Yep its just this season Olise had issues. Its still a risk though as we dont know if this is a odd season or a start of persistent issues.



There's also a bit of a small sample size risk? He's been great when he's played this season, but he's missed 2/3rds of it and whilst 11 G/A in 16 games is a superb record, it's a tiny sample size - could be a purple patch for all we know. Prior to this season, he had 4 goals in 63 PL appearances. He's young, but he basically has no meaningful career track record of being a goalscorer - maybe this is him just coming into his stride and this is his level but at £60m I do think it's more of a risk and less of a slam dunk than has been suggested.