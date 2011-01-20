I'd go for Kudus because he's the one player that's really stood up for me this season.
He's quick, strong, two good feet and can play on either wing. Beats his man for fun, good age and a decent price (release clause).
He also has a good injury record and he's PL proven. I also like the fact he's a big game player. A negative is that he will not be available when the AFCON takes place in January.
I've watched him live a few times this year and he's one of the standout players for me that is. I see potential in him.