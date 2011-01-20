While we need a DM you can mitigate it by making the team more compact/defensively sound. That's what we haven't done this season (or last season with Fabinho's decline). With the way we play we need a really good DM and we haven't had one since Fabinho's drop off through 2022.



Arsenal have Rice, City have Rodri. That's the difference. Fabinho at his peak was on that level.



By all accounts Slot's teams have a slower build up to Jurgen's, though the wide players are very direct. So it may well be a Bajcetic (who doesn't appear to be as athletic as a traditional 6) could work in his system where players are more compact whereas in a Klopp one he would he exposed more with the team being more direct and leaving spaces. Busquets for instance, looks quite similar athletically to Bajcetic I would say, but was never exposed at Barcelona with their measured build up (of course playing with keep ball merchants Xavi and Iniesta helped with that).Having said that, even with a new manager and a slight change in style, I think its imperative we address that area as the lack of athleticism has hurt us badly over the past two seasons. The two European exits at home (5-2 to Madrid and 3-0 to Atalanta) we were manhandled and overrun in midfield with no barrier to the back line. Bajcetic played in the first game, Endo in the latter, and both were badly exposed. European nights at Anfield, the aura the club has club has built up, which only made both defeats even more humiliating.Watching Madrid the other night and seeing Camavinga coming on, that was sobering; they really mix the physicality with technique which is what is needed to be at the top. Our midfield in Paris was running on fumes. That's the point we should have acted, but we all know what didn't happen. We have been bullied alot since then.On the injury front, Slot's numbers are very good on player availability, and that could be related to his less direct and physically demanding style of play to Jurgen (although it's hard to compare leagues with the demands of the Dutch being alot less).