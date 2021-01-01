« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79720 on: Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm
Wed lost Matip at the end of January, not in December, it doesnt make it any more right but your facts are clearly a little hazy.

that's when his season ender was diagnosed, but Matip did get injured in December 2020. A muscle injury, having already started the season with a muscle injury and being leaned on for increased minutes in spite of this (something Klopp was evidently conscious of, as he made public the next season that the club had taken risks leaning on him too much from the start of that season).

So again, it's valid to say the writing was on the wall in when Matip got his groin injury at the end of December and useful context to why Klopp was clearly and even visibly desperate for support that January (as were Robertson and Van Dijk) that wasn't forthcoming from the money men.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79721 on: Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Does anyone genuinely think that Jurgen Klopp would, without servere restrictions, sign a Kabak, a Ben Davies, an Artbur Melo, or an Endo?


Agree with some of your points, particularly about that January transfer window, but Klopp is quoted as saying "[Endo] was always on my list, just usually we don't sign players of this age group. He is obviously a top fit."

Now Klopp isn't the kind of manager to undermine new signings like a Conte or a Mourinho, so maybe he was putting a brave face on his disappointment, but that doesn't sound like someone who had a player foisted on him due to restrictions. There were many other ways he could've paid lip service to a player only signed because of lack of options.

Yes, Endo may not be world class, and a world class defensive midfielder would obviously make us harder to play through. But defending is still a team game, and I know fans of Chelsea (who signed the DM we initially wanted) and Everton (with Gueye) who bemoan how easy they are to play through just as much as we do.

Finally, who would you have signed as DM instead of Endo last summer after we'd missed out on Caicedo and Lavia. That's a genuine question, not me having a go in any way - I just remember that quality DMs were scarce enough that we were contemplating Palhinha on here. I liked the sound of Lavia, but I doubt a 19 year old would have done much better than Endo in his first season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79722 on: Yesterday at 11:48:28 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
Finally, who would you have signed as DM instead of Endo last summer after we'd missed out on Caicedo and Lavia. That's a genuine question, not me having a go in any way - I just remember that quality DMs were scarce enough that we were contemplating Palhinha on here. I liked the sound of Lavia, but I doubt a 19 year old would have done much better than Endo in his first season.
Palhinha's definitely a better defensive midfielder than Endo to be fair. Although as I said last summer, I wouldn't want to sign him, not least because he was on a long contract and way overpriced, having had a good first season and having a desperate Bayern driving  his price up. But also because he's not great on the ball and sub-par at passing - and we need our deepest midfielder to be able to quickly distribute the ball. However, he is very much superior to Endo when it comes to competing physically and that shows up with his comparatively dominant defensive stats
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79723 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm
that's when his season ender was diagnosed, but Matip did get injured in December 2020. A muscle injury, having already started the season with a muscle injury and being leaned on for increased minutes in spite of this (something Klopp was evidently conscious of, as he made public the next season that the club had taken risks leaning on him too much from the start of that season).

So again, it's valid to say the writing was on the wall in when Matip got his groin injury at the end of December and useful context to why Klopp was clearly and even visibly desperate for support that January (as were Robertson and Van Dijk) that wasn't forthcoming from the money men.

I did say it doesnt make it anymore right, it was a balls up and Id have signed a centre half the day Lovren was sold, but I can see both arguments and I dont necessarily think its just a case of ownership said no. We went into that season with three senior centre halves and Fabinho as 4th, it was risky but given Van Dijk hadnt had an injury, it wasnt unthinkable to think we could manage, but it was risky. We had enough depth in midfield to allow Fabinho to play the odd game in defence, Lovren played in 15 in all comps the season before, it wasnt the worst ask to ask Fabinho to cover those games given wed added Thiago and had a deep midfield.

The problem was obviously the situation with Konate. We were never going to sign two players permanently in January, not if we had one lined up for the summer and three players in their peak already at the club, two at the time with long term injuries. Asking Fabinho to fill in there wasnt the biggest ask ever, Fernandinho racked up more than his fair share of appearances at centre half and thats playing for a club with unlimited oil money - sometimes you have to find solutions from within and that applies to all clubs, top of the league or not.

If you think we didnt sign someone because the owners were being tight, fair enough, youre entitled to your opinion. My own view is we couldnt find someone of sufficient quality/value, wed decided that player was Konate and Leipzig wouldnt sell to us due to the pending last 16 tie.

And to tie it all the way in to the original point. I dont think its the ownerships fault that the club signed Endo in the summer and Im not sure why its a stick youd beat them with. The manager quite clearly wanted Endo after failing to land Lavia and Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79724 on: Today at 12:51:04 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:04:54 am
I did say it doesnt make it anymore right, it was a balls up and Id have signed a centre half the day Lovren was sold, but I can see both arguments and I dont necessarily think its just a case of ownership said no. We went into that season with three senior centre halves and Fabinho as 4th, it was risky but given Van Dijk hadnt had an injury, it wasnt unthinkable to think we could manage, but it was risky. We had enough depth in midfield to allow Fabinho to play the odd game in defence, Lovren played in 15 in all comps the season before, it wasnt the worst ask to ask Fabinho to cover those games given wed added Thiago and had a deep midfield.

The problem was obviously the situation with Konate. We were never going to sign two players permanently in January, not if we had one lined up for the summer and three players in their peak already at the club, two at the time with long term injuries. Asking Fabinho to fill in there wasnt the biggest ask ever, Fernandinho racked up more than his fair share of appearances at centre half and thats playing for a club with unlimited oil money - sometimes you have to find solutions from within and that applies to all clubs, top of the league or not.

If you think we didnt sign someone because the owners were being tight, fair enough, youre entitled to your opinion. My own view is we couldnt find someone of sufficient quality/value, wed decided that player was Konate and Leipzig wouldnt sell to us due to the pending last 16 tie.

And to tie it all the way in to the original point. I dont think its the ownerships fault that the club signed Endo in the summer and Im not sure why its a stick youd beat them with. The manager quite clearly wanted Endo after failing to land Lavia and Caicedo.
Personally I was fine with taking the calculated risk of going into the season without a Lovren replacement, but I wasn't happy with the intransigence (until results nosedived and it got to the end of January) to try to find a way to help Klopp and the squad.

I said at the time, and since, that we had finite years with Klopp. That we never know in sport how long the good times can last. So to throw in the towel on a title run - purely because of a lack of ambition to win (merely to make good money, ie top 4) from the non-sporting side of the club - would be a real shame.

I'm sure you and I probably discussed this on here years ago, so am happy to leave it there (and the Endo point is presumably for someone else).
