Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
Agree with some of your points, particularly about that January transfer window, but Klopp is quoted as saying "[Endo] was always on my list, just usually we don't sign players of this age group. He is obviously a top fit."

Now Klopp isn't the kind of manager to undermine new signings like a Conte or a Mourinho, so maybe he was putting a brave face on his disappointment, but that doesn't sound like someone who had a player foisted on him due to restrictions. There were many other ways he could've paid lip service to a player only signed because of lack of options.

Yes, Endo may not be world class, and a world class defensive midfielder would obviously make us harder to play through. But defending is still a team game, and I know fans of Chelsea (who signed the DM we initially wanted) and Everton (with Gueye) who bemoan how easy they are to play through just as much as we do.

Finally, who would you have signed as DM instead of Endo last summer after we'd missed out on Caicedo and Lavia. That's a genuine question, not me having a go in any way - I just remember that quality DMs were scarce enough that we were contemplating Palhinha on here. I liked the sound of Lavia, but I doubt a 19 year old would have done much better than Endo in his first season.

I cannot make any more comments about Endo (been given a warning).

I just want to be clear on this though. I have no agenda against him. I like him as a character. His attitude/effort is first class. And when he signed (and if we remember back there was an incredulity when that happened after we had been linked with big money signings that didn't materialise), after Jurgen said "we need your legs" when he greeted him my optimism rose and I thought this fella is a running machine ala Ji Sung Park).


In regards to the DM position. The issue goes back to when Fabinho fell off a cliff. We couldn't have forseen that no, but we did need midfield additions as Hendo had certainly been on the wane (his closing down numbers had nosedived). We needed at least one midfielder through the door that summer of '22. The same summer Jurgen reeled off those 8 midfielders (Carvalho, Ox, Keita, 36 yo Milner, Hendo...there's five down already) during a press conference in response to concerns about strength in midfield. We were at the bare bones stage. Had we then brought just one midfielder that summer, good enough to start, that then leaves the next window easier. We did nothing, and what it then meant was we had to build an entire midfield in one window, which according to Andy Brassell, the European football expert, no top side in Europe has ever done before.

We left ourselves a mountain to climb. With Fabinho's collapse we should have been looking at a DM at the very least from midseason onward (in other words singling out a potential replacement). Mac in first, no problem with that really as he's a special talent and the fee is ridiculous (from January onward when he turned into Modric its looked even more ridiculous). Then though, with Jones already on board (and he came in during the previous season and revitalised the midfield, giving it energy it was devoid of), Mac in through the door, bring in the DM. We then brought in Dom, no doubting his talent, and with a fully functioning midfield that allows him  more freedom to stay advanced he will tear it up throughout a whole season and not just the start when he was fresh, but be was not the priority. A 6 was.

Get the first XI sorted first, then add the topping (back ups, interchanges, depth). We have been buying 8s galore, and then asking Mac to "do a job" in the 6, in what is a specialist position, a vital position which we have seen throughout history (especially in the modern game with its quicker tempo with someone who can keep up with the midfield runners, track them, screen the defence, and provide adequate protection/barrier to our backline).

That last ditch stuff with Caicedo et al was indicative of poor planning, which as I said started a season prior. We had no legs in midfield throughout 22-23, and got overrun on a regular basis. The pressing machine had gone, and it's still gone. We have been very ropey in midfield, open, lack running power. Heavy metal football? From Black Sabbath to The Carpenters that season, this season with the addition of more mobile 8s we've become a bit edgier, maybe Bucks Fizz? We are still at the pop stage. Its not the Klopp midfield machine of 2018 to 2022 or remotely close to it.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:46:15 am
broadly with you there (agree about both the silly Nunez/Endo examples too), except I don't see ownership as part of the tribe. I agree with Shanks' distinction there.

thats why i'm always a bit bemused when people talk about a group of hedge fund managers in the same way they do about our team and boss, getting emotional when defending them is just bizarre to me. although it at least makes slightly more sense than when people do it over random companies outside of sporting loyalties, like apple or tesla (or people like elon musk).

I dont really give a shit about the owners, its not that I want to defend them, I just see how things go at the club differently to others and think theres an awful lot of anger directed their way, sometimes unnecessarily. I suppose its borne out of my own working life, working for a large, American company thats principled to the heavens, I can see why decisions can sometimes be both frustrating and annoying, but usually short term decisions arent made, or medium/long term plans arent sacrificed for short term ones.

I never want Jurgen blaming for anything, but I think sometimes fans paint him out to be a faultless leader who isnt involved in any of the poor decisions at the club, but is responsible for everything good at the club. The last point is true in ways, fuck knows where wed be without him, but at the same time, I find it hard to believe things like the lack of elite 6 arent down to him. Hes always had final say on transfers, by all accounts his base of power has grown over the years and hes prioritised other areas, much to mine and many others frustrations. At the same time, I believe the reason hell have done that is because he couldnt land a transformative player at the position who could do the ultimate job due to a complete lack of elite options in the market outside of those we failed to pursue. Theres so many factors that go into decision making around recruitment, its not like you can just click you fingers and conjure up a player that ticks all or most boxes, its difficult and I think the signing of Endo was a bit of a last resort one but the alternative would have been hoping Bajcetics injury wasnt long term and banking on him backing Mac up, another risky move that we appear to have learned from after banking on Jones to replace Wijnaldum didnt pan out.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:20:32 pm
Hopefully we will soon return to the policy of buying players in the 23-24 bracket about to hit peak. Endo is at best a second choice and the Badger has plenty of time to develop.

I think its safe to say last summer (and summer 2022 and winter 2023) were manager led transfers.
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:27:11 pm
I cannot make any more comments about Endo (been given a warning).

I just want to be clear on this though. I have no agenda against him. I like him as a character. His attitude/effort is first class. And when he signed (and if we remember back there was an incredulity when that happened after we had been linked with big money signings that didn't materialise), after Jurgen said "we need your legs" when he greeted him my optimism rose and I thought this fella is a running machine ala Ji Sung Park).


In regards to the DM position. The issue goes back to when Fabinho fell off a cliff. We couldn't have forseen that no, but we did need midfield additions as Hendo had certainly been on the wane (his closing down numbers had nosedived). We needed at least one midfielder through the door that summer of '22. The same summer Jurgen reeled off those 8 midfielders (Carvalho, Ox, Keita, 36 yo Milner, Hendo...there's five down already) during a press conference in response to concerns about strength in midfield. We were at the bare bones stage. Had we then brought just one midfielder that summer, good enough to start, that then leaves the next window easier. We did nothing, and what it then meant was we had to build an entire midfield in one window, which according to Andy Brassell, the European football expert, no top side in Europe has ever done before.

We left ourselves a mountain to climb. With Fabinho's collapse we should have been looking at a DM at the very least from midseason onward (in other words singling out a potential replacement). Mac in first, no problem with that really as he's a special talent and the fee is ridiculous (from January onward when he turned into Modric its looked even more ridiculous). Then though, with Jones already on board (and he came in during the previous season and revitalised the midfield, giving it energy it was devoid of), Mac in through the door, bring in the DM. We then brought in Dom, no doubting his talent, and with a fully functioning midfield that allows him  more freedom to stay advanced he will tear it up throughout a whole season and not just the start when he was fresh, but be was not the priority. A 6 was.

Get the first XI sorted first, then add the topping (back ups, interchanges, depth). We have been buying 8s galore, and then asking Mac to "do a job" in the 6, in what is a specialist position, a vital position which we have seen throughout history (especially in the modern game with its quicker tempo with someone who can keep up with the midfield runners, track them, screen the defence, and provide adequate protection/barrier to our backline).

That last ditch stuff with Caicedo et al was indicative of poor planning, which as I said started a season prior. We had no legs in midfield throughout 22-23, and got overrun on a regular basis. The pressing machine had gone, and it's still gone. We have been very ropey in midfield, open, lack running power. Heavy metal football? From Black Sabbath to The Carpenters that season, this season with the addition of more mobile 8s we've become a bit edgier, maybe Bucks Fizz? We are still at the pop stage. Its not the Klopp midfield machine of 2018 to 2022 or remotely close to it.

So you basically are saying the owners have been forcing 8s on to Klopp and he wanted a 6? Thats the long and short of your posts isnt it. Interesting view.

We spent £50mil on Endo and Gravenberch, money was there to spend, we as a club, including Klopp decided to sign the players we did.
Grievances about FSG, Sporting Directors and Klopp going back to 2021 are probably a reasonable conversation.

Since about 2022, theres been lots of money available and Klopps been running the show. Putting faith in existing midfielders in2022/23, the perceived muddled strategy of last summer, lack of a 6 all have some merit as discussion points.

But the transfer strategy and mechanics looked massively different pre-2022 versus the last few seasons. From a collaborative approach with a SD at tge centre of this, we moved more to the position where Klopp was the kingpin in recruitment and sales. Im almost certain we still had analytics input but Klopps role was a lot more pronounced.

Id say that not to pin blame on anyone. I just dont think conflating things that happened in 2017 to approx 2021/22 are the same as whats happened the last few seasons. Klopp has seemingly had a lot more control in recruitment and recruitment strategy in recent seasons.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:43:55 pm
Grievances about FSG, Sporting Directors and Klopp going back to 2021 are probably a reasonable conversation.

Since about 2022, there’s been lots of money available and Klopp’s been running the show. Putting faith in existing midfielders in2022/23, the perceived muddled strategy of last summer, lack of a 6 all have some merit as discussion points.

But the transfer strategy and mechanics looked massively different pre-2022 versus the last few seasons. From a collaborative approach with a SD at tge centre of this, we moved more to the position where Klopp was the kingpin in recruitment and sales. I’m almost certain we still had analytics input but Klopp’s role was a lot more pronounced.

I’d say that not to pin blame on anyone. I just don’t think conflating things that happened in 2017 to approx 2021/22 are the same as what’s happened the last few seasons. Klopp has seemingly had a lot more control in recruitment and recruitment strategy in recent seasons.

Its quite clear that the summer of 22, winter and summer 23 are generally Klopp led decisions.

I love Jurgen but Ill be honest and say, even with our success this season, i am not a fan of the signings as a whole. I know the stats show otherwise but I am still not sold with our attack and the midfield still needs a body in there.

At the same time, whilst the nerds had success, i dont want to go back to a system where we set an impossible bar for new signings and therefore hardly sign anyone. I personally think after 2020 we became uber cautious and thats when Edwards was at the club. That could have been Jurgen and Covid, but we will soon find out.
^ I think there was some definite caution in 2020/2021 due to Covid and cash flow/income.

Summer of 2022 however was a shit show.
Is it now a no-go to recruit from the lower leagues in this country? We as a club did it well historically, and Rogers at Villa and Wharton and Eze at Palace are surely good examples of there still being unpolished gems there?
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Is it now a no-go to recruit from the lower leagues in this country? We as a club did it well historically, and Rogers at Villa and Wharton and Eze at Palace are surely good examples of there still being unpolished gems there?

As a big fan of Summerville, I hope not. Weve done it twice under Edwards before to great impact so who knows.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Is it now a no-go to recruit from the lower leagues in this country? We as a club did it well historically, and Rogers at Villa and Wharton and Eze at Palace are surely good examples of there still being unpolished gems there?
There are very good players every where even though players coming from some leagues may need more time to adapt.

For example, there's a Bundesliga tax but Matip came here and was boss from day one. The same for Suarez who came from the Eredivisie.

It's up to the scouts to identify players that can adapt. It'd also help if they are cheaper.

The worst league to buy from is the Portuguese league because their players tend to need time and they go for inflated prices.

The best is probably the French League because it's the opposite as they tend to be cheaper and need less time to get up to speed.

However,  it's a tendency and there always exceptions like Bakayoko at Chelsea. The  likelihood of players from there doing well is just higher.

For Summervile, at least he has PL experience and he's settled in the country.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79771 on: Today at 02:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:18:55 pm
When was last time we bought from French league? Fabinho?
I think so.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Is it now a no-go to recruit from the lower leagues in this country? We as a club did it well historically, and Rogers at Villa and Wharton and Eze at Palace are surely good examples of there still being unpolished gems there?

It shouldn't be.

There's some really exciting talent playing outside of the PL, there are a few players in the Championship who have got enough about them to be on our radar.
According to rumours the Sloter has requested 2 signings, a Centre Back and a Midfielder.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:35 pm
According to rumours the Sloter has requested 2 signings, a Centre Back and a Midfielder.  :D

Let it be Douglas Luiz
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:35 pm
According to rumours the Sloter has requested 2 signings, a Centre Back and a Midfielder.  :D

And Edwards wants a forward, hurrah.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Is it now a no-go to recruit from the lower leagues in this country? We as a club did it well historically, and Rogers at Villa and Wharton and Eze at Palace are surely good examples of there still being unpolished gems there?

Summerville and Archie Gray at Leeds, Philogene (thank you, Drinks Sangria) from Hull, the keeper at Sunderland, that winger at Leicester, and others. I'm sure we are at least window shopping there.


Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:35 pm
According to rumours the Sloter has requested 2 signings, a Centre Back and a Midfielder.  :D

Hopefully he meant two wingers and a DM. Dig a little deeper, Mole, if you would please.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:01:00 am
why hasnt he played there then? we have a very good right back In Bradley, there were plenty of occasions where Klopp could have used Trent as an outright 6 and never chose to do so

Trent was an attacking 8 before he got converted to a right back, it would be like playing Gerrard as a 6, yes he can do it but his best attributes would be under utilised and I think Gerrard was better defensively than Trent

Because Klopp preferred him at right back, that doesnt mean Slot will. Very hard to argue legitimately that Gerrard was better defensively than Trent. Personally think thats a wild shout.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:07:45 am
No. I don't see how anyone could draw that conclusion after looking at the midfield over the last 5 or 6 transfer windows before last summer.

And by all accounts, they (again) weren't showing any ambition to improve on Henderson or Fabinho, despite ample evidence they were both finished as starters, until they were bailed out by them requesting doped transfers


I was basing off your post which I interpreted as them being over-ambitious:

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:46:33 am
at the end of the summer window, after multiple high profile transfer efforts failed. and this was something like three or four consecutive windows that the club failed in their pursuits (on the rare occasion they made some) to sign one.


Multiple high profile transfer efforts failing, to me anyway, suggests that you could see them as being over ambitious in who they were targeting e.g. Bellingham, Tchouameni, Caicedo, Lavia, Pedri.

Seems I misunderstood.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:11:32 pm
Because Klopp preferred him at right back, that doesnt mean Slot will.

-So even when we had a crisis at CDM he was never even considered but Joe Gomez was, so for me
I just dont think that Klopp fancied such a forward thinking player for a role where defensive awareness and ability to win critical crackles is a necessity

Very hard to argue legitimately that Gerrard was better defensively than Trent. Personally think thats a wild shout.

-Gerrard played as a CDM so he was trusted to play a holding role, he was a far better tackler than Trent, so I dont really understand how you can argue that Trent would be better in the CDM position when youve never seen him play there

I was basing off your post which I interpreted as them being over-ambitious:

Multiple high profile transfer efforts failing, to me anyway, suggests that you could see them as being over ambitious in who they were targeting e.g. Bellingham, Tchouameni, Caicedo, Lavia, Pedri.

Seems I misunderstood.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:10:28 pm


Hopefully he meant two wingers and a DM. Dig a little deeper, Mole, if you would please.

The best I can offer you Mongy is that the "Midfielder" in question might be an attacking player i.e a winger.  :D
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:41:00 pm


Trent was injured when Gomez was played CDM.

I said Trent was better than Gerrard defensively not as a CDM, two different things. Trent has played in a back four throughout our most successful period in decades, thats proof enough hes better than someone who played a defensive role for a handful of games, and CDM for only a couple of seasons always in a double pivot in the twilight of his career, at a level below his peak.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:57:21 pm
Trent was injured when Gomez was played CDM.

I said Trent was better than Gerrard defensively not as a CDM, two different things.

Trent will have to use his defensive qualities as a CDM, hes not the guy you want to stop a counter attack or when a header needs to be won

His best qualities are On the ball not off it
Trent will have to use his defensive qualities as a CDM, hes not the guy you want to stop a counter attack or when a header needs to be won

His best qualities are On the ball not off it

Hes much better defensively than youre giving him credit for and is already taking up a position that requires both, often drifting centrally to a CDM for large periods having to utilise a skill set youre saying he doesnt have. All it does is unshackle him from the right handside. Its not a vastly different ask than his current job, just with less responsibility in the back line.

I can see an argument for Trent playing right back over playing in midfield in the future, but lets be clear, its not because Trent couldnt play midfield. He is so technically outstanding he could play anywhere he wants and be one of the best in the world in the position. Lets not pretend otherwise.

My only logic for thinking he will play midfield is the rumours of a right back signing when we already have Bradley, suggesting Trent is being moved. Otherwise why sign someone who is primarily a right back.
