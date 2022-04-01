If Salah leaves, do people agree that Slot could move Szoboszlai into the front three? And where do they see Trent?
A starting lineup of:
Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Mac, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo
Looks very strong to me, with good like for like backuos in each position of:
Kelleher, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Quansah, Gomez, Bajcetic, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Nunez, Jota
van den Berg, Endo, Clark and possibly Carvalho knocking about his utility players too.
With two or three signings that would be able to push on again from this year, in my opinion. Geertruida would make sense, allowing Ramsay to go out on loan again. Koopmeiners also makes sense, allowing Doak and Carvalho to go on loan again.
Olise and Neto look up for grabs this summer too which could be interesting, but both have had injury problems. I like Antonee Robinson too. Played very well against us a few times this season.