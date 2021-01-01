« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79920 on: Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:32:17 pm
If Barca want Darwin we should as for Vitor Roque in return.

Barca is basically like dealing with Italian clubs these days.

Far from the days of fleecing them for Coutinho. They haven't got a pot to piss in. They'd offer a loan with an option to buy.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79921 on: Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:40:55 pm
Pretty good tbf. Hodgson rushing him back to test his mettle isnt indicative of anything I dont think.

Plus hes not an explosive player who relies on pace, so those hamstring injuries probably arent a long term concern.

but why it takes him so long to recover from hamstring injuries. It doesn't look normal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79922 on: Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:32:28 am
He is 5'10. Is that tall enough for top-tier DM?

How tall was Kante? 5' 7" or thereabouts?

Makelele wasn't the tallest either.

The main criteria for an elite DM is reading of the game, strength and mobility. The aforementioned two had those in abundance. Two athletes who screened the back line supremely, snuffing out danger at source.

Leicester won a league title with Wes Morgan and Robert Huth as the CB pairing.
I'm convinced we would have won a league title with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams (lower 2nd tier defenders?) as the CB pairing had we done that sooner rather than have Fabinho (and Hendo) deputise there, leaving the midfield empty (to be clear though neither should have been a consideration, with two CB in through the door on 1 January).

An elite DM can carry a substandard CB pairing, an elite CB pairing cannot carry a substandard DM. The reason is simple, the DM stops the danger at source, the CB are helpless (regardless of how good they are, see the previously watertight Hyypia and Carra first half in Istanbul) when the midfield runners are allowed a free run at them or are able play unopposed passes (any pro can dissect a defence with a pass, its stopping him from doing that at source).

Moral of the story is get the DM right (and the midfield as a whole) you go a long way to being successful.

Kante left for Chelsea after that season, the next one Leicester finish 12th (with Vardy, Mahrez and everyone else), while Chelsea win the league.
Makelele left Madrid after winning the 2002-03 la Liga, next one Madrid finish 4th (with all those Galacticos, all of whom pointed to his sale), while Chelsea win the league.

May not be a popular view, but I've always thought Gerard Pique was vastly overrated. Good defender, not a great one. Bambi on ice when faced with pace/quick feet (David Villa I remember giving him a real doing when Barcelona faced Valencia), but as he played a close to a decade behind Xavi and Iniesta (and Busquets) for club and country, keep ball merchants, the most dominant midfield I've ever seen, he was largely untested. When Xavi retired, then Iniesta, he got tested alot more and his frailties were exposed. Mascherano playing as his CB partner at Barca, he would have got taken apart in that position with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79923 on: Yesterday at 08:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
but why it takes him so long to recover from hamstring injuries. It doesn't look normal.

You do realise there are different grades to a hamstring tear? The worst of which require surgery?

Remember when Jota tore his calf at the end of the City game last season? He missed a similar period with that. Theres no one size fits all to muscle injuries. Olise had a bad one but is fine now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79924 on: Yesterday at 09:03:33 pm »
Been hesitant for awhile, but in on Olise. He makes perfect sense on paper (statistical profile, age, price), outside of the injuries. Im going to turn a blind eye to those and blame Hodgson for that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79925 on: Yesterday at 09:21:02 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm
How tall was Kante? 5' 7" or thereabouts?

Makelele wasn't the tallest either.

The main criteria for an elite DM is reading of the game, strength and mobility. The aforementioned two had those in abundance. Two athletes who screened the back line supremely, snuffing out danger at source.

Leicester won a league title with Wes Morgan and Robert Huth as the CB pairing.
I'm convinced we would have won a league title with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams (lower 2nd tier defenders?) as the CB pairing had we done that sooner rather than have Fabinho (and Hendo) deputise there, leaving the midfield empty (to be clear though neither should have been a consideration, with two CB in through the door on 1 January).

An elite DM can carry a substandard CB pairing, an elite CB pairing cannot carry a substandard DM. The reason is simple, the DM stops the danger at source, the CB are helpless (regardless of how good they are, see the previously watertight Hyypia and Carra first half in Istanbul) when the midfield runners are allowed a free run at them or are able play unopposed passes (any pro can dissect a defence with a pass, its stopping him from doing that at source).

Moral of the story is get the DM right (and the midfield as a whole) you go a long way to being successful.

Kante left for Chelsea after that season, the next one Leicester finish 12th (with Vardy, Mahrez and everyone else), while Chelsea win the league.
Makelele left Madrid after winning the 2002-03 la Liga, next one Madrid finish 4th (with all those Galacticos, all of whom pointed to his sale), while Chelsea win the league.

May not be a popular view, but I've always thought Gerard Pique was vastly overrated. Good defender, not a great one. Bambi on ice when faced with pace/quick feet (David Villa I remember giving him a real doing when Barcelona faced Valencia), but as he played a close to a decade behind Xavi and Iniesta (and Busquets) for club and country, keep ball merchants, the most dominant midfield I've ever seen, he was largely untested. When Xavi retired, then Iniesta, he got tested alot more and his frailties were exposed. Mascherano playing as his CB partner at Barca, he would have got taken apart in that position with us.

So are you comparing Varela with Kante?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79926 on: Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm »
We need the second coming of Frank Rijkaard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79927 on: Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm »
Sign Olisealthough I imagine City will be all over him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79928 on: Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm »
Is Olise rapid enough for us? And does he do enough without the ball?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79929 on: Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm
Is Olise rapid enough for us? And does he do enough without the ball?

He isnt rapid but how many of our forwards are? Yes he works plenty hard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79930 on: Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
He isnt rapid but how many of our forwards are? Yes he works plenty hard.

I know, that's the issue - I thought we wanted an injection of speed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79931 on: Yesterday at 09:33:45 pm »
Michael Olise.
Michael Olise.
Michael Olise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79932 on: Yesterday at 09:34:40 pm »
Olise is not quick that's the only issue. And maybe his injury record. We've had basically iron men Mo and Sadio on the wings for best part 6 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79933 on: Yesterday at 09:35:10 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm
I know, that's the issue - I thought we wanted an injection of speed.

Speed with the ball is just as good as speed without it. Hes class, for £60mil I reckon hes the best value forward on the market this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79934 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
He isnt rapid but how many of our forwards are? Yes he works plenty hard.

We need an injection of pace in this team, there is no doubt about that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79935 on: Yesterday at 09:45:51 pm »
Whilst having blistering speed would be a great asset to have, hes not exactly slow and we dominate the ball quite a lot and hes brilliant in tight spaces.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79936 on: Yesterday at 09:48:08 pm »
Surely weve got enough players you can say if they can stay fit about

We dont want another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79937 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm »
Could play him as a 10 and stick some speedsters either side of him, maybe? Hes drifted inside a lot tonight anyway.

But yeah I mean were not linked and Im not sure theres space for him wide right as hell want to play regularly. Unless we move Salah up top I suppose but then you have the same problem that 2/3 of the front line is not especially quick.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79938 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm »
I'm hoping for someone with speed get those fast transition break goals again. Oise seems more like a no10 just slightly off the right not a winger type. Salah can play that role if he stays or Harvey Elliott
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79939 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
but why it takes him so long to recover from hamstring injuries. It doesn't look normal.

He had to have an operation the first time he injured his hamstring. Hate the fact it required surgery.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79940 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm »
Sign Olise up :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79941 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm »
We dont need Olise or Eze. Not sure theyre better than what weve got and certainly other than Jota they seem more of an injury risk.

They dont always get to play minnows like Utd every week
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79942 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm »
Thought Adam Wharton looked good only 20 has a bright future
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79943 on: Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm
Thought Adam Wharton looked good only 20 has a bright future

Wharton is class, another championship player stepping up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79944 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 pm »
Mikey Oliseh pls :scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79945 on: Yesterday at 10:07:06 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm
Thought Adam Wharton looked good only 20 has a bright future

He's looked brilliant every time I've seen him play honestly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79946 on: Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm »
Quick google was bought from Blackburn Feb 2024 £18-22m. Great find. Can he play as a lone no6?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79947 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »

For Serie A followers, why Juve are willing to sell Matias Soule ?
his numbers looks promising
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79948 on: Today at 07:46:36 am »
Is there any buzz about defensive midfielders? Apparently, Slot is eyeing Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer, who's also part of the Dutch national team.

Also, it seems like all the rumors about Khéphren Thuram have quieted down, haven't they?
