LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Historical Fool

  A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79840 on: Today at 11:49:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:10:28 pm
Mac is on the Bakayoko train huh? Welcome aboard mate.  ;D

Been on the train since the beginning 
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79841 on: Today at 11:50:50 pm
I don;t care about you, you can jump off a moving one.  :wave
Historical Fool

  A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79842 on: Today at 11:54:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:35:18 pm
With us back in the CL, we can afford most of the players out there, apart from maybe 5-10 of them. Of course, that doesn't means we will spend a fortune on a single player. But, seeing how close we came to winning the league this season with the Liverpool 2.0 team, and knowing how Edwards operates, I won't be surprised if he concentrates the available funds on a couple of top quality players who can help us make that final push. Lets not forget that our squad is already pretty strong ...

CL doesnt matter. We can compete for any player in Wprld Football, CL or no CL 
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79843 on: Today at 11:55:09 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 11:19:16 pm
Slot is big on stocking up in wingers though. Starting with two and then bringing more on as the game progresses. He sees them as difference makers. He is all about narrowing the midfield apparently so as then to provide plenty of space for the wide players to run.

I can see us bringing in one speedster. Doak he will love also as hes another one vs one specialist.

I'm going to revise what I said about Endo as he would be a good backup, and saying otherwise was overly harsh. His passing as we saw again today is excellent, his technical ability has never been in doubt, it's the energy and mobility thats been the issue for what is needed in the 6. A week's rest did him the world of good as he was at it today. If he was eight years younger, 23 and not 31 (I assume he had plenty of legs then) there probably wouldn't be any issue with him. I suppose it was too much to expect a Ji Sung Park type energizer bunny at his age.

Endo is a perfectly good squad player, throwing him in to start every 3 days was not ideal. He's not even played in Europe before this season, added to the slower pace of the Bundesliga, fewer games and long winter break.

Endo was essentially signed to be Milner's replacement and he ends up the starting 6 every week.
