Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79800 on: Today at 08:45:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:41:28 pm
If we are buying players with release clauses then just get Olise.
Kudus is better imo. More powerful like bit like Mane.
Olise brillant but not as powerful we need more pace & power in the squad
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79801 on: Today at 08:47:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:18 pm
Why cant we go for those players? We should have lots of cash to spend. Same for Olise as well.

Either way we are starting to look like a side further away from City and Arsenal. We need to up the quality levels in this squad in nearly every position.

Because we're already pretty well stocked in attack so probably aren't going to spend £80m+ on another wide forward? Maybe if we sold someone.

Honestly, I'm not even convinced Leao or Kvaratskhelia are even that good, for the type of fee it would require - standing out in the Italian league is one thing (see: Romelu Lukaku) but whenever I've watched them in Europe I've not been the least bit impressed. Ditto Osimhen. I think they'd both be pretty big risks at the type of fee you're talking about if I'm honest.

Olise would be do-able for us, but he's not going to come here if he thinks he's going to spend half the season sat behind Salah, so I think that's a non-starter straight off the bat.

As I say, I don't think the market is great this summer. I don't disagree, we need some genuinely top quality injections in every area of the pitch but a lot of the most hyped names just don't particularly stand out to me. Half the CB targets are seemingly playing Portuguese football, there aren't any obvious DM targets and the forward market seems to be a bit meh aside from a handful of names that are going to cost insane fees.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79802 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:37:58 pm
Kudus completed 14 take ons ve chelsea.
we need a player who can beat a man.
Has a release clause good injury record. No brainer imo
Moyes is holding him back.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79803 on: Today at 08:52:07 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:45:34 pm
Kudus is better imo. More powerful like bit like Mane.
Olise brillant but not as powerful we need more pace & power in the squad

Between the two, I would probably go for Kudus, even though I do like Olise, but I am a bit worried about his injuries. And I would take Bakayoko over both ...
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79804 on: Today at 08:53:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:44:17 pm
I started watching the Feyenoord games regularly over the past few weeks, when it became obvious that Slot is the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen. I was curious to see how he uses his team. I am yet to see the 4-2-3-1 many people are talking about. Even in the 6-0 demolition of Ajax, it was a fluid 4-3-3, that only sometimes resembles a 4-2-4 in the attacking phase, but never the classic 4-2-3-1 that Rafa used so well for us, and Jurgen for Dortmund.

I see a lot of similarities between Klopp's and Slot's setup, but also some differences. I am genuinely excited to see how Slot will use all the talent that is already at LFC. Of course, there will also be additions, but I am not expecting too many.

On a side note, Feyenoord fans are singing Slot's name, and he seems to have a great connection with them. The 5-0 they have at the moment is certainly helping the atmosphere ...

Edit: And now they are singing YNWA  ;D
Couldnt find the match on the tv. Thanks for the update!
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #79805 on: Today at 08:53:10 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Is it now a no-go to recruit from the lower leagues in this country? We as a club did it well historically, and Rogers at Villa and Wharton and Eze at Palace are surely good examples of there still being unpolished gems there?

You do get some gems but they're rare. Missed the boat with Adam Wharton this year or Jarrod Bowen a few years ago at Hull. I think Wharton chose Palace so he'd play every week though rather be sat on the bench at a bigger club.

Said when we were tentatively linked with him last summer that Dewsbury Hall would be a decent squad player for us to add more midfield legs. Certainly not worth what it'd cost now though.

Get Paul Mullin in!
