lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,622
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:52:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm
I can see another Mount situation where United just chuck wages about that we aren't going to go near.

Olise might just notice United's whole squad is for sale and they'll be in Europa League at best

Vs a new era at Liverpool and Champions League...
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
What would people think to Isak as a target?  He seems to be a really clinical finisher when he gets a chance

Without a buyout clause I dont see this happening
Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm
Olise did turn down Chelsea last summer for what presumably would have been a pretty penny, so he does seem to have his head screwed on. Utd are maybe slightly less of a basket case than Chelsea, but not by much. They're a poor side, in for a whole world of upheaval, managed by a clueless wanker. Even ignoring Ten Hag for a second, when was the last time a youngster when to United and actually got better? Bias aside, I'd be avoiding them like the plague if I were a young player on the cusp of stardom - I'd be going to literally any other big 6 club before them.

If we're actually in for him then I'd like to think he'd choose CL football with a stable Liverpool team over Conference League football with a chaotic United side, regardless of wages. No guarantee we're in for him though, and I could see him going to City (they were linked last summer iirc?).
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
What would people think to Isak as a target?  He seems to be a really clinical finisher when he gets a chance
I wanted him a few summers ago when there were discussions about the transformation of our attack. I worry about his injury record though. If were buying someone from Newcastle, Id rather it be Bruno G.
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm
Im sure Chelsea cooled on Olise as Palace were going to report them. Im always dubious about the players from London and whether theyd leave London for the north west. Id take him based on the talent.

How would he compare to Sancho coming out of Dortmund? Favourably or inferior/more to prove?
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,417
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:28:26 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm
Im sure Chelsea cooled on Olise as Palace were going to report them. Im always dubious about the players from London and whether theyd leave London for the north west. Id take him based on the talent.

How would he compare to Sancho coming out of Dortmund? Favourably or inferior/more to prove?

Sancho was considered to not be of the required mentality, maybe there are character issues but considering he's twice gone to Germany at a young age and really flourished, maybe the issue is just the culture (and coaching) at Manchester United and if he'd gone to us or City he'd have done well.

Olise does look class and has shown that in the PL. Players coming from Germany tend to struggle with the relentlessness of the Premier League as well.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,622
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:51:29 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm
Im sure Chelsea cooled on Olise as Palace were going to report them. Im always dubious about the players from London and whether theyd leave London for the north west. Id take him based on the talent.

How would he compare to Sancho coming out of Dortmund? Favourably or inferior/more to prove?

I think the relentless physicality of the Premier League did for Sancho.

To put it crudely, I'd say peak Sadio Mané could bench press young Jordan ---a player who I admit I wanted us to sign from Dortmund, back in the day.
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:01:59 am
From what Ive read on Sancho, he was and always has been the type of player that needs positive coaching, what wed call the old arm around the shoulder, to bring out his best and get him focused on playing. You cant absolve him of his performances at United because hes twice done well in Germany, he was disengaged and looked completely out of his depth against Premier League defenders and systems. At the same time, I think he felt he was going there to be the main man, then they signed Ronaldo that summer and the entire system became him and we all seen how ineffective that was and the effect it had on that squad.

I know quite a few United fans from the Manchester area and they said he was regularly out late, living the life etc which is fine if youre performing and its not hindering your performances, but when you were on his wages with that fee, you cant be out during the week/weekends and not expect fans to turn on you when you look so disinterested on the field. The falling out with Ten Hag was obviously the final straw. Cant criticise him for the mental health stuff he had going on although a lot of United fans have and did.

Just to go back to Olise, I really like him but Im a little sceptical on the fit. Whenever Ive watched him Ive always felt he operates best in the proper wide areas, creating himself space to use that lovely left peg of his to put in crosses/switches etc hes a proper wide player rather than someone like Salah who at his best was a wide forward who was at his most dangerous inside, nearer to goal. He doesnt have the same pace and off ball movement that Salah had, which a lot of fans seem to want if were to sign a winger this season, but his technique is brilliant. Id still rather Neto because he offers game changing speed with and without the ball, but I get the injury arguments.

PeterTheRed

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,266
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:38:16 am
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
What would people think to Isak as a target?  He seems to be a really clinical finisher when he gets a chance

Nunez is a better player ...
