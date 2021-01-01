This plays into my issue with the Head Coach title for Slot. Not sure I'm a fan of the stats guys making decisions on selling players. I'm sure they've done their due diligence on sounding out potential replacements but it does feel like Nunez and his agent may have been told he can look for a new club by the higher ups.



Yeah, it's an interesting one. Don't really have a problem with them identifying players to bring in but selling them before the new manager has any sort of say? Don't really think that's the right thing to do.I feel like Edwards will definitely have considered moving him on even if he doesn't. Thing is, next season, everyone being fit and potentially new players coming in, I have a feeling more often than not he'll be on the bench. So if anything, unless he scores some really important goals or is outstanding from off the bench and scoring when he does start, his value will go down even more. I do think he could be a good option for a lot of sides, Atletico Madrid for example as someone else has already said. He's 25 soon which is a good age, got experience of playing top level football and being a decent goal scorer. I'd like us to keep him myself but if they roll the dice and decide to replace him with someone else I can't say I don't see the thinking behind it. I don't think in one of the top few leagues he'll ever get the goals you really command of a side with big aspirations in every tournament. There's obvious exceptions like Firmino but of course he was much more than his tally at the end of the season.Gyokeres would be a good shout as Baggio says, looks like a nightmare to play against with composure in front of goal to boot. That's a really key element of course having watched Nunez these past couple of years. Of course, he's only really done it at the same level Nunez did for Benfica but he has a lot about him and just looks the type who'll do very well as he goes into his best years.