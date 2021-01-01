that's when his season ender was diagnosed, but Matip did get injured in December 2020. A muscle injury, having already started the season with a muscle injury and being leaned on for increased minutes in spite of this (something Klopp was evidently conscious of, as he made public the next season that the club had taken risks leaning on him too much from the start of that season).



So again, it's valid to say the writing was on the wall in when Matip got his groin injury at the end of December and useful context to why Klopp was clearly and even visibly desperate for support that January (as were Robertson and Van Dijk) that wasn't forthcoming from the money men.



I did say it doesnt make it anymore right, it was a balls up and Id have signed a centre half the day Lovren was sold, but I can see both arguments and I dont necessarily think its just a case of ownership said no. We went into that season with three senior centre halves and Fabinho as 4th, it was risky but given Van Dijk hadnt had an injury, it wasnt unthinkable to think we could manage, but it was risky. We had enough depth in midfield to allow Fabinho to play the odd game in defence, Lovren played in 15 in all comps the season before, it wasnt the worst ask to ask Fabinho to cover those games given wed added Thiago and had a deep midfield.The problem was obviously the situation with Konate. We were never going to sign two players permanently in January, not if we had one lined up for the summer and three players in their peak already at the club, two at the time with long term injuries. Asking Fabinho to fill in there wasnt the biggest ask ever, Fernandinho racked up more than his fair share of appearances at centre half and thats playing for a club with unlimited oil money - sometimes you have to find solutions from within and that applies to all clubs, top of the league or not.If you think we didnt sign someone because the owners were being tight, fair enough, youre entitled to your opinion. My own view is we couldnt find someone of sufficient quality/value, wed decided that player was Konate and Leipzig wouldnt sell to us due to the pending last 16 tie.And to tie it all the way in to the original point. I dont think its the ownerships fault that the club signed Endo in the summer and Im not sure why its a stick youd beat them with. The manager quite clearly wanted Endo after failing to land Lavia and Caicedo.