« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 [1990]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3111583 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,377
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79560 on: Today at 09:19:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:30:50 am
I think the purchase of the DM is dependent on how Slot views Trent and Baj. There are no outstanding available DMs so Slot may chose to develop our own.

While we need a DM you can mitigate it by making the team more compact/defensively sound. That's what we haven't done this season (or last season with Fabinho's decline). With the way we play we need a really good DM and we haven't had one since Fabinho's drop off through 2022.

Arsenal have Rice, City have Rodri. That's the difference. Fabinho at his peak was on that level.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79561 on: Today at 09:49:18 am »
I just cant buy into the arguments that we have solutions within the existing in squad that are capable of elevating the team to a title winning one.

The midfield 100% needs a new DM. Bajetic is effectively an unknown quantity, and you cant hinge a title challenging midfield on a 19 year old suddenly turning into a DM of the requisite level. That is a completely unrealistic. He may well be one for the future, but hes definitely not ready yet.

As others have said, the attack needs work. Id like to see Olise brought in, but not sure if he can be slotted in with Salah still on the scene. Failing that, Id bring in competition for Diaz. I think theres room for improvement in terms of the teams general output from the left side.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79562 on: Today at 10:01:37 am »
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79563 on: Today at 10:11:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:19:51 am
While we need a DM you can mitigate it by making the team more compact/defensively sound. That's what we haven't done this season (or last season with Fabinho's decline). With the way we play we need a really good DM and we haven't had one since Fabinho's drop off through 2022.

Arsenal have Rice, City have Rodri. That's the difference. Fabinho at his peak was on that level.

By all accounts Slot's teams have a slower build up to Jurgen's, though the wide players are very direct. So it may well be a Bajcetic (who doesn't appear to be as athletic as a traditional 6) could work in his system where players are more compact whereas in a Klopp one he would he exposed more with the team being more direct and leaving spaces. Busquets for instance, looks quite similar athletically to Bajcetic I would say, but was never exposed at Barcelona with their measured build up (of course playing with keep ball merchants Xavi and Iniesta helped with that).

Having said that,  even with a new manager and a slight change in style, I think its imperative we address that area as the lack of athleticism has hurt us badly over the past two seasons. The two European exits at home (5-2 to Madrid and 3-0 to Atalanta) we were manhandled and overrun in midfield with no barrier to the back line. Bajcetic played in the first game, Endo in the latter, and both were badly exposed. European nights at Anfield, the aura the club has club has built up, which only made both defeats even more humiliating.

Watching Madrid the other night and seeing Camavinga coming on, that was sobering; they really mix the physicality with technique which is what is needed to be at the top. Our midfield in Paris was running on fumes. That's the point we should have acted, but we all know what didn't happen. We have been bullied alot since then.

On the injury front, Slot's numbers are very good on player availability, and that could be related to his less direct and physically demanding style of play to Jurgen (although it's hard to compare leagues with the demands of the Dutch being alot less).
« Last Edit: Today at 10:16:25 am by KC7 »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79564 on: Today at 10:17:07 am »
The reason our midfield, including Bacjetic, was exposed against Madrid last year is the reason it was exposed against everyone. The legs had fallen off. Henderson, who truth be told was pretty poor at points even the season before, was a calamity. Fabinho was even worse. We resorted to emergency measures of bringing in a kid to try and patch it up but we overplayed and broke him in the process. We really know very little about whether Bacjetic will have the athleticism to cope in a 433 at the moment and whilst it's true he struggled against Madrid that doesn't help us in telling us about him going forward. Not least because he didn't even play as our 6, he was the 8. Guess who the other 2 CMs were? Fabinho and Henderson. Who were an absolute disaster last season.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79565 on: Today at 10:34:08 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:49:18 am
I just cant buy into the arguments that we have solutions within the existing in squad that are capable of elevating the team to a title winning one.

The midfield 100% needs a new DM. Bajetic is effectively an unknown quantity, and you cant hinge a title challenging midfield on a 19 year old suddenly turning into a DM of the requisite level. That is a completely unrealistic. He may well be one for the future, but hes definitely not ready yet.

What if there isnt a player we deem good enough - or the right fit - in the market this summer? You repeatedly mention you want a title winning squad, yet there are very few defensive midfielders who scream title winner out there in Europe at the moment.

I think we should always be looking to build a side that wins titles, of course that is always the aim, but the new manager coming in opens up a new window to build towards. Its unlikely the new manager comes in and makes us title challengers from the off, history tells us that probably wont happen, so if we cant get someone whos going to be a mainstay of the first team Id be happy for us to try and find solutions within or alternative solutions. If we cant find a top percentile DM with all the attributes we want, plug the gap for a year - maybe its Bajcetic, maybe its playing Trent or Geertruida there if we sign him - and revisit the position in 12 months when someone better suited becomes available.

I fully buy into the theory theres room for this squad to grow, pretty much our entire midfield have had a year to acclimate and plenty of players are beginning to approach their peak so we can expect greater consistency from them when they do. We will always need to do business in the summer but barring any drastic numbers leaving the club, I hope its 2-3 top tier players rather than 4-5 good ones.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,057
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79566 on: Today at 10:36:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:01:37 am


Hahaha that is a stats crime of the highest order  wide instigators .. trumps last years creative destroyers
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,048
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79567 on: Today at 10:38:27 am »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79568 on: Today at 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:36:17 am
Hahaha that is a stats crime of the highest order  wide instigators .. trumps last years creative destroyers

If you say so, most of the creative destroyers he pointed out all got big money moves, but you know keep wanking off Nunez's variances lad.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79569 on: Today at 10:43:32 am »
I've always thought Jordan Ayew and Phil Foden are very similar players.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79570 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:06:20 am
A poor source but maybe why there are links to Geertruida https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-transfers-joe-gomez-open-to-exit-this-summer/

Also name drops Ferdi Kadioglu a left back.

I follow the author of that piece on Twitter - hes not a bullshitter and he doesnt normally post transfer news/speculation (usually more tactical pieces, etc) so Im inclined to think its true. Though just says Gomez would ask the club the be open to offers, not that he is adamant he wants to leave.

Id be surprised if he does leave - hes homegrown, versatile, a good age, so I imagine wed be asking for a pretty hefty fee to let him go. But he seems to be behind Quansah in the pecking order and viewed as a utility man so I can see why he might want to go and establish himself as first choice somewhere. Then again, Slot might view his role differently, I dunno. Still got 3 years on his contract.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79571 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:34:08 am
What if there isnt a player we deem good enough - or the right fit - in the market this summer? You repeatedly mention you want a title winning squad, yet there are very few defensive midfielders who scream title winner out there in Europe at the moment.

I think we should always be looking to build a side that wins titles, of course that is always the aim, but the new manager coming in opens up a new window to build towards. Its unlikely the new manager comes in and makes us title challengers from the off, history tells us that probably wont happen, so if we cant get someone whos going to be a mainstay of the first team Id be happy for us to try and find solutions within or alternative solutions. If we cant find a top percentile DM with all the attributes we want, plug the gap for a year - maybe its Bajcetic, maybe its playing Trent or Geertruida there if we sign him - and revisit the position in 12 months when someone better suited becomes available.

I fully buy into the theory theres room for this squad to grow, pretty much our entire midfield have had a year to acclimate and plenty of players are beginning to approach their peak so we can expect greater consistency from them when they do. We will always need to do business in the summer but barring any drastic numbers leaving the club, I hope its 2-3 top tier players rather than 4-5 good ones.

Douglas Luiz can operate as DM, FDJ doesnt seem to be signing a new deal at Barca
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,057
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79572 on: Today at 10:51:38 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:40:12 am
If you say so, most of the creative destroyers he pointed out all got big money moves, but you know keep wanking off Nunez's variances lad.

Yikes.. did you make the graph or something?

I've got time between wanks to learn... whats it measuring?

If I've got a wide forward that wins 58% of their duels vs one that measures 44% of their duels - what's the output?
Whats the correlation between these two measurements and value to a team? 
What's a 'successful attacking action'?
Why does Marcus Rashford show up well but Bernardo Silva or Luis Diaz don't?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79573 on: Today at 10:53:04 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:51:38 am
Yikes.. did you make the graph or something?

I've got time between wanks to learn... whats it measuring?

If I've got a wide forward that wins 58% of their duels vs one that measures 44% of their duels - what's the output?
Whats the correlation between these two measurements and value to a team? 
Why does Marcus Rashford show up well but Bernardo Silva or Luis Diaz don't?

Evan @SawkurGod

Data mining Kudus' PL impact is tough. It's more or less impossible to farm the juicier underlying attacking stats at West Ham.

Successful Attacking Actions per 90: Sum of shots on target, acc. crosses and successful dribbles.

23 G/A in 45 apps in 23/24.

Great duelist.

It's a chart specifically to look at Kudos' strong points.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,057
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79574 on: Today at 10:58:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:53:04 am
Evan @SawkurGod

Data mining Kudus' PL impact is tough. It's more or less impossible to farm the juicier underlying attacking stats at West Ham.

Successful Attacking Actions per 90: Sum of shots on target, acc. crosses and successful dribbles.

23 G/A in 45 apps in 23/24.

Great duelist.

It's a chart specifically to look at Kudos' strong points.

Yeah it looks like its retro fitted to make him look good - nothing here makes sense analytically

First its not hard to get attacking data on West Ham ... they're not magical. The on ball data for their players exists.
Duels are close to irrelevant with attackers (and suspect with all players) especially when it coems to a difference of a few % over a sample size of 3 per match
And 'successful attacking action' looks like a Sqwaka invention.. I have no idea why you'd group together shots on target, crosses and dribbles - thats nonsensical

It's very possible Kudus is a bit better than West Ham's system makes him look but I'd be super careful of looking at players from lesser teams and thinking 'if he was here he'd be way better' .. it doesn't tend to track like that and really good / elite attackers put up elite underlying numbers despite their team (Mane at Southampton, Grealish at Villa etc etc)
As an aside that's part of why Olise is so exciting, despite the sample size, putting up >0.6 xg+xa at Palace doesn't really happen
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,622
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79575 on: Today at 10:58:30 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:53:04 am
Evan @SawkurGod

Data mining Kudus' PL impact is tough. It's more or less impossible to farm the juicier underlying attacking stats at West Ham.

Successful Attacking Actions per 90: Sum of shots on target, acc. crosses and successful dribbles.

23 G/A in 45 apps in 23/24.

Great duelist.

It's a chart specifically to look at Kudos' strong points.
It's not particularly tough and doesn't require data mining.

You look at his underlying numbers and he's at 0.29 xG+xA p90. These are bad numbers.

There is less than a 1% chance we go for Kudus this summer.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,176
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79576 on: Today at 11:31:32 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:46:19 am


I could see there being some truth to that. Another CB will likely be targeted. Quansah was ahead of him in the CB pecking order. Klopp has largely viewed him as a defensive version of Milner that he can plug in to different roles. Perhaps he's considering factors like family and his England position.

That said, he shouldn't be allowed to leave for cheap. Plenty of time left on his deal. Homegrown. A player that can play anywhere in defence.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79577 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:49:52 am
Douglas Luiz can operate as DM, FDJ doesnt seem to be signing a new deal at Barca

Mac Allister can operate as a DM, thats besides the point. If we want a DM thats good enough to be a title winner/challenger, are we really sure Douglas Luiz is that player? Hes a brilliant player, but Id look to pair him with a proper defensive midfielder rather than ask him to be the main destroyer/anchor in the side.

De Jong again is a brilliant player but hes not coming to us, lets be serious. Hes probably on £300-£400k a week, would command a huge fee and the time wed have been interested was when he was at Ajax.

I want us to improve in our weaknesses every year and theres no denying a potential Fabinho would probably make the biggest difference to this side more than any other position. But thats the thing, I want a new Fabinho, I dont want another Can or another Grujic, I want someone that can dominate defensively and provide protection and discipline.

For me, the beauty of our old side was we built it patiently, it allowed us to bed in a fair number of players each season and it meant we could nail 2-4 signings every summer before eventually competing. I think thats the recipe for success. If we decide to sell 5-6 players and let a couple walk, we could be in situation similar to Chelsea, which isnt ideal for Slot.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79578 on: Today at 11:54:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:01:02 am
I don't think that approach works. Firstly, Salah would play a lot and anyone deemed good enough to replace Salah isn't going to want to spend a season being an understudy. Say we signed Olise, I very much doubt he is spending the majority of the time sitting on the bench whilst Salah play's out his last season.

I feel we should sign the best attacker we can that we see a position for right now. For me, I think we need to upgrade the attack and what I would do is ideally sign a top player that starts either up front or on the left (or even someone on the right who can play in other positions) and then when Salah leaves, just replace him with another top attacker.

Not entirely convinced we need to upgrade our attack, it os young and already elite. They only place we need to look is right wing for a Salah replacement once he goes, which could be Doak, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Carvalho as they develop with centre mid then looked at instead. Weve had a bad run of form but our chance creation and stats prior to this are indicators that we will continue to match others at the top level going forward.

Preferably we can get someone in this summer who can play multiple positions before establishing themselves somewhere in the side, either at right wing or in midfield allowing for someone else to move into that role.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79579 on: Today at 12:03:28 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:49:18 am
I just cant buy into the arguments that we have solutions within the existing in squad that are capable of elevating the team to a title winning one.

The midfield 100% needs a new DM. Bajetic is effectively an unknown quantity, and you cant hinge a title challenging midfield on a 19 year old suddenly turning into a DM of the requisite level. That is a completely unrealistic. He may well be one for the future, but hes definitely not ready yet.

As others have said, the attack needs work. Id like to see Olise brought in, but not sure if he can be slotted in with Salah still on the scene. Failing that, Id bring in competition for Diaz. I think theres room for improvement in terms of the teams general output from the left side.

And what if the right DM for what we need and the specific way we want to play isn't available? Just buy anyone?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,057
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79580 on: Today at 12:06:02 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:43:32 am
I've always thought Jordan Ayew and Phil Foden are very similar players.

:)
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,615
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79581 on: Today at 12:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:34:08 am
What if there isnt a player we deem good enough - or the right fit - in the market this summer? You repeatedly mention you want a title winning squad, yet there are very few defensive midfielders who scream title winner out there in Europe at the moment.

I think we should always be looking to build a side that wins titles, of course that is always the aim, but the new manager coming in opens up a new window to build towards. Its unlikely the new manager comes in and makes us title challengers from the off, history tells us that probably wont happen, so if we cant get someone whos going to be a mainstay of the first team Id be happy for us to try and find solutions within or alternative solutions. If we cant find a top percentile DM with all the attributes we want, plug the gap for a year - maybe its Bajcetic, maybe its playing Trent or Geertruida there if we sign him - and revisit the position in 12 months when someone better suited becomes available.

I fully buy into the theory theres room for this squad to grow, pretty much our entire midfield have had a year to acclimate and plenty of players are beginning to approach their peak so we can expect greater consistency from them when they do. We will always need to do business in the summer but barring any drastic numbers leaving the club, I hope its 2-3 top tier players rather than 4-5 good ones.

There is a always a player in the world market. It us just how "perfect" you want them to be.

Once upon a time Klopp wanted Julian Brandt. Thanks to the stats team, he got Mo Salah instead.

We should look to improve in all areas of need, especially centre back, left back and number 6.

There are plenty of games next season, with the extra CL ones. We expect Konate will sadly miss some of them and we all take a view on Andy Robertson's legs at age 30.

There seems to be a view here that we have to find the perfect DM, some reincarnation of Makele but 6 foot 3.
That player may not exist but there must be athletic or powerful midfielders that can partner Mac Allister perfectly well, in a Slot system, especially while we develop Stefan Baj in lesser CL games, off the bench and domestic cups.

The ability to rest and rotate Konate and Virgil could be key, or even if they had a new partner who was available all season- fancy that!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:25 pm by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79582 on: Today at 12:18:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:09:01 am
I hope those William Pacho rumours are true, he looks an absolute Monster.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79583 on: Today at 12:20:05 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:09:01 am
I hope those William Pacho rumours are true, he looks an absolute Monster.

Ecuador have got an amazing batch of players right now playing in Europe.

His brother Gareth looks tasty.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79584 on: Today at 12:46:51 pm »

We have a saying in Arabic " He fasts and fasts and then breaks his fast with an onion ". I hope we dont see this happening with the DM position I want us to go for a yubari king melon not an onion. Maybe try for Tchouameni again, if we get it right Mac and TAA will improve even more.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79585 on: Today at 01:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:49:12 am
Mac Allister can operate as a DM, thats besides the point. If we want a DM thats good enough to be a title winner/challenger, are we really sure Douglas Luiz is that player? Hes a brilliant player, but Id look to pair him with a proper defensive midfielder rather than ask him to be the main destroyer/anchor in the side.

De Jong again is a brilliant player but hes not coming to us, lets be serious. Hes probably on £300-£400k a week, would command a huge fee and the time wed have been interested was when he was at Ajax.

I want us to improve in our weaknesses every year and theres no denying a potential Fabinho would probably make the biggest difference to this side more than any other position. But thats the thing, I want a new Fabinho, I dont want another Can or another Grujic, I want someone that can dominate defensively and provide protection and discipline.

For me, the beauty of our old side was we built it patiently, it allowed us to bed in a fair number of players each season and it meant we could nail 2-4 signings every summer before eventually competing. I think thats the recipe for success. If we decide to sell 5-6 players and let a couple walk, we could be in situation similar to Chelsea, which isnt ideal for Slot.

Im not sure I follow your point. There are DMs out there (as pointed out), it is biggest hole in our team. We should fill it. Im not saying to sign 5-6 players, Im saying we should sign a DM. Youre arguing for arguments sake.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79586 on: Today at 01:12:23 pm »
I know we have scouts and data analysts working at the club, and Edwards may have started getting involved early, but with Hughes and Slot having other commitments right now, I can't see much movement until later in the window. They probably don't start working together on a day to day basis until June.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79587 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:08:20 pm
Im not sure I follow your point. There are DMs out there (as pointed out), it is biggest hole in our team. We should fill it. Im not saying to sign 5-6 players, Im saying we should sign a DM. Youre arguing for arguments sake.
It's the biggest hole in our team because we're soft in the middle. Also who plays there anyway?

1. Endo- no disrespect but he shouldn't be a starter next season.
2. Mac- his best games there were when we played a compact unit with the superstars out. It won't work with our best players on the pitch because we make alliwances for them.
3. Baj- good potential but is he ready to start?

It might not be a DM but we need more physicality and legs in that area.Our attack lacks legs too and we also need more pace and power there.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:08 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79588 on: Today at 01:26:54 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:08:20 pm
Im not sure I follow your point. There are DMs out there (as pointed out), it is biggest hole in our team. We should fill it. Im not saying to sign 5-6 players, Im saying we should sign a DM. Youre arguing for arguments sake.

My point was you can still expect the players already at the club to elevate the side, and sometimes sticking with what youve got is less risky than overpaying or deviating on quality or system fit.

The two players you named wouldnt fix anything at our club, whilst theyre good players, we need a proper defensive midfielder. De Jong and Luiz are fantastic ball players but wouldnt provide enough defensive balance nor would it be playing to their strengths to get them to anchor the midfield.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,615
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79589 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm »
Garlic Red you are creating a flimsy straw man argument, then blowing it down :)

We'll probably bring 3-4 in, might be 5 at a push,
if we include a replacement goalie for Kellerher.

Joe Gomez, who is a great asset, might want guaranteed 1st 11 football somewhere else also, hence:
Gertruida...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79590 on: Today at 01:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:46:51 pm
We have a saying in Arabic " He fasts and fasts and then breaks his fast with an onion ". I hope we dont see this happening with the DM position I want us to go for a yubari king melon not an onion. Maybe try for Tchouameni again, if we get it right Mac and TAA will improve even more.


If we try for Tchouameni again I think this time he will take out a restraining order.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79591 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm »
We were willing to spend 100m on Caicedo. That is because of the lack of decent DMs.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79592 on: Today at 01:36:44 pm »
Its a shame theresno way to get Tchouameni or Camavinga from Madrid
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,615
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79593 on: Today at 01:45:47 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:32:59 pm
We were willing to spend 100m on Caicedo. That is because of the lack of decent DMs.

Still seems odd that. Though he was great in tandem with Mac Allister.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,788
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79594 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:36:44 pm
Its a shame theresno way to get Tchouameni or Camavinga from Madrid

I've still never saw much of Tchouameni but Camavinga is a monster, they've got so many transfers right in recent years Madrid and he's a perfect example. One we could have been in for at that price but it's like Bellingham, once they're gone, they're gone.

The midfield still needs work if we're to go up another level though. Interesting to see how we can build around Mac Allister and make it very top level, because he's there right now. Hope to god 2024/25 Szoboszlai can be more first half of this season than second half of it.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,804
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79595 on: Today at 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 30, 2024, 06:55:39 pm
Diomande is shite in the air, I really doubt we are going to get central defenders who can't win a header.

you can't polish a turd, as the saying goes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 [1990]   Go Up
« previous next »
 