From what Ive read on Sancho, he was and always has been the type of player that needs positive coaching, what wed call the old arm around the shoulder, to bring out his best and get him focused on playing. You cant absolve him of his performances at United because hes twice done well in Germany, he was disengaged and looked completely out of his depth against Premier League defenders and systems. At the same time, I think he felt he was going there to be the main man, then they signed Ronaldo that summer and the entire system became him and we all seen how ineffective that was and the effect it had on that squad.



I know quite a few United fans from the Manchester area and they said he was regularly out late, living the life etc which is fine if youre performing and its not hindering your performances, but when you were on his wages with that fee, you cant be out during the week/weekends and not expect fans to turn on you when you look so disinterested on the field. The falling out with Ten Hag was obviously the final straw. Cant criticise him for the mental health stuff he had going on although a lot of United fans have and did.



Just to go back to Olise, I really like him but Im a little sceptical on the fit. Whenever Ive watched him Ive always felt he operates best in the proper wide areas, creating himself space to use that lovely left peg of his to put in crosses/switches etc hes a proper wide player rather than someone like Salah who at his best was a wide forward who was at his most dangerous inside, nearer to goal. He doesnt have the same pace and off ball movement that Salah had, which a lot of fans seem to want if were to sign a winger this season, but his technique is brilliant. Id still rather Neto because he offers game changing speed with and without the ball, but I get the injury arguments.



