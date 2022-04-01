« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79360 on: Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm
Arse ;D

You know I'm joking when I make fun of someone else's preview. I did one once where I confused Sunderland with Stoke.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79361 on: Yesterday at 07:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:46:57 pm


Said it the other day I could see this link happening. We've shown a longstanding interest, he once played for Slot and publicly let it known he wants out
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79362 on: Yesterday at 07:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:46:57 pm


Seems the wrong age bracket for us, but more crucially, the wrong position. We have loads of attack minded midfielders we need defensive ones
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79363 on: Yesterday at 07:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:39:51 pm
Seems the wrong age bracket for us, but more crucially, the wrong position. We have loads of attack minded midfielders we need defensive ones

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/teun-koopmeiners/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/360518

He was a 6, only really moved forward this season.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79364 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:44:36 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/teun-koopmeiners/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/360518

He was a 6, only really moved forward this season.

Well I'll be damned. I always saw him scoring a bunch of goals from midfield and assumed he was further forward.

I also was aware of the story he was lazy and slow, which tbf apparently he very much was until Slot sorted him out.


Hmmm maybe then. Could probably do better but maybe not much better, and could do much much worse too
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79365 on: Yesterday at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:25:20 pm
After watching some videos on how Slot plays Gakpo seems perfect for the no.9. I think a front line refresh is coming and it will need space to do so.

Slot plays a bit like we used to with 2 very fast and direct wingers and a no.9 who drops deep.

But Gapko isn't very good at that. He just doesn't get involved in the game enough. Depending on the extent to which the no. 9 needs to be an out ball and hold it up that could be Salah down the middle next season.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79366 on: Yesterday at 07:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm
Well I'll be damned. I always saw him scoring a bunch of goals from midfield and assumed he was further forward.

I also was aware of the story he was lazy and slow, which tbf apparently he very much was until Slot sorted him out.

Hmmm maybe then. Could probably do better but maybe not much better, and could do much much worse too

Yeah we were linked last summer and I thought the same he was slow but against us he was up pressing us in our faces for the entire game both legs, changed my mind. Left footed and Slot made him his captain at 21 at AZ. Be an interesting link.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79367 on: Yesterday at 08:14:14 pm »
If Salah leaves, do people agree that Slot could move Szoboszlai into the front three? And where do they see Trent?

A starting lineup of:

Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Mac, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo

Looks very strong to me, with good like for like backuos in each position of:

Kelleher, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Quansah, Gomez, Bajcetic, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Nunez, Jota

van den Berg, Endo, Clark and possibly Carvalho knocking about his utility players too.

With two or three signings that would be able to push on again from this year, in my opinion. Geertruida would make sense, allowing Ramsay to go out on loan again. Koopmeiners also makes sense, allowing Doak and Carvalho to go on loan again.

Olise and Neto look up for grabs this summer too which could be interesting, but both have had injury problems. I like Antonee Robinson too. Played very well against us a few times this season.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79368 on: Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:14:14 pm
If Salah leaves, do people agree that Slot could move Szoboszlai into the front three? And where do they see Trent?

A starting lineup of:

Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Mac, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo

Looks very strong to me, with good like for like backuos in each position of:

Kelleher, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Quansah, Gomez, Bajcetic, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Nunez, Jota

van den Berg, Endo, Clark and possibly Carvalho knocking about his utility players too.

With two or three signings that would be able to push on again from this year, in my opinion. Geertruida would make sense, allowing Ramsay to go out on loan again. Koopmeiners also makes sense, allowing Doak and Carvalho to go on loan again.

Olise and Neto look up for grabs this summer too which could be interesting, but both have had injury problems. I like Antonee Robinson too. Played very well against us a few times this season.

That first choice front three gives me the fear. Really not sure where the consistent source of goals is youd have to have at least one of Darwin or Jota in there.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79369 on: Yesterday at 08:58:23 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:14:14 pm
If Salah leaves, do people agree that Slot could move Szoboszlai into the front three? And where do they see Trent?

A starting lineup of:

Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Mac, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo

That's essentially just running it back again, and I think that would be a mistake. We need to be more ambitious than that and upgrade the squad. If nothing else, an injection of fresh blood should give us a boost.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79370 on: Yesterday at 09:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
That first choice front three gives me the fear. Really not sure where the consistent source of goals is youd have to have at least one of Darwin or Jota in there.

You might be right. Im more thinking those two are often better options off the bench, whilst the starting three I mentioned would offer more control and work rate helping to keep us more solid at the back from the start, keeping the fire power back in case its needed.

Its such a squad game now that XIs dont really matter I guess too. What matter more; which was more the point; is that we have some good like for like options throughout the squad, almost having two great like for like options in every position.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79371 on: Yesterday at 09:10:51 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 08:58:23 pm
That's essentially just running it back again, and I think that would be a mistake. We need to be more ambitious than that and upgrade the squad. If nothing else, an injection of fresh blood should give us a boost.

I agree, i was just focusing on who we have before talking about who we want: I absolutely think we shoild buy 2-3, every summer to keep the squad moving forward and ticking along, and avoid any need for a transition season in the future. Its in a great position now to the extent that if we signed 2 players per year, wed constantly be upgrading refreshing the squad without any need to ever rip it all up or slow down for a season.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79372 on: Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:41:34 pm
So who are we signing at centre back?

Get Goncalo Inacio.

VVD/Konate/Gomez/Quansah
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79373 on: Yesterday at 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 04:17:45 pm
Which positions? Id think left alone our squad improves anyway due to its age. Id have said a centre back and centre mid last summer but Quansah, Bradley and Clark have changed that need, especially with Trents potential for moving into midfield.

CB, 2nd LB, CDM, possibly an attacker.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79374 on: Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:14:14 pm
If Salah leaves, do people agree that Slot could move Szoboszlai into the front three? And where do they see Trent?

A starting lineup of:

Alisson, Bradley, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Mac, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo

Looks very strong to me, with good like for like backuos in each position of:

Kelleher, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Quansah, Gomez, Bajcetic, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Nunez, Jota

van den Berg, Endo, Clark and possibly Carvalho knocking about his utility players too.

With two or three signings that would be able to push on again from this year, in my opinion. Geertruida would make sense, allowing Ramsay to go out on loan again. Koopmeiners also makes sense, allowing Doak and Carvalho to go on loan again.

Olise and Neto look up for grabs this summer too which could be interesting, but both have had injury problems. I like Antonee Robinson too. Played very well against us a few times this season.

Man we are a very rich football club and we pay salaries only few clubs can match we should be aiming higher , four of the players in this starting lineup should be squad players. Under Rafa we had the best midfield in the world and under Klopp we had the best forward line in the world, we need world class players.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79375 on: Yesterday at 09:52:31 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 08:58:23 pm
That's essentially just running it back again, and I think that would be a mistake. We need to be more ambitious than that and upgrade the squad. If nothing else, an injection of fresh blood should give us a boost.
One of the most important things in terms of winning stuff is continuity. Im not saying make no changes but it more 2-3 players then 5+ most of the time.
LB, CB, Winger/forwards are the biggest questions.
It really depends on everybody views, Diaz, Jota(Mostly availability issues), Robertson/Tsimikas, Konate/Gomez. Gomez is good at CB, Konate has Availably issues. Virgil minutes probably should be managed more too. IS Salah staying etc. I would be very shocked if they moved Nunez
There like 8 first team caliber Midfielder currently at the club not really a spot I would think would be looked at as much.
Like in terms of rebuilding the squad, 2022 was Forwards more, 2023 was Midfield and 2024 should be defense.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79376 on: Yesterday at 09:57:15 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm
You know I'm joking when I make fun of someone else's preview. I did one once where I confused Sunderland with Stoke.

I know, plus I was actually apologising for jinxing the result :P
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79377 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:46:57 pm
Teun Koopmeiners has the chance to reunite with his former @AZAlkmaar coach Arne Slot at Liverpool. With @LFC already making contact to work on a possible deal. Juventus are also interested but his £42M price tag is too high for them

[@SportMediaset]

It is no secret that I've been a fan of Koopmeiners for some time. I'd be delighted if we get him ...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79378 on: Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:39:51 pm
Seems the wrong age bracket for us, but more crucially, the wrong position. We have loads of attack minded midfielders we need defensive ones

slotmachine

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79379 on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on April 28, 2024, 09:45:36 pm
This is a no brainer for Slot. Superb presser and very athletic his wikpedia says he has 25 goals in 92 games for Atlanta which is better than 1 in 4 excellent for a midfielder. He is horrible to play against as we have seen against us. Slot had him at AZ Alkamar and is now entering his prime years at 26 years old. We really have a lack of players in the 25-30 age bracket. He would probably cost around 40m and would be superb in the double pivot with Macca. Also another captain and leader which you can never have enough of.

Told you's. When are you going to start listening to the new gaffer? Im going to be officially announced this week. ;D ;D ;) ;)
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79380 on: Today at 12:07:40 am »
Depth chart of the players we have under contract next season:

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota
Musialowski - Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak

Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott
Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg - Ramsay
Williams - Phillips

Alisson
Kelleher
Davies - Pitaluga - Jaros - Mrozek
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79381 on: Today at 12:13:36 am »
Any Mats Weiffer chat in here yet?
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79382 on: Today at 02:10:01 am »
Geertruida is in the last year of his deal and Feyenoord won't let him leave on a free. They wanted 30m last summer when RB Leipzig were interested

https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/108557863/klaar-voor-transfer-feyenoord-verdediger-lutsharel-geertruida-al-op-bezoek-bij-liverpool
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79383 on: Today at 05:50:00 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:18:18 pm
CB, 2nd LB, CDM, possibly an attacker.

van den Berg looks an option for the fifth centre back, be interesting to see how the club see that.

Left back is interesting as I think Tsimikas has done well when hes come in this year, but hes primarily an attacking left back which doesnt seem to fit the new role we want for it but then it doesnt for Robbo either.

CDM is another interesting one as in terms of minutes, weve been fine this year and have Bajcetic back for next year, who hasnt played a minute. A lot in this position will depend on what happens to Trent.

I think until the recent form we were scoring enough to compete. Its the crisis in confidence in the forward line that really points to the need for a forward. In a way Im glad our form has gone how it has, because Id say its a more likely to point to title challenge than if our form was more inconsistent throughout the whole season.

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm
Man we are a very rich football club and we pay salaries only few clubs can match we should be aiming higher , four of the players in this starting lineup should be squad players. Under Rafa we had the best midfield in the world and under Klopp we had the best forward line in the world, we need world class players.


As I mentioned, thats the squad as I see it going forward for next year without transfers. Im not saying we shouldnt make any transfers, but it does show we are in a very strong position.

Be interesting to see which four players youd think should be squad players in that line up. I can see the arguments for Bradley and Gakpo, maybe, but not sure who else youd think should only be a squad player. Plus Bradley has been very impressive and if Gakpo isnt the starter Nunez almost certainly would be, which suggests again were in a great position.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79384 on: Today at 07:18:57 am »
We are in a strong position but any plans not to add to this squad and in particular 2 or 3 top quality players can be dashed in the bin. In my opinion we are still paying for our lack of business from summer 2021 and decisions of summer 2022 in terms of being in top team catchup mode now.

We will have the money, we cant be conservative, especially as we are losing probably the best manager in the world in elevating footballers beyond their true level.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79385 on: Today at 07:22:21 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
That first choice front three gives me the fear. Really not sure where the consistent source of goals is youd have to have at least one of Darwin or Jota in there.

I agree, no player there that has consistently hit big goal numbers year on year.

I think Salah stays, hell get his role tweaked.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79386 on: Today at 08:00:14 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on April 28, 2024, 05:36:14 pm
Makelele, Kante, Mascherano or Matic - if all four were coming through now aged 22 and available for the same fee, which one would you sign for us?

Some wild underrating of Makelele going on here
Yorkykopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79387 on: Today at 10:12:17 am »
Saw Fatawu last night - the Sporting Lisbon loanee to Leicester. Some player. I'd love to see more of him, but on that showing he looked more than ready for the Premier League. Anyone know much about him? 
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79388 on: Today at 10:27:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:12:17 am
Saw Fatawu last night - the Sporting Lisbon loanee to Leicester. Some player. I'd love to see more of him, but on that showing he looked more than ready for the Premier League. Anyone know much about him? 

We were linked with him before he went to Sporting, so he could be on our radar still.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79389 on: Today at 10:29:25 am »
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79390 on: Today at 11:46:55 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:18:18 pm
CB, 2nd LB, CDM, possibly an attacker.

Id say something similar to this.

I dont want to see a massive overhaul. Its not needed and could be counter productive in the long run.

Thiago & Matip will leave. I think we also may have too many midfielders but happy with what weve got.

Personally I think we need to decide on Trents position. Its it as part of a midfield 2 then that might decrease the need for a No6, or increase it.

Id be happy with Gomez and Bradley sharing right back duties.

At left back my preference would be to shake things up and let 1 of Robertson or Tsimikas go. Ideally Tsimikas and get someone in around 21-24 who can really challenge Robertson.

The key position for me though is CB. Id be using a fair chunk of the available funds on getting a 1st choice centre back. VvD, Konate, Quansah plus new signing with Gomez as cover.

Id also look for a No.6 but quality options dont seem readily available. Think if we move Trent to midfield and get a new 6 then wed need to look at moving on a midfielder or 2 beyond Thiago.

Id like to shake up the forward line but I dont think you can do everything in 1 summer. Id keep the current 5 and give them 1 more year. Might need to weigh in Diaz with a new deal in the process.

So CB, back up LB and potentially a 6. Thats what Id be focusing everything on (as well as keeping current core)
Online Yorkykopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79391 on: Today at 11:51:13 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:29:25 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/ghana-prodigy-finally-confirms-new-club-after-strange-liverpool-transfer-saga/

Fast and left footed winger :D

Thanks. It wasn't just that he was quick, could a beat man, and had a gorgeous shot ("just!"). It was that his decision-making seemed so mature. Anyway I'm encouraged we were once looking at him - maybe we will do again. 
Online DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79392 on: Today at 12:18:10 pm »
We will be playing as Liverpool scouts this summer for free. I'm on the look out for young wingers, false 9 and an athletic no6 good on the ball press resistant. Think the no6 is the hardest to find
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79393 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
Ugarte i wonder could we look at him? In & out at PSG still think could be a great option
