte for midfield.



IMO we need to widen our horizons as far as possible, if we narrow it down too much we could end up missing out on potential top quality because weve been impatient. When has that ever got us anywhere?If we have the option of a potential future world class player age 20-21 coming from Austria, or a steady Eddie aged 23-27 coming from the premier league or another top league, Id probably take the risk on the younger player IF its for the 6 position where we know theres a dearth of talent given how demanding the role is in the premier league. I know we have the academy doing well at the moment but there isnt a 6 in the making waiting to come through. Bajcetic may be the only young player at the club that could play the 6 position, he could also play the 8 so signing another, particularly one thats powerful and athletic, wouldnt be an issue at all.For me if we arent aiming for players with future world class ability we might as well not bother unless theyre at a reduced price/free. Its never been more difficult to sell your players than it has now. Imagine we signed someone like Doucoure now (obviously not him but that level) for £50-£70m then came to the conclusion in a couple of years that hes only alright and isnt at the level we dream of, wed be fucked, nobodys coughing up £50m+ for the pleasure of taking your half decent holding mid off your hands. Look at City with Phillips, scraped the barrel for a short term loan, would anybody be shocked if hes the headline move on deadline day this summer? I wouldnt.