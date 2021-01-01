« previous next »
Offline classycarra

« Reply #79720 on: Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm
Wed lost Matip at the end of January, not in December, it doesnt make it any more right but your facts are clearly a little hazy.

that's when his season ender was diagnosed, but Matip did get injured in December 2020. A muscle injury, having already started the season with a muscle injury and being leaned on for increased minutes in spite of this (something Klopp was evidently conscious of, as he made public the next season that the club had taken risks leaning on him too much from the start of that season).

So again, it's valid to say the writing was on the wall in when Matip got his groin injury at the end of December and useful context to why Klopp was clearly and even visibly desperate for support that January (as were Robertson and Van Dijk) that wasn't forthcoming from the money men.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

« Reply #79721 on: Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Does anyone genuinely think that Jurgen Klopp would, without servere restrictions, sign a Kabak, a Ben Davies, an Artbur Melo, or an Endo?


Agree with some of your points, particularly about that January transfer window, but Klopp is quoted as saying "[Endo] was always on my list, just usually we don't sign players of this age group. He is obviously a top fit."

Now Klopp isn't the kind of manager to undermine new signings like a Conte or a Mourinho, so maybe he was putting a brave face on his disappointment, but that doesn't sound like someone who had a player foisted on him due to restrictions. There were many other ways he could've paid lip service to a player only signed because of lack of options.

Yes, Endo may not be world class, and a world class defensive midfielder would obviously make us harder to play through. But defending is still a team game, and I know fans of Chelsea (who signed the DM we initially wanted) and Everton (with Gueye) who bemoan how easy they are to play through just as much as we do.

Finally, who would you have signed as DM instead of Endo last summer after we'd missed out on Caicedo and Lavia. That's a genuine question, not me having a go in any way - I just remember that quality DMs were scarce enough that we were contemplating Palhinha on here. I liked the sound of Lavia, but I doubt a 19 year old would have done much better than Endo in his first season.
Offline classycarra

« Reply #79722 on: Yesterday at 11:48:28 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
Finally, who would you have signed as DM instead of Endo last summer after we'd missed out on Caicedo and Lavia. That's a genuine question, not me having a go in any way - I just remember that quality DMs were scarce enough that we were contemplating Palhinha on here. I liked the sound of Lavia, but I doubt a 19 year old would have done much better than Endo in his first season.
Palhinha's definitely a better defensive midfielder than Endo to be fair. Although as I said last summer, I wouldn't want to sign him, not least because he was on a long contract and way overpriced, having had a good first season and having a desperate Bayern driving  his price up. But also because he's not great on the ball and sub-par at passing - and we need our deepest midfielder to be able to quickly distribute the ball. However, he is very much superior to Endo when it comes to competing physically and that shows up with his comparatively dominant defensive stats
Offline Garlic Red

« Reply #79723 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm
that's when his season ender was diagnosed, but Matip did get injured in December 2020. A muscle injury, having already started the season with a muscle injury and being leaned on for increased minutes in spite of this (something Klopp was evidently conscious of, as he made public the next season that the club had taken risks leaning on him too much from the start of that season).

So again, it's valid to say the writing was on the wall in when Matip got his groin injury at the end of December and useful context to why Klopp was clearly and even visibly desperate for support that January (as were Robertson and Van Dijk) that wasn't forthcoming from the money men.

I did say it doesnt make it anymore right, it was a balls up and Id have signed a centre half the day Lovren was sold, but I can see both arguments and I dont necessarily think its just a case of ownership said no. We went into that season with three senior centre halves and Fabinho as 4th, it was risky but given Van Dijk hadnt had an injury, it wasnt unthinkable to think we could manage, but it was risky. We had enough depth in midfield to allow Fabinho to play the odd game in defence, Lovren played in 15 in all comps the season before, it wasnt the worst ask to ask Fabinho to cover those games given wed added Thiago and had a deep midfield.

The problem was obviously the situation with Konate. We were never going to sign two players permanently in January, not if we had one lined up for the summer and three players in their peak already at the club, two at the time with long term injuries. Asking Fabinho to fill in there wasnt the biggest ask ever, Fernandinho racked up more than his fair share of appearances at centre half and thats playing for a club with unlimited oil money - sometimes you have to find solutions from within and that applies to all clubs, top of the league or not.

If you think we didnt sign someone because the owners were being tight, fair enough, youre entitled to your opinion. My own view is we couldnt find someone of sufficient quality/value, wed decided that player was Konate and Leipzig wouldnt sell to us due to the pending last 16 tie.

And to tie it all the way in to the original point. I dont think its the ownerships fault that the club signed Endo in the summer and Im not sure why its a stick youd beat them with. The manager quite clearly wanted Endo after failing to land Lavia and Caicedo.
Offline classycarra

« Reply #79724 on: Today at 12:51:04 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:04:54 am
I did say it doesnt make it anymore right, it was a balls up and Id have signed a centre half the day Lovren was sold, but I can see both arguments and I dont necessarily think its just a case of ownership said no. We went into that season with three senior centre halves and Fabinho as 4th, it was risky but given Van Dijk hadnt had an injury, it wasnt unthinkable to think we could manage, but it was risky. We had enough depth in midfield to allow Fabinho to play the odd game in defence, Lovren played in 15 in all comps the season before, it wasnt the worst ask to ask Fabinho to cover those games given wed added Thiago and had a deep midfield.

The problem was obviously the situation with Konate. We were never going to sign two players permanently in January, not if we had one lined up for the summer and three players in their peak already at the club, two at the time with long term injuries. Asking Fabinho to fill in there wasnt the biggest ask ever, Fernandinho racked up more than his fair share of appearances at centre half and thats playing for a club with unlimited oil money - sometimes you have to find solutions from within and that applies to all clubs, top of the league or not.

If you think we didnt sign someone because the owners were being tight, fair enough, youre entitled to your opinion. My own view is we couldnt find someone of sufficient quality/value, wed decided that player was Konate and Leipzig wouldnt sell to us due to the pending last 16 tie.

And to tie it all the way in to the original point. I dont think its the ownerships fault that the club signed Endo in the summer and Im not sure why its a stick youd beat them with. The manager quite clearly wanted Endo after failing to land Lavia and Caicedo.
Personally I was fine with taking the calculated risk of going into the season without a Lovren replacement, but I wasn't happy with the intransigence (until results nosedived and it got to the end of January) to try to find a way to help Klopp and the squad.

I said at the time, and since, that we had finite years with Klopp. That we never know in sport how long the good times can last. So to throw in the towel on a title run - purely because of a lack of ambition to win (merely to make good money, ie top 4) from the non-sporting side of the club - would be a real shame.

I'm sure you and I probably discussed this on here years ago, so am happy to leave it there (and the Endo point is presumably for someone else).
Offline RedSetGo

« Reply #79725 on: Today at 01:07:52 am »
Moby @Mobyhaque1: "AS 🇪🇸 linking strong LFC interest in Las Palmas Attacking MF Alberto Moleiro (20). He is often compared to Pedri, another Las Palmas MF with similar traits. Also reports LFC tried to sign him 2 years ago too"

This boy looks exciting. Left-winger, #10

Looks small. Would have to hit the gym to thrive in PL. But he's 20, so he has time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF56NQ6Kwxw

https://www.transfermarkt.us/alberto-moleiro/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/733576/wettbewerb/ES1/saison/2023
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #79726 on: Today at 02:47:08 am »
Not much difference in height to the likes of TAA, Salah, Mac Allister, Elliott. I'd imagine if we were interested it wouldn't be as someone who could contribute immediately. Might end up spending time bulking up as there's been quite a few wingers from La Liga that end up getting bullied out of the PL (Gil at Spurs being a recent example). The lack of end product is off-putting.
Online spider-neil

« Reply #79727 on: Today at 05:29:51 am »
The thread has turned to Endo in a Nunez thread. My opinion on Endo is when space is compressed and the gaps are small and in front of him he is excellent but when spaces open up (a big pitch like Manu away) or he gets turned around he has zero recovery pace. Also, Jones got injured and returned a shell of a player which hasn't helped our defensive shape. Jota and Jones getting injured vs Brentford put paid to our title challenge.
Offline Garlic Red

« Reply #79728 on: Today at 06:25:14 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:29:51 am
The thread has turned to Endo in a Nunez thread. My opinion on Endo is when space is compressed and the gaps are small and in front of him he is excellent but when spaces open up (a big pitch like Manu away) or he gets turned around he has zero recovery pace. Also, Jones got injured and returned a shell of a player which hasn't helped our defensive shape. Jota and Jones getting injured vs Brentford put paid to our title challenge.

Yeah it had apologies for nibbling on a post before. Just irks me that stuff turns into a blame-fest for whoever people decide they want to blame for something when Im of the opinion its not one persons fault, its a collaborative approach and theres no need to be a fall person for a decision backfiring or not going to plan.

As for Moleiro above, reminds you of a certain little Brazilian we sold to Barca for a fortune. After spending most of last summer seeing the Spanish press linking us to Gabri Veiga only for him to end up in Saudi, I wont get my hopes up. Its rare that the big Spanish clubs let a genuine star slip through their nets but this summer - with Real stacked and Barca needing to sell - they just might. Will be interesting to see what happens to Carvalho in the summer if were in the market for that type of player. I thought Slot might have given him a chance but I feel like hes another Solanke, he needs 150-200 games elsewhere before being ready to play for a top club.
Online mikey_LFC

« Reply #79729 on: Today at 07:19:43 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:04:54 am
I did say it doesnt make it anymore right, it was a balls up and Id have signed a centre half the day Lovren was sold, but I can see both arguments and I dont necessarily think its just a case of ownership said no. We went into that season with three senior centre halves and Fabinho as 4th, it was risky but given Van Dijk hadnt had an injury, it wasnt unthinkable to think we could manage, but it was risky. We had enough depth in midfield to allow Fabinho to play the odd game in defence, Lovren played in 15 in all comps the season before, it wasnt the worst ask to ask Fabinho to cover those games given wed added Thiago and had a deep midfield.

The problem was obviously the situation with Konate. We were never going to sign two players permanently in January, not if we had one lined up for the summer and three players in their peak already at the club, two at the time with long term injuries. Asking Fabinho to fill in there wasnt the biggest ask ever, Fernandinho racked up more than his fair share of appearances at centre half and thats playing for a club with unlimited oil money - sometimes you have to find solutions from within and that applies to all clubs, top of the league or not.

If you think we didnt sign someone because the owners were being tight, fair enough, youre entitled to your opinion. My own view is we couldnt find someone of sufficient quality/value, wed decided that player was Konate and Leipzig wouldnt sell to us due to the pending last 16 tie.

And to tie it all the way in to the original point. I dont think its the ownerships fault that the club signed Endo in the summer and Im not sure why its a stick youd beat them with. The manager quite clearly wanted Endo after failing to land Lavia and Caicedo.

This is spot on. The fact is, no team with an injury crisis of that magnitude was ever going to win the league, no matter where they sat in the table in December. Its also worth noting Kabak was a rumoured target in the summer before we got him on loan, so its hardly like he was pulled from nowhere, it is just likely we didnt consider him quite worth the investment, but had to take a gamble on him come January. The real learning from that situation came in the last few games when we stuck to having centre backs at centre back and our form improved. People like to focus on that season but in reality we didnt lose anything from our transfer business as top 4 was the only realistic outcome when the injury situation was considered no matter what we did in the window, as no club that operates properly could rectify that situation.

Those using Endo as a negative against any part of the club needs to reevaluate the situation, really. He has shown himself to be a resourceful, smart signing who has helped us go beyond our expectations for the start of the season for large periods. Our drop off is not on him, its on an unmanageable injury crisis that exhausted those members of the squad who were still fit. Trying to act like there is a massive issue with this side will only cause problems. Had we not been as unlucky with injuries and decisions as we have been this season, wed have likely won the league. That level of misfortune is never going to be sustainable.
Online Draex

« Reply #79730 on: Today at 07:37:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:29:51 am
The thread has turned to Endo in a Nunez thread. My opinion on Endo is when space is compressed and the gaps are small and in front of him he is excellent but when spaces open up (a big pitch like Manu away) or he gets turned around he has zero recovery pace. Also, Jones got injured and returned a shell of a player which hasn't helped our defensive shape. Jota and Jones getting injured vs Brentford put paid to our title challenge.

As mickey said him and Macca both got overplayed and ran out of steam.

And again as Mickey says, it was our forwards not scoring as the primary reason we didnt win more this season.

6 is an area we can improve, hes not getting any younger.
Online spider-neil

« Reply #79731 on: Today at 07:46:59 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:37:31 am
As mickey said him and Macca both got overplayed and ran out of steam.

And again as Mickey says, it was our forwards not scoring as the primary reason we didnt win more this season.

6 is an area we can improve, hes not getting any younger.

Endo is old and Baj is young. If Slot thinks Baj is a special talent he will play him but I think the 6 is the obvious area to upgrade.
Online Draex

« Reply #79732 on: Today at 07:55:11 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:46:59 am
Endo is old and Baj is young. If Slot thinks Baj is a special talent he will play him but I think the 6 is the obvious area to upgrade.

I agree, and even more games next year, we are getting to the point you need two first 11s of similar quality to compete.
Online mikey_LFC

« Reply #79733 on: Today at 08:01:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:46:59 am
Endo is old and Baj is young. If Slot thinks Baj is a special talent he will play him but I think the 6 is the obvious area to upgrade.

Unless Trent is the solution. Slot has changed the position of his players in the past, so could be the person to move Trent, which if Geertruida or someone similar is targeted, makes sense as a potential option.

In many ways I see Trent and Baj as very similar players.
Online Asam

« Reply #79734 on: Today at 08:07:17 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:01:41 am
Unless Trent is the solution. Slot has changed the position of his players in the past, so could be the person to move Trent, which if Geertruida or someone similar is targeted, makes sense as a potential option.

In many ways I see Trent and Baj as very similar players.

Trent isnt good enough defensively to play as a 6, we dont need a deep lying playmaker we need someone who can keep the ball moving and is a defensive wall, we have creativity in abundance but lack recovery pace, aerial ability and ball winning aggression
Online Asam

« Reply #79735 on: Today at 08:16:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:46:59 am
Endo is old and Baj is young. If Slot thinks Baj is a special talent he will play him but I think the 6 is the obvious area to upgrade.

I think Baj looked better as a box to box player than as the deepest midfielder, McConnell looks more like a natural 6 than Baj but is very young
Online RedG13

« Reply #79736 on: Today at 08:18:29 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:16:16 am
I think Baj looked better as a box to box player than as the deepest midfielder, McConnell looks more like a natural 6 than Baj but is very young
Bajcetic has received 1 career progressive pass he was consistently a deep midfielder there no way he playing in the half spaces
Online spider-neil

« Reply #79737 on: Today at 08:22:36 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:16:16 am
I think Baj looked better as a box to box player than as the deepest midfielder, McConnell looks more like a natural 6 than Baj but is very young

Baj is definitely a defensive midfield. In fact, he started as a centre back and became a defensive midfielder.
Online mikey_LFC

« Reply #79738 on: Today at 08:28:54 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:07:17 am
Trent isnt good enough defensively to play as a 6, we dont need a deep lying playmaker we need someone who can keep the ball moving and is a defensive wall, we have creativity in abundance but lack recovery pace, aerial ability and ball winning aggression

I disagree, I think Trent is absolutely good enough defensively to play 6. Also the requirements for our midfield change if we start playing with a double pivot.
Online Fromola

« Reply #79739 on: Today at 08:39:56 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm
Not sure I agree with the squad option either. The same was said of Milner towards the end, a "closer" type, but his legs had gone that when he came on he was still getting done.

36 year old Milner looked more mobile than Endo.

We haven't been a pressing machine in midfield in two years, and that's because it isn't mobile enough (the 8s are now, but the 6 isnt). We have been passive, easily bullied (Palace twice...the game at their place but for the sending off (and it was a weak one) we never looked like getting back level, and the first half at Anfield, the fella shouldn't have been anywhere near the team sheet), and overrun (Atalanta was a disgrace). The two games at OT, the gaps galore in midifield allowed a pathetic United to get through too easily without having to do much). One hook over his head by Casimiro into oceans of space infront of the defence (no DM in sight, eventually you see him chasing back behind the runners as per usual). Even the breakaway in the cup, when Harvey sliced the ball, United broke.,..and the wee 30 year fella was in his familiar role of seeing the back of opponents shirts (he saw it again vs West Ham, one for which he got booked by dragging the player back).

Squad player should mean good options off the bench, players who can enhance the team performance when they enter the field. He's not terrible. He's tidy on the ball, his heart and effort is there, but we need alot more than a player in a key position, a pivotal position, who wouldn't get in a top 10 PL side. This league is too quick to carry passengers. I think I'm being generous by limiting it to the top 10, as I dont think he would get in the Everton side. Gueye, no way he is a better player than him.

Always said going into the season and at the start we weren't strong enough at 6 position to sustain a title challenge.

Who knows if Caicedo would have made the difference. Even Lavia if in theory we got him and he'd stayed fit or Bajcetic. Endo did his best and helped tide us over but he's too slow and should not have been left starting as much as he was over the season. Mac is a top player but he's not someone you can play as a 6 every week either, it's not his position, as least not with our system.
