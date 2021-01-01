"Liverpool's overhauled midfield has been a big talking point this season, with Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister sharing the duties of the holding role. But with Slot often using a double pivot in that area of the park and questions over whether Endo is a long-term solution for Liverpool in that department, an additional defensive midfielder seems like an obvious transfer target this summer.



That would free up Mac Allister to play in a No 10 role more akin to what he had at Brighton but perhaps also give Liverpool's defence some more security - they have, after all, fallen 1-0 behind in 23 matches this season."



The article focuses on DM and finishing, but I think sorting out the former automatically does a great deal to sort out the latter.



We had 28 shots vs West Ham, and throughout the season we have had similar totals in games. But as in the West Ham game so many chances have been difficult with the slow build up through our disjointed/weak/timid/flaky unbalanced midfield. Even the United game, those much talked about breaks, look where we picked up the ball, deep inside our own half. When the midfield was firing (pressing the opposition) we'd have picked up the ball much closer to goal in midfield, making the breakaway much easier. Having to run three quarters of the length of the field is not a gimme, even though we did mess those up. We are also overplaying in midfield (and attack) which happens when it's slow. It becomes infectious. It allows the opposition time to get back into position and get set. The slow play has especially hindered Nunez. He has never looked clinical, but we are making it doubly difficult for him in our play



Being so open through the midfield and conceding chances and goals as a result also impacts the forwards from a mental standpoint as they know they need to be scoring two, three, four for the team to win, and that added pressure every game affects their composure infront of goal. We would have needed eight goals in two games to win those games at OT, yet all the talk was about the forwards. Crazy. Always going behind also ramps up the pressure on forwards, a pressure that finally took its toll in the Palace game (the decision to start a goosed Endo, less than 72 hours after being done by Atalanta, to play against the same opponents who targeted him at their ground, I think will go down as Klopp's worst selection in his 9 and a half years at the club). We lost the first half comprehensively, and that was on Klopp. The desperation in the second half was evident (reminded me of the Chelsea game under Rodgers, another game where we were wide open defensively (the focus on Stevie's miscontrol in that game I felt was always overplayed, as no team should leave half a field for an opposing player to run into if the midfield loses (makes an error) the ball, but that team under a defensively non existent coach which conceded a whopping 50 goals that season was relying on the forward to win us the league).



In releasing the shackles from the attacking 8s (or 10 as Mac is referred to) by not having them stay close to the slow 6 to babysit him, this can only make the attacking play much sharper. A slow 6 hinders Mac in what he is allowed to do, and in contrast to the start of the season when he was fresh, Dom to me looks mentally and physically drained in having to carry some of the workload of the 6. Having to carry any player at this level will inevitably leave you knackered. Dom's decision making has been off, as opposed to the first two months when he looked the part.



The main reason I've been loathe to be critical of the likes of Dom (and even the forwards) is their game is being impeded by having to carry a weakness in the team, and rather than target (and rectify) the weakness for dragging them down, the focus instead has gone on those impacted by it. Same applies in the 22-23 season, I'd have shut off all pretty much all of the player threads (bar Fabinho, and to a lesser degree Hendo as his decline had already been there), as without a functioning midfield its impossible for the others to operate to their level. Trent for example, he has always been suspect defensively, he didn't suddenly get worse in the 22-23 season, what happened was the protection he previously got had gone (not just from the DM, also Hendo), so he got rinsed on a regular basis through no fault of his own. Nothing changed in him personally, what changed was those around him.



I've been away so have been catching up the odd thread here and there, and keep spotting good posts and looking to the side and seeing "KC7". I see it's your first week, so welcome! Keep up the posts, they're a well expressed perspective and good read