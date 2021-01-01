« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 [1985]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3100667 times)

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,737
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79360 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:25:46 pm
Arse ;D

You know I'm joking when I make fun of someone else's preview. I did one once where I confused Sunderland with Stoke.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,151
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79361 on: Today at 07:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:46:57 pm


Said it the other day I could see this link happening. We've shown a longstanding interest, he once played for Slot and publicly let it known he wants out
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79362 on: Today at 07:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:46:57 pm


Seems the wrong age bracket for us, but more crucially, the wrong position. We have loads of attack minded midfielders we need defensive ones
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,049
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79363 on: Today at 07:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:39:51 pm
Seems the wrong age bracket for us, but more crucially, the wrong position. We have loads of attack minded midfielders we need defensive ones

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/teun-koopmeiners/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/360518

He was a 6, only really moved forward this season.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79364 on: Today at 07:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:44:36 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/teun-koopmeiners/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/360518

He was a 6, only really moved forward this season.

Well I'll be damned. I always saw him scoring a bunch of goals from midfield and assumed he was further forward.

I also was aware of the story he was lazy and slow, which tbf apparently he very much was until Slot sorted him out.


Hmmm maybe then. Could probably do better but maybe not much better, and could do much much worse too
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79365 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:25:20 pm
After watching some videos on how Slot plays Gakpo seems perfect for the no.9. I think a front line refresh is coming and it will need space to do so.

Slot plays a bit like we used to with 2 very fast and direct wingers and a no.9 who drops deep.

But Gapko isn't very good at that. He just doesn't get involved in the game enough. Depending on the extent to which the no. 9 needs to be an out ball and hold it up that could be Salah down the middle next season.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,049
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79366 on: Today at 07:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:47:52 pm
Well I'll be damned. I always saw him scoring a bunch of goals from midfield and assumed he was further forward.

I also was aware of the story he was lazy and slow, which tbf apparently he very much was until Slot sorted him out.

Hmmm maybe then. Could probably do better but maybe not much better, and could do much much worse too

Yeah we were linked last summer and I thought the same he was slow but against us he was up pressing us in our faces for the entire game both legs, changed my mind. Left footed and Slot made him his captain at 21 at AZ. Be an interesting link.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 [1985]   Go Up
« previous next »
 