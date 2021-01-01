He is 5'10. Is that tall enough for top-tier DM?



How tall was Kante? 5' 7" or thereabouts?Makelele wasn't the tallest either.The main criteria for an elite DM is reading of the game, strength and mobility. The aforementioned two had those in abundance. Two athletes who screened the back line supremely, snuffing out danger at source.Leicester won a league title with Wes Morgan and Robert Huth as the CB pairing.I'm convinced we would have won a league title with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams (lower 2nd tier defenders?) as the CB pairing had we done that sooner rather than have Fabinho (and Hendo) deputise there, leaving the midfield empty (to be clear though neither should have been a consideration, with two CB in through the door on 1 January).An elite DM can carry a substandard CB pairing, an elite CB pairing cannot carry a substandard DM. The reason is simple, the DM stops the danger at source, the CB are helpless (regardless of how good they are, see the previously watertight Hyypia and Carra first half in Istanbul) when the midfield runners are allowed a free run at them or are able play unopposed passes (any pro can dissect a defence with a pass, its stopping him from doing that at source).Moral of the story is get the DM right (and the midfield as a whole) you go a long way to being successful.Kante left for Chelsea after that season, the next one Leicester finish 12th (with Vardy, Mahrez and everyone else), while Chelsea win the league.Makelele left Madrid after winning the 2002-03 la Liga, next one Madrid finish 4th (with all those Galacticos, all of whom pointed to his sale), while Chelsea win the league.May not be a popular view, but I've always thought Gerard Pique was vastly overrated. Good defender, not a great one. Bambi on ice when faced with pace/quick feet (David Villa I remember giving him a real doing when Barcelona faced Valencia), but as he played a close to a decade behind Xavi and Iniesta (and Busquets) for club and country, keep ball merchants, the most dominant midfield I've ever seen, he was largely untested. When Xavi retired, then Iniesta, he got tested alot more and his frailties were exposed. Mascherano playing as his CB partner at Barca, he would have got taken apart in that position with us.