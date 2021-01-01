Slot is big on stocking up in wingers though. Starting with two and then bringing more on as the game progresses. He sees them as difference makers. He is all about narrowing the midfield apparently so as then to provide plenty of space for the wide players to run.



I can see us bringing in one speedster. Doak he will love also as hes another one vs one specialist.



I'm going to revise what I said about Endo as he would be a good backup, and saying otherwise was overly harsh. His passing as we saw again today is excellent, his technical ability has never been in doubt, it's the energy and mobility thats been the issue for what is needed in the 6. A week's rest did him the world of good as he was at it today. If he was eight years younger, 23 and not 31 (I assume he had plenty of legs then) there probably wouldn't be any issue with him. I suppose it was too much to expect a Ji Sung Park type energizer bunny at his age.



Endo is a perfectly good squad player, throwing him in to start every 3 days was not ideal. He's not even played in Europe before this season, added to the slower pace of the Bundesliga, fewer games and long winter break.Endo was essentially signed to be Milner's replacement and he ends up the starting 6 every week.