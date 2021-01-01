Gravenberch, Morton and Carvalho no longer qualify for the U21 lists the upcoming season.

Quansah, Elliott, Bradley and Ramsay won't qualify as U21 the season after.

Add Sepp van den Berg on top of the rest of the seniors and that makes a 25 man squad.



Before we sign anyone new on a 5 year contract we need to know who among that 25 will make way in the next 15 months.







Next season (Free Spaces: 4)Alisson, Kelleher, JarosTrent, Bradley*, Robertson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah*, Van den Berg , Ramsay*Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott*, Clark*, Bajcetic*, McConnell*Nuñez, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Carvalho , Doak*, Gordon*, Danns*, Koumas*Season After (Free Spaces: 0)Alisson, Kelleher, JarosTrent, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Van den Berg , RamsaySzoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Clark*, Bajcetic*, McConnell*Nuñez, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Carvalho , Doak*, Gordon*, Danns*, Koumas*2 Seasons After (Free Spaces: -3)Alisson, Kelleher, JarosTrent, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Van den Berg , RamsaySzoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Clark*, Bajcetic, McConnellNuñez, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Carvalho , Doak*, Gordon, Danns*, Koumas*If you use that as a basis, and assume 2 signings per season, we dont need to sell this summer, need to sell 4 by next year and 9 by the season after.The departures likely come from Kelleher, Jaros, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Van den Berg, Endo, McConnell, Salah, Carvalho, Gordon whether sold by / loaned in that 3rd season, with 4 gone by the start of 2025/26. 1 of that group could stay for that season, or we could sign at a slower rate if we rate their chances.Seems easily solved for next as Ramsay, McConnell and Gordon could be loaned out still for then, so only 1 would need to be sold which could be whichever best suits the circumstances around the player (most likely Kelleher, Jaros or Tsimikas for me). Im assuming the ones you list as sold/loaned are and Morton too.After that season youd start to see older players like Robertson and van Dijk move on I think, although they could still be here.