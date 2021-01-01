Why cant we go for those players? We should have lots of cash to spend. Same for Olise as well.



Either way we are starting to look like a side further away from City and Arsenal. We need to up the quality levels in this squad in nearly every position.



Because we're already pretty well stocked in attack so probably aren't going to spend £80m+ on another wide forward? Maybe if we sold someone.Honestly, I'm not even convinced Leao or Kvaratskhelia are even that good, for the type of fee it would require - standing out in the Italian league is one thing (see: Romelu Lukaku) but whenever I've watched them in Europe I've not been the least bit impressed. Ditto Osimhen. I think they'd both be pretty big risks at the type of fee you're talking about if I'm honest.Olise would be do-able for us, but he's not going to come here if he thinks he's going to spend half the season sat behind Salah, so I think that's a non-starter straight off the bat.As I say, I don't think the market is great this summer. I don't disagree, we need some genuinely top quality injections in every area of the pitch but a lot of the most hyped names just don't particularly stand out to me. Half the CB targets are seemingly playing Portuguese football, there aren't any obvious DM targets and the forward market seems to be a bit meh aside from a handful of names that are going to cost insane fees.