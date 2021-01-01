« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 [1997]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3124850 times)

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79840 on: Yesterday at 11:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:10:28 pm
Mac is on the Bakayoko train huh? Welcome aboard mate.  ;D

Been on the train since the beginning 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,808
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79841 on: Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm »
I don;t care about you, you can jump off a moving one.  :wave
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79842 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm
With us back in the CL, we can afford most of the players out there, apart from maybe 5-10 of them. Of course, that doesn't means we will spend a fortune on a single player. But, seeing how close we came to winning the league this season with the Liverpool 2.0 team, and knowing how Edwards operates, I won't be surprised if he concentrates the available funds on a couple of top quality players who can help us make that final push. Lets not forget that our squad is already pretty strong ...

CL doesnt matter. We can compete for any player in Wprld Football, CL or no CL 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,496
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79843 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm
Slot is big on stocking up in wingers though. Starting with two and then bringing more on as the game progresses. He sees them as difference makers. He is all about narrowing the midfield apparently so as then to provide plenty of space for the wide players to run.

I can see us bringing in one speedster. Doak he will love also as hes another one vs one specialist.

I'm going to revise what I said about Endo as he would be a good backup, and saying otherwise was overly harsh. His passing as we saw again today is excellent, his technical ability has never been in doubt, it's the energy and mobility thats been the issue for what is needed in the 6. A week's rest did him the world of good as he was at it today. If he was eight years younger, 23 and not 31 (I assume he had plenty of legs then) there probably wouldn't be any issue with him. I suppose it was too much to expect a Ji Sung Park type energizer bunny at his age.

Endo is a perfectly good squad player, throwing him in to start every 3 days was not ideal. He's not even played in Europe before this season, added to the slower pace of the Bundesliga, fewer games and long winter break.

Endo was essentially signed to be Milner's replacement and he ends up the starting 6 every week.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79844 on: Today at 12:19:52 am »
Gravenberch, Morton and Carvalho no longer qualify for the U21 lists the upcoming season.
Quansah, Elliott, Bradley and Ramsay won't qualify as U21 the season after.
Add Sepp van den Berg on top of the rest of the seniors and that makes a 25 man squad. 

Before we sign anyone new on a 5 year contract we need to know who among that 25 will make way in the next 15 months.

Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,747
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79845 on: Today at 01:04:15 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm
I'm going to revise what I said about Endo as he would be a good backup, and saying otherwise was overly harsh. His passing as we saw again today is excellent, his technical ability has never been in doubt, it's the energy and mobility thats been the issue for what is needed in the 6. A week's rest did him the world of good as he was at it today. If he was eight years younger, 23 and not 31 (I assume he had plenty of legs then) there probably wouldn't be any issue with him. I suppose it was too much to expect a Ji Sung Park type energizer bunny at his age.

I agree, and it's why I have a problem with the idea that we need a "world-class" DM and the thought that there are few options for us out there. Let's take my man Andre, for example. I have no idea what the nerds and the scouts see in him, but I have always viewed him as that energizer bunny, that hound dog who eats up the tough miles with speed and tenacity, while also possessing plenty of on-ball ability and passing touch. Whether or not that's what he is, that profile of player, a souped-up Endo, I think would make a huge difference for us especially defensively. And it wouldn't cost a bag to get him.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79846 on: Today at 01:09:32 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
CL doesnt matter. We can compete for any player in Wprld Football, CL or no CL 
It absolutely matters.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,808
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79847 on: Today at 01:38:34 am »
Vitor Roque and his agent are unhappy at Barca and Xavi. Maybe we could do a trade with Darwin and him?  :-X
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,419
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79848 on: Today at 07:02:40 am »
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 12:19:52 am
Gravenberch, Morton and Carvalho no longer qualify for the U21 lists the upcoming season.
Quansah, Elliott, Bradley and Ramsay won't qualify as U21 the season after.
Add Sepp van den Berg on top of the rest of the seniors and that makes a 25 man squad. 

Before we sign anyone new on a 5 year contract we need to know who among that 25 will make way in the next 15 months.



Next season (Free Spaces: 4)

Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros
Trent, Bradley*, Robertson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah*, Van den Berg , Ramsay*
Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott*, Clark*, Bajcetic*, McConnell*
Nuñez, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Carvalho , Doak*, Gordon*, Danns*, Koumas*

Season After (Free Spaces: 0)
Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros
Trent, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Van den Berg , Ramsay
Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Clark*, Bajcetic*, McConnell*
Nuñez, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Carvalho , Doak*, Gordon*, Danns*, Koumas*

2 Seasons After (Free Spaces: -3)
Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros
Trent, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Van den Berg , Ramsay
Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Clark*, Bajcetic, McConnell
Nuñez, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Carvalho , Doak*, Gordon, Danns*, Koumas*

If you use that as a basis, and assume 2 signings per season, we dont need to sell this summer, need to sell 4 by next year and 9 by the season after.

The departures likely come from Kelleher, Jaros, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Van den Berg, Endo, McConnell, Salah, Carvalho, Gordon whether sold by / loaned in that 3rd season, with 4 gone by the start of 2025/26. 1 of that group could stay for that season, or we could sign at a slower rate if we rate their chances.

Seems easily solved for next as Ramsay, McConnell and Gordon could be loaned out still for then, so only 1 would need to be sold which could be whichever best suits the circumstances around the player (most likely Kelleher, Jaros or Tsimikas for me). Im assuming the ones you list as sold/loaned are and Morton too.

After that season youd start to see older players like Robertson and van Dijk move on I think, although they could still be here.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,424
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79849 on: Today at 07:54:06 am »
I think the DM is the number one priority position this summer.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79850 on: Today at 08:34:53 am »
do wonder what will happen with Nunez?
I hope we keep him but if he went we need a striker

I would think Osimhen may perhaps be a target with Hughes history in Italy.
I do suspect we will buy a player from Serie A this summer which may be a bit of a risk
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,629
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79851 on: Today at 09:29:21 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:54:06 am
I think the DM is the number one priority position this summer.

Alan Varela at Porto has been mentioned, I think we looked at him before and obviously our
scouting is very strong in Portugal.

I have no opinion on him other than he's a DM, and meant to be good.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,493
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79852 on: Today at 09:30:46 am »
Nat Phillips might retire with us.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,424
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79853 on: Today at 09:32:28 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:29:21 am
Alan Varela at Porto has been mentioned, I think we looked at him before and obviously our
scouting is very strong in Portugal.

I have no opinion on him other than he's a DM, and meant to be good.

He is 5'10. Is that tall enough for top-tier DM?
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79854 on: Today at 09:34:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:30:46 am
Nat Phillips might retire with us.

Due a testimonial in 18 months.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79855 on: Today at 09:35:02 am »
Seen a few turning their noses up at Osimhen, Im not sure why. By modern 9 standards hes excellent, has terrific pace, strength, movement and does the majority of finishes well. Hes always looked a bit more comfortable in the build up compared to someone like Haaland, for example. That could just be the gap in quality/pace of the leagues.

Youd need to surround him with dynamic wide players so he can operate within the widths of the 6 yard box, but to me that sounds like a key element of Slots game. He would only be a Darwin replacement, theres no way they could coincide.

Id prefer us to keep Darwin and look to sign a false 9 myself.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79856 on: Today at 09:50:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:32:28 am
He is 5'10. Is that tall enough for top-tier DM?

Nope.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79857 on: Today at 09:52:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:50:27 am
Nope.



Wasn't Masch even shorter than that? 5'8 - 5'9 wasnt he?
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79858 on: Today at 09:52:49 am »
Dont get the height fetish shouts when it comes to discussing a DM.

Endo is 510, Klopps played him there all season.

Ability to cover large ground, with athleticism and stamina, is far more important.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,157
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79859 on: Today at 09:54:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:50:27 am
Nope.



Out of all the photos you could have used
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79860 on: Today at 09:55:27 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:52:49 am
Dont get the height fetish shouts when it comes to discussing a DM.

Endo is 510, Klopps played him there all season.

Ability to cover large ground, with athleticism and stamina, is far more important.

I'm assuming its because Rodri is over 6 foot and Fabinho was a good height too.

I agree with you though, also can be decent at headers without being 6 foot +
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,507
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79861 on: Today at 09:56:39 am »
I've just watched a (pretty awful) 'podcast' thingie on YouTube, featuring Simon Jordan, Graeme Souness and Troy Deeney - it was all about LFC. They're convinced Salah is off and Darwin is staying.

Their 'take' on pretty much everything was sh!te - lazy, repetitive, clichéd tropes - Salah is selfish, etc. In fact, the disrespect to Mo was disgusting and a bit laughable. Troy Deeney saying "Mo Salah isn't World Class'. Troy f*cking Deeney!!!  ::)

Conversely, I think Edwards and Hughes will be looking to move Darwin on. Just my gut feeling.

 :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,812
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79862 on: Today at 09:57:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on May  1, 2024, 05:37:33 pm
Currently Slot is bringing 3 people with him, maybe 4 if the Doctor comes as well.

Hughes is bringing 2 scouts from Bournemouth to work in our Scouting network.

And a partridge in a pear tree.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79863 on: Today at 09:58:09 am »
Can we be Darwin free for 24 hours by any chance?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,629
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79864 on: Today at 10:09:58 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:55:27 am
I'm assuming its because Rodri is over 6 foot and Fabinho was a good height too.

I agree with you though, also can be decent at headers without being 6 foot +

I think we can use a DM of Varela's size if the height is elsewhere in the team. This has become the standing joke I mentioned earlier, everyone on here now wants a Mascherano clone who is ALSO 6 foot 3.

You can make one on Fifa but real life, not so much...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79865 on: Today at 10:13:21 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:52:49 am
Dont get the height fetish shouts when it comes to discussing a DM.

Endo is 510, Klopps played him there all season.

Ability to cover large ground, with athleticism and stamina, is far more important.

But tbf, Endo doesn't have the ability to cover large ground either so what Klopp's done isn't necessarily the marker of what a DM 'should' be like. And also, winning aerials seems to be something Endo actually does really well if his defensive FBref stats are representative of his actual off ball abilities. You could argue that, on the basis of Endo, Klopp thinks someone who wins lots of aerials duels but can't cover large ground is far more important!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79866 on: Today at 10:21:19 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:56:39 am
I've just watched a (pretty awful) 'podcast' thingie on YouTube, featuring Simon Jordan, Graeme Souness and Troy Deeney.

Obvious question: Why? :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,424
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79867 on: Today at 10:21:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:13:21 am
But tbf, Endo doesn't have the ability to cover large ground either so what Klopp's done isn't necessarily the marker of what a DM 'should' be like. And also, winning aerials seems to be something Endo actually does really well if his defensive FBref stats are representative of his actual off ball abilities. You could argue that, on the basis of Endo, Klopp thinks someone who wins lots of aerials duels but can't cover large ground is far more important!

Endo is really good in the air. I don't know if Varela is. Height isn't the be-all and end-all but you'd rather have it than not. If you are pressing the life out of a team they will likely send it long so it's important that DM wins a lot of headers. Also, defending set pieces you want a lot of height in your box.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79868 on: Today at 10:32:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:21:59 am
Endo is really good in the air. I don't know if Varela is. Height isn't the be-all and end-all but you'd rather have it than not. If you are pressing the life out of a team they will likely send it long so it's important that DM wins a lot of headers. Also, defending set pieces you want a lot of height in your box.
Yep. Height helps to win duels.

If a cross comes in and Virg clears it then it may lead a duel between the number 6 and the number 8 of the other team. If the 6 can't win the header then it probably leads to a big chance.

It also helps to sustain pressure when attacking. Our opponents will clear it and the 6 will have to compete in the air to keep the attack going.

Height also gives flexibility as it's the taller DMs that tend to excel as single pivots. The smaller ones tend to need someone by their side to pick up the loose balls due to them aerial duels for example.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79869 on: Today at 10:34:03 am »
Seen him mentioned in here a few times before, could someone like Gourna-Doath be an option if we keep Endo?

Might be a bit raw/young for our usual profile but maybe going a year or two early is the only way we avoid the mess of challenging most of Europes top sides for the unicorn 6. We know Edwards has great relations with the RB clubs when he was here, maybe we could steal a march and have him/Endo/Baj sharing the minutes at 6? Could be the best medium/long term solution with a lack of viable short term solutions available.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 [1997]   Go Up
« previous next »
 