Ive liked Kudus when Ive seen him but is there any reason you think he and Olise will certainly be targets? Olise is obviously good but not good enough to take the risk with his injury history.



Are they better than what we have?



Olise's numbers suggests he's very much worth the minor gamble you'd be taking on injuries - and broadly I think his injury stuff is blown out of proportion. Biggest issue was probably Hodgson throwing him back in too early. I know fbref isn't gospel, but te closest players to him in terms of stats are Raphinha, Saka, Musiala, Wirtz, Foden and Palmer... that suggests he's very, very good.Kudus' underlying numbers, on the other hand, aren't particularly good with the exception of take-ons and, IIRC, tackles. Fewer goals than Olise too, with double the game time.