Orny just said on a pod he's "heard from multiple contacts Liverpool are looking for a wide player" which is good to hear.



Can’t wait to see who it is. I think we should be looking within the league, but nearly every top prospect/player has question marks around their fitness, or the ones that don’t I’m unsure if they’re quite at the level we’d like.Reading a lot about Slot liking to get his wingers isolated 1v1 against their full backs. Our wingers have been able to do it but I’ve always felt off ball movement has been our wingers’ greater strength rather than 1v1 isolation dribbling. I’m really intrigued to see if we change our profile of player to suit this and whether we sacrifice a bit of the output merchant stuff for a bit of flair.