Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79240 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:24:45 pm
I'm not gonna pretend to know any of their other players :lmao I dont watch Swedish footie

What were you even doing on the RAWK Transfer forum/thread? Mac Red runs a tight ship here and he expect you to know evreything from evreywhere.
Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79241 on: Yesterday at 09:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
What were you even doing on the RAWK Transfer forum/thread? Mac Red runs a tight ship here and he expect you to know evreything from evreywhere.

Yep he is in for a right good explanation from him.
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79242 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
What were you even doing on the RAWK Transfer forum/thread? Mac Red runs a tight ship here and he expect you to know evreything from evreywhere.

I got a bit lost to be honest, I was actually looking for Arsenal Mania :lmao
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79243 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm »
If we make only one signing this summer, it needs to be Arsenals set piece coach
slotmachine

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79244 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:31:27 pm
I wonder what the odds are that we get linked with Koopmeiners (again). He's been quoted as saying he wants to leave Atalanta.

This is a no brainer for Slot. Superb presser and very athletic his wikpedia says he has 25 goals in 92 games for Atlanta which is better than 1 in 4 excellent for a midfielder. He is horrible to play against as we have seen against us. Slot had him at AZ Alkamar and is now entering his prime years at 26 years old. We really have a lack of players in the 25-30 age bracket. He would probably cost around 40m and would be superb in the double pivot with Macca. Also another captain and leader which you can never have enough of.
Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79245 on: Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm
Sorry my doesn't 'really matter' comment was shorthand for how it isn't a 'huge priority,' isn't 'necessary to spend big on' and isn't 'likely to improve your results that much'. My sense is that DMs actually can move the dial more than you think they do. I may well be wrong on that but it's interesting that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were willing to go over £100 million for DMs in the summer, perhaps they're less fungible than the common narrative on here? I reckon we're much more vulnerable than we could be defensively because we're not very good in transition and we're not good in transition partly because our deepest lying midfielder is often one of the worst athletes on the pitch. Admittedly some of the fees for DMs comes from their on ball work not just defensive work but I also think we could do with an upgrade here. Are our difficulties in beating a press entirely systemic or is personnel playing a role too? In many systems the DM is a key player in progressing the ball through a press, I reckon our inability to do it (quite often this season) is partly down to issues with the DM.

Can you remember the last title  winner without a top class DM? Probably United 10+ years ago. We dont need to reinvent the wheel, we know what works.
BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79246 on: Yesterday at 09:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm
Can you remember the last title  winner without a top class DM? Probably United 10+ years ago. We dont need to reinvent the wheel, we know what works.
That team had Michael Carrick, a massively underrated deep lying midfielder. He was excellent in that season where RVP won them the league.
KC7

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79247 on: Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:55:42 pm
That team had Michael Carrick, a massively underrated deep lying midfielder. He was excellent in that season where RVP won them the league.

When thinking about DMs (for most of the bloody season) was thinking about that United team with Carrick, such an anomaly. They did have Park Ji-sung (a Energizer bunny, and one who I thought we might be getting with Endo when Jurgen greeted him with "we need your legs", not quite) in that side who chased after anything that moved. Think it was Rio Ferdinand who thought Fergie got it wrong in the 2011 final by not sticking Park on Messi (not that I think would have done much good given how elusive Messi is). The two finals they played vs that Barca side by trying to go toe to toe with them was mental. Mourinho got it right in the season sandwiched between by stifling the crap out of the game and overpowering them in midfield and outrunning them. No DM vs Messi, Xavi and co. is pretty insane. The space Messi had for the second at Wembley to shoot against Van Der Sar, that's the DM zone. The pass Xavi made to pick out Pedro for the first, again it's that area infront of the defence you'd be expecting a DM to close off. Fergie got a real doing in those finals.

When Fabinho became physically shot overnight the effect on the team was immense. The "lighthouse" became "after you son". From putting out fires to handing out the matches. Already relegated Southampton running riot with run after run through the midfield at the end of the season just crowned it. Remember the effect on Real Madrid being enormous when Makelele left them in 2003. He wasn't "glamorous", no but he held the whole show together. Their team of superstars to a man maligned that sale and they became a disjointed mess for the next few seasons after that much like we have been for two seasons. It's remarkable that such a key position, pivotal, can be overlooked at times, one such blunder we have made.
PaleBlueDot

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79248 on: Today at 12:42:49 am »
Ornstein dropped in the Athletic Podcast a few days ago that Kudus has a release clause. Probably more than the £38m they paid for him but not near Paqueta's £80m release clause. I'd guess somewhere in the £60-65m range. Edwards a massive fan. I would be very surprised if we didn't revisit that this summer and test West Ham.
Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79249 on: Today at 06:01:33 am »
Apparently, according the bbc gossip thingy, Geertruida was at the West Ham gam.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79250 on: Today at 07:15:59 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:01:33 am
Apparently, according the bbc gossip thingy, Geertruida was at the West Ham gam.
:lmao

Not been mentioned on here mate


:lmao
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79251 on: Today at 07:40:46 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:42:49 am
Ornstein dropped in the Athletic Podcast a few days ago that Kudus has a release clause. Probably more than the £38m they paid for him but not near Paqueta's £80m release clause. I'd guess somewhere in the £60-65m range. Edwards a massive fan. I would be very surprised if we didn't revisit that this summer and test West Ham.

He's been at West Ham under Moyes' negativity but he's not done anything to suggest he's worth more than what West Ham paid for him.
Mr Dilkington

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79252 on: Today at 07:43:57 am »
Yep we won't go anywhere near Kudus.
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79253 on: Today at 07:59:36 am »
Kudus is a bit similar to Mane at southampton
i do think he will be great at a bigger club
a player that would make sense even at 60m.
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79254 on: Today at 08:01:15 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 07:43:57 am
Yep we won't go anywhere near Kudus.

Thanks Michael Edwards. Can you provide a list of legitimate targets please?
HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79255 on: Today at 08:16:15 am »
Looking at Mats Weiffer stats, he seems to be a complete midfielder. Seems to be excellent in defence and his attacking numbers are great too. I know its only the Dutch league and you need to be cautious with a player over there but the numbers are impressive. Wonder if hell be on the shortlist if (hopefully) we target a number 6 this summer.

https://fbref.com/en/players/4876c9ab/Mats-Wieffer
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79256 on: Today at 08:25:47 am »
If you are going to sign players like Kudus, you dont sign him after he has made a big move. Since that big move he has been good but isnt good enough for us. It would be paying a premium for a decent player. We need better.
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79257 on: Today at 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:16:15 am
Looking at Mats Weiffer stats, he seems to be a complete midfielder. Seems to be excellent in defence and his attacking numbers are great too. I know its only the Dutch league and you need to be cautious with a player over there but the numbers are impressive. Wonder if hell be on the shortlist if (hopefully) we target a number 6 this summer.

https://fbref.com/en/players/4876c9ab/Mats-Wieffer
we need to stay way from the eredivisie.
rwe need 2-3 big signings that can settle in quickly especially if we lose a big player
I can see us re signing all 3 of Trent,VVD, & Salah.

We have had enough players from abroad that are good but take time to settle.

Kudus & take advantage of PL teams who need to sell Wolves etc is where i think Edwards will look.
Hughes maybe take a look at Serie A too
Mr Dilkington

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79258 on: Today at 08:28:58 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:01:15 am
Thanks Michael Edwards. Can you provide a list of legitimate targets please?
It couldn't not be more obvious that Kudus won't be of interest to us. Just go look at his profile.

Statistically speaking he's the opposite of Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota who were all signed under Edwards' watch.
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79259 on: Today at 08:30:44 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 08:28:58 am
It couldn't not be more obvious that Kudus won't be of interest to us. Just go look at his profile.

Statistically speaking he's the opposite of Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota who were all signed under Edwards' watch.

He is playing under David Moyes though?
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79260 on: Today at 08:33:07 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:40:46 am
He's been at West Ham under Moyes' negativity but he's not done anything to suggest he's worth more than what West Ham paid for him.

I thought he'd looked pretty good? Is it just a consistency thing? Think Paqueta is the true gem there but seems he'll be off to City depending on what happens with the gambling charges.

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:16:15 am
Looking at Mats Weiffer stats, he seems to be a complete midfielder. Seems to be excellent in defence and his attacking numbers are great too. I know its only the Dutch league and you need to be cautious with a player over there but the numbers are impressive. Wonder if hell be on the shortlist if (hopefully) we target a number 6 this summer.

https://fbref.com/en/players/4876c9ab/Mats-Wieffer

Wouldn't trust FBREF numbers for Dutch players. I remember looking at someone like Sangare, whose numbers (if they were in England) would have him in the world class bracket...

The way FBREF works, it splits mens football into two groups. The first is PL, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, La Liga (and CL and EL) - so if you're a player in one of those leagues, you'll only be compared with players across those leagues/competitions. But if you're in Holland, you get compared to players in lesser leagues, so you end up looking great by comparison. It's basically all the second divisions of the big five leagues, plus top divisions in Portugal, Belgium, America, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil...

If you compared Wieffer to a holding mid in a top five league I'd imagine loads of those greens disappear... although maybe not!
Mr Dilkington

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79261 on: Today at 08:39:50 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:30:44 am
He is playing under David Moyes though?
It's true, and is likely playing some role in his numbers - not enough to be confident he'd be worth the money though.

Firmino, Mane, Salah, Jota were all guys with big xG numbers who were underperforming in front of goal, making them undervalued by the market. Kudus is the opposite of that - he is massively overperforming his xG this season and as a result is likely to be overrated by the market.

In terms of who he will go after, it's really difficult to say. There is no obvious slam dunk option ala Mane or Salah. I think we can be reasonably confident that if we sign a wide forward it'll be someone between 21-24 and someone from one of the top 5 leagues (this was a clear Edwards preference we moved away from with Diaz, Núñez and Gakpo).

When I look around the player that seems to fit most categories is Olise at Palace. But he potentially has hamstring issues so he might be off their board so to speak.
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79262 on: Today at 08:42:06 am »
We should sign Kudus just for the headline "Kudos ad Kudus" after a winner.
[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79263 on: Today at 08:49:15 am »
I always thought, "ahh for fucks sake, this guy is a pain in the ass" when playing Southampton and Mane. Don't get that wilh Kudus
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79264 on: Today at 08:51:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:47 am
If you are going to sign players like Kudus, you dont sign him after he has made a big move.

Don't really get this. Signing players after they've proved themselves at a higher level has pretty much been our MO. We're happy for players to move to the likes of West Ham and Southampton because then we know we will have another chance to sign them, at which point they'll be more of a sure thing.
Mr Dilkington

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79265 on: Today at 08:53:09 am »
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79266 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:51:30 am
Don't really get this. Signing players after they've proved themselves at a higher level has pretty much been our MO. We're happy for players to move to the likes of West Ham and Southampton because then we know we will have another chance to sign them, at which point they'll be more of a sure thing.

But thats the point, Kudus isnt a sure thing. I dont mind us paying a premium if he is really good, but Kudus isn't. He has made a big move and now we will get a decent attacker, not better than anyone we have, for an even higher premium.

He could have been a decent signing when he was at Ajax in that, he is of a level, but you pay a bit less than what West Ham want and see if he can develop.
QC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts
« Reply #79267 on: Today at 09:06:58 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 08:53:09 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/c4486bac/scout/12192/Michael-Olise-Scouting-Report

https://fbref.com/en/players/bc7dc64d/scout/12192/Bukayo-Saka-Scouting-Report

Olise's season is going under the radar. Doing this in your age 21-22 season is incredibly impressive.

Think Olise will be one of the most sought after players this window - he must be on loads of teams target list
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,021
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79268 on: Today at 09:07:40 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:06:58 am
Think Olise will be one of the most sought after players this window - he must be on loads of teams target list

Agree, and Arsenal / City seem stacked in those areas and he'll want a CL team..
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,735
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79269 on: Today at 09:11:05 am »
Olise is fantastic and he has really upped his ability to get past full backs as well. He is not blistering pace wise and he does want to come to the ball, but he is a fantastic, creative minded winger.

He has had some hamstring issues and thats literally the only thing stopping teams rushing to buy him. But someone will buy him.
