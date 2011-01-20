« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3105648 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79440 on: Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm
I saw an article in Jan saying he has 72% arial success rate - thats pretty good.

Only 25% success rate with Times New Roman though.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79441 on: Yesterday at 07:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:28:11 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/394be156/Ousmane-Diomande

compare him to Van Dijk who wins 4 times as much in the air.

Fbref isnt great for aerial duels, dataMB for example has him at 64.5% for aerial duels this season, 96.4% for overall defensive duels. They all probably calculate it in their own way, but I dont think hes a liability in air.

Van Dijk in the air he aint, but if thats the criteria youre after crack on - were in unicorn territory when you factor everything else in.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,941
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79442 on: Yesterday at 07:35:16 pm »
No love for Calibri?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79443 on: Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:35:16 pm
No love for Calibri?
Hush ya dingbat.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,941
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79444 on: Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm
Hush ya dingbat.

You're more of a Comic Sans person? The Harry Maguire of the font world.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79445 on: Yesterday at 07:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm
You're more of a Comic Sans person? The Harry Maguire of the font world.
If they had a crayons option, I'd be all over it.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79446 on: Yesterday at 07:48:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/c4486bac/Michael-Olise

Olise is at 0.67 npxg + xa in the league this season.. that's Foden levels of production at 22 playing for Palace (!!) .. every big club with an analytics department will be in for him.
Assuming there isn't a chronic injury problem 60 million is a steal for his age/level of player

Can you imagine if him and Neto didnt have injury problems? Two of the worlds best wingers would be in this league and have £80m price tags on their heads.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79447 on: Yesterday at 08:03:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:48:40 pm
Can you imagine if him and Neto didnt have injury problems? Two of the worlds best wingers would be in this league and have £80m price tags on their heads.

Neto is one of my favourite players to watch in league. Fully understand shouts against why we should be in for him, very entertaining player though.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79448 on: Yesterday at 08:24:18 pm »
Wharton at Palace looks a very good 6.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79449 on: Yesterday at 08:26:49 pm »
Olises injury history doesnt look that bad to be fair. Neto, on the other hand, is in definite steer clear territory.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79450 on: Yesterday at 08:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:26:49 pm
Olise’s injury history doesn’t look that bad to be fair. Neto, on the other hand, is in definite steer clear territory.

Yep its just this season Olise had issues. Its still a risk though as we dont know if this is a odd season or a start of persistent issues.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,727
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79451 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm »
Olise is good but not pacey. I want speedsters on the wing again.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79452 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm »
I'd go for Kudus because he's the one player that's really stood up for me this season.

He's quick, strong, two good feet and can play on either wing. Beats his man for fun, good age and a decent price (release clause).

He also has a good injury record and he's PL proven. I also like the fact he's a big game player. A negative is that he will not be available when the AFCON takes place in January.

I've watched him live a few times this year and he's one of the standout players for me that is. I see potential in him.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79453 on: Yesterday at 08:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:26:49 pm
Olises injury history doesnt look that bad to be fair. Neto, on the other hand, is in definite steer clear territory.

He is yeah unfortunately. Triffic player though
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79454 on: Yesterday at 08:40:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:30:05 pm
Yep its just this season Olise had issues. Its still a risk though as we dont know if this is a odd season or a start of persistent issues.

There's also a bit of a small sample size risk? He's been great when he's played this season, but he's missed 2/3rds of it and whilst 11 G/A in 16 games is a superb record, it's a tiny sample size - could be a purple patch for all we know. Prior to this season, he had 4 goals in 63 PL appearances. He's young, but he basically has no meaningful career track record of being a goalscorer - maybe this is him just coming into his stride and this is his level but at £60m I do think it's more of a risk and less of a slam dunk than has been suggested.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79455 on: Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
I'd go for Kudus because he's the one player that's really stood up for me this season.

He's quick, strong, two good feet and can play on either wing. Beats his man for fun, good age and a decent price (release clause).

He also has a good injury record and he's PL proven. I also like the fact he's a big game player. A negative is that he will not be available when the AFCON takes place in January.

I've watched him live a few times this year and he's one of the standout players for me that is. I see potential in him.

On AFCON, the current intention is for the next one to be July-August 2025. Guess theres a chance it moves back to the January but as it stands wouldnt have to worry about a Jan AFCON until 2027 at the earliest.

I do like Kudus but others have pointed out that the underlying numbers arent as strong as others and we know how stats driven Edwards is. Release clause means he probably gets a move. I reckon Olise has one too, and Palace are briefing they wont sell for less than £60m so its probably around that.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79456 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm
On AFCON, the current intention is for the next one to be July-August 2025. Guess theres a chance it moves back to the January but as it stands wouldnt have to worry about a Jan AFCON until 2027 at the earliest.

I do like Kudus but others have pointed out that the underlying numbers arent as strong as others and we know how stats driven Edwards is. Release clause means he probably gets a move. I reckon Olise has one too, and Palace are briefing they wont sell for less than £60m so its probably around that.
His underlying numbers wouldn't be great because Westham are a defensive team.

I don't watch a lot of football but I happened to watch him live quite a few times (mostly against the bigger teams) and he's the real deal IMO.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79457 on: Yesterday at 08:56:25 pm »
Theres going to be a fight for Olise this Summer. Youd like to think wed be in the conversation.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,378
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79458 on: Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm
Olise is good but not pacey. I want speedsters on the wing again.
like Diaz?


The quickest player in our squad?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79459 on: Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm
His underlying numbers wouldn't be great because Westham are a defensive team.

I don't watch a lot of football but I happened to watch him live quite a few times (mostly against the bigger teams) and he's the real deal IMO.

Thats all fine, but the problem is you pay a premium for a player who hasnt produced much yet. Like I said, its fine signing him for say £30m. Now he is got to be around £50m. Thats a lot for a player you hope increases his underlying numbers.

Edwards literally made his name signing sure things.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79460 on: Yesterday at 09:01:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm
Thats all fine, but the problem is you pay a premium for a player who hasnt produced much yet. Like I said, its fine signing him for say £30m. Now he is got to be around £50m. Thats a lot for a player you hope increases his underlying numbers.

Edwards literally made his name signing sure things.
£50m is fair for a prem proven winger that's not injury prone like some of the other options. I've seen enough to conclude that his game is scalable to a bigger club.

The £20m premium is worth it compared to potentially wasting time on someone that's more of a question mark because he's cheaper.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79461 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
From the Beeb comments, or something:

"Neil: Im a Leicester fan but Summerville of Leeds is best player Ive seen this year"

Get it done, Mikey. Or that Leicester lad from Ghana. But not until you have exhausted options for Xavi Simons.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,727
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79462 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm »
https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1785059649961509081


Quote
#LFC scouts were in attendance to watch Brøndby IF vs FC Midtjylland just over a week ago.

I believe they will have been keeping a close eye on Darío Osorio and Franculino.

Osorio has been followed by #LFC since his Club Universidad de Chile days.

He has 9 goal contributions in 11 starts for FC Midtjylland this season.

Still a very raw profile, but a lot of potential. Quite tall, left footed and often plays as an RW.

Franculino meanwhile is averaging a goal contribution every 73 minutes at club level this season.

Hes got 18 goal contributions in just 15 starts. Left-footed, only 19 years old. Capable of playing on the wing and as a forward.

Yuito Suzuki also scored a brace in the match the #LFC scouts watched. He has 18 goal contributions in 27 matches. 

The Japanese striker is in great form. Could be set for a big move in the summer.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79463 on: Yesterday at 09:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm
https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1785059649961509081

These are the types of players Edwards will be targeting for the new club FSG will buy.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79464 on: Yesterday at 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:17:56 pm
These are the types of players Edwards will be targeting for the new club FSG will buy.
Yep.

Sign them early then blood them within the group. It's a must now with the spending cap.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,727
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79465 on: Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm »
That spending cap is benficial to the big clubs i.e us.  ;D
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79466 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm »
A player I thought would be quite interesting based on his ball progression and dribbling is Yankubah MInteh. I didn't realise Newcastle had already signed him. On loan at Feyenoord btw and doing quite well based on the numbers. Thought I'd mention him given the Slot connection at Feyenoord but it will be very hard to get a player out of Newcastle. Only 19 too.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79467 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm
That spending cap is benficial to the big clubs i.e us.  ;D
It makes clubs less willing to pay big fees. The most expensive players are more likely to insist on a release clause or run down their contracts.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,162
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79468 on: Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:17:56 pm
These are the types of players Edwards will be targeting for the new club FSG will buy.

Definitely
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79469 on: Yesterday at 10:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:17:56 pm
These are the types of players Edwards will be targeting for the new club FSG will buy.

They will be part of the picture, we will probably still focus on players in the major leagues and championship as well as teams that are relegated
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79470 on: Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm »
Don't shoot the messenger, but a poster on reddit who is pretty reliable reckons we have been in contact with the reps for Youssouf Ndayishimiye at Nice. He is a DM who can also play CB.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79471 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Don't shoot the messenger, but a poster on reddit who is pretty reliable reckons we have been in contact with the reps for Youssouf Ndayishimiye at Nice. He is a DM who can also play CB.

I can confirm that we have no interest in Ndayishimiye.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79472 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm »
Excited by the Musiala links, especially after the Semi. Nacho seems a good 6 too.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79473 on: Today at 12:09:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/c4486bac/Michael-Olise

Olise is at 0.67 npxg + xa in the league this season.. that's Foden levels of production at 22 playing for Palace (!!) .. every big club with an analytics department will be in for him.
Assuming there isn't a chronic injury problem 60 million is a steal for his age/level of player

The other aspect of his fbref profile is that his defensive numbers are pretty good. I wonder how much of that is based on playing for a defensively-minded Hodgson team for most of the season vs his nature, but it shows he has the ability to defend well from the front - something I think Slot values. I hope we're in for him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79474 on: Today at 12:37:48 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm
Excited by the Musiala links, especially after the Semi. Nacho seems a good 6 too.
This is a family site pal.
Logged
