Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3126697 times)

Offline robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79880 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm »
If we were to sell Nunez, which is unlikely imo, I'd definitely go for Gyokeres, the guy's a beast. Built like a tank, fast, great dribbler, finisher, really has it all.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79881 on: Today at 12:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:23:13 pm
This plays into my issue with the Head Coach title for Slot. Not sure I'm a fan of the stats guys making decisions on selling players. I'm sure they've done their due diligence on sounding out potential replacements but it does feel like Nunez and his agent may have been told he can look for a new club by the higher ups.

Yeah, it's an interesting one. Don't really have a problem with them identifying players to bring in but selling them before the new manager has any sort of say? Don't really think that's the right thing to do.

I feel like Edwards will definitely have considered moving him on even if he doesn't. Thing is, next season, everyone being fit and potentially new players coming in, I have a feeling more often than not he'll be on the bench. So if anything, unless he scores some really important goals or is outstanding from off the bench and scoring when he does start, his value will go down even more. I do think he could be a good option for a lot of sides, Atletico Madrid for example as someone else has already said. He's 25 soon which is a good age, got experience of playing top level football and being a decent goal scorer. I'd like us to keep him myself but if they roll the dice and decide to replace him with someone else I can't say I don't see the thinking behind it. I don't think in one of the top few leagues he'll ever get the goals you really command of a side with big aspirations in every tournament. There's obvious exceptions like Firmino but of course he was much more than his tally at the end of the season.

Gyokeres would be a good shout as Baggio says, looks like a nightmare to play against with composure in front of goal to boot. That's a really key element of course having watched Nunez these past couple of years. Of course, he's only really done it at the same level Nunez did for Benfica but he has a lot about him and just looks the type who'll do very well as he goes into his best years.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:31 pm by disgraced cake »
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79882 on: Today at 12:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:23:13 pm
This plays into my issue with the Head Coach title for Slot. Not sure I'm a fan of the stats guys making decisions on selling players. I'm sure they've done their due diligence on sounding out potential replacements but it does feel like Nunez and his agent may have been told he can look for a new club by the higher ups.

Why do you say that? Genuine question. Is it something thats cropping up on social media? Im not on there so do miss these stories sometimes.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79883 on: Today at 12:53:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:30:46 am
Nat Phillips might retire with us.

To be perfectly honest, I wouldn't mind that ...
Offline Kansti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79884 on: Today at 12:53:37 pm »
Please Edwards, add more pace.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79885 on: Today at 12:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Please Edwards, add more pace.
We need more players that can win their individual battles whether offensively or defensively.

Offensively,  our winger don't dominate their opposite number enough by beating them 1v1 consistently.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79886 on: Today at 12:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:55:38 am
Ederson at Atalanta could be an option if we're looking for a defensive mid. Stats look strong, he's the right age (about to turn 25) and plays in a top five league with the added bonus of some European experience too via this season's Europa League. Plus he's 6'1, so adds a bit of height in that area.
with Hughes in charge he could be an option
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79887 on: Today at 12:59:45 pm »
We need to get Trent, Virg and Salah signed up on new deals. If they want to leave they need to be sold sadly..can't afford any of them to leave on frees.

After that I think one forward will be sold. CB, DM and attacker needed..

Lb is a tricky one depends on what's available if Tsimikas wants out.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:57 pm by clinical »
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79888 on: Today at 01:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:23:13 pm
This plays into my issue with the Head Coach title for Slot. Not sure I'm a fan of the stats guys making decisions on selling players. I'm sure they've done their due diligence on sounding out potential replacements but it does feel like Nunez and his agent may have been told he can look for a new club by the higher ups.

Personally, I'd be shocked if Edwards of all people sells Nunez this summer. He is not stupid ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79889 on: Today at 01:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Please Edwards, add more pace.

Will their goals count though?
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79890 on: Today at 01:06:14 pm »
Play Mo CF and bring in new pacy right winger. Sell Diaz or Nunez. Jota/Gakpo enough for left wing.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79891 on: Today at 01:11:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:06:14 pm
Play Mo CF and bring in new pacy right winger. Sell Diaz or Nunez. Jota/Gakpo enough for left wing.
we have CL next year.
8 group games & we will a very intense style of play

wouldnt really sell too many players we need a huge squad plenty on injuries after the euro's & copa america

Offline mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79892 on: Today at 01:15:29 pm »
Have we not scored 100+ goals?

We aren't lacking going forward its the other way
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79893 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:57:41 am
;D

It had Liverpool/Salah in the title - but yeah, lesson learned.  ;)

Ha ha. I find fan content much better than clueless pundits, it's far more interesting to hear what proper fans are saying than the likes of Souness and Deeney.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79894 on: Today at 01:20:31 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:46:05 pm
Why do you say that? Genuine question. Is it something thats cropping up on social media? Im not on there so do miss these stories sometimes.
Just a few rumblings after the match yesterday. He deleted all Liverpool pictures on his social media, didn't want to warm up and stormed down the tunnel after the game. Also the reports last week about Nunez being a Klopp signing and the stats team wanted someone else.

Probably fuck all and he'll be here next season  ;D
Offline marmite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79895 on: Today at 01:22:17 pm »
darwins going nowhere .... the crap he recieves just from liverpool fans alone is mind boggling and theres no need for it .... you support the club thru think n thin and lets be honest we are a massive improvement on last season ... the outs this summer will be interesting but darwin will not be one of them ...

some liverpool fans are so fickle win win win at all cost if not rip them to shreds ..... we are not a plastic club like  city and others stop ripping current players to shreds the media has created this scenario and i few dumb fans allow to believe it ..

we will go out and buy 3 or 4 solid investments to replace those who will be leaving and we will be using quite a few of our very talented youngsters ... our summer we not be the wankfest of players in as some seem to thrive on at every window .... slot seem a clever chap how clever we will find out and ill place my bets darwin will not be sold and will be a liverpool legend...

so many babys as supporters and alot of them live in the transfer bubble .... just saying
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79896 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:17:42 pm
Ha ha. I find fan content much better than clueless pundits, it's far more interesting to hear what proper fans are saying than the likes of Souness and Deeney.

I concur.

Love the Wrap and Copey and Robbo's (relatively) new 'The Late Challenge'.

I know this will sound 'bigoted' but I can't get on with southern LFC fan content though. Grizz Khan and Laurence McKenna etc.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79897 on: Today at 01:53:30 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:28:22 pm
I concur.

Love the Wrap and Copey and Robbo's (relatively) new 'The Late Challenge'.

I know this will sound 'bigoted' but I can't get on with southern LFC fan content though. Grizz Khan and Laurence McKenna etc.

Grizz Khan is a muppet. Can't get into the Anfield Wrap (being a 'southerner', well, south of Liverpool, its not for me). Might not go down well here but Born n Red is really good.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79898 on: Today at 02:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:53:30 pm
Grizz Khan is a muppet. Can't get into the Anfield Wrap (being a 'southerner', well, south of Liverpool, its not for me). Might not go down well here but Born n Red is really good.

 :thumbup
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79899 on: Today at 02:12:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:00:09 pm
Personally, I'd be shocked if Edwards of all people sells Nunez this summer. He is not stupid ...
will be a good test of the new Edwards/Hughes axis - do they meet the Mac criteria or are they stupid.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:53:04 pm
To be perfectly honest, I wouldn't mind that ...
If Nat Phillips plays another league game for us something has gone horrifically wrong!
Offline Markus_12

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79900 on: Today at 02:13:19 pm »
Sepp Van Den Berg seems to have had a very decent season out on loan, I wonder if he will have earned his way back into the future plans.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:08 pm by Markus_12 »
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79901 on: Today at 02:15:11 pm »
Even if Slot isnt making the final call theres no way they tell a player hes up for sale before Slot has even sat down with Hughes et al to talk it through.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79902 on: Today at 02:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 02:13:19 pm
Sepp Van Den Berg seems to have had a very decent season out on loan, I wonder if he will have earned his way back into the future plans.

I hope so, what I've seen/read about him this season is very promising. I think he and Quansah will hopefully replace Matip and if we bring in a defender it'll hopefully be someone left sided with Tsimikas possibly moving on and one of the young left backs getting some minutes behind Robbo and Jomez
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79903 on: Today at 02:39:43 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:39:09 pm
If we were to sell Nunez, which is unlikely imo, I'd definitely go for Gyokeres, the guy's a beast. Built like a tank, fast, great dribbler, finisher, really has it all.

sell one over rated and over priced striker playing in Portugal for another one! makes perfect sense
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79904 on: Today at 02:40:02 pm »
Wouldn't mind Van Den Berg staying if Matip is moved on and the new manager keeps Gomez as more of a full back, but I hope we're looking at a starting quality centre back. Virgil getting no younger, Konate injury prone and Quansah still young. I think for the good of VDB's career he should move on to be honest, pointless coming to sit on the bench when you're finally getting a good taste of first team football. Sell-on clause could help even further down the road, or a buy-back.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79905 on: Today at 02:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:39:43 pm
sell one over rated and over priced striker playing in Portugal for another one! makes perfect sense

Disagree. Think Gyokeres is completely on another level. Tbf, I thought he was much younger, so this might be a stumbling block.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79906 on: Today at 03:32:17 pm »
If Barca want Darwin we should as for Vitor Roque in return.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79907 on: Today at 04:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 02:13:19 pm
Sepp Van Den Berg seems to have had a very decent season out on loan, I wonder if he will have earned his way back into the future plans.

He'll be sold I reckon. Same with Morton and Carvalho depending on offers.

Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79908 on: Today at 04:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Please Edwards, add more pace.

By going to the gym? He has a car he doesn't run to meetings.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79909 on: Today at 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:39:09 pm
If we were to sell Nunez, which is unlikely imo, I'd definitely go for Gyokeres, the guy's a beast. Built like a tank, fast, great dribbler, finisher, really has it all.

So buy an expensive but exciting gamble with one stellar year in the Portuguese league, develop him for two years, decide hes not worth the hassle, sell him and replace him with an expensive but exciting gamble with one stellar year in the Portuguese league
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79910 on: Today at 06:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 02:13:19 pm
Sepp Van Den Berg seems to have had a very decent season out on loan, I wonder if he will have earned his way back into the future plans.

Ha, seems like we say this every summer, myself included. Would be great if the club thought a player already here could be part of the squad next season. Quansah's proved it can happen so it might happen.
