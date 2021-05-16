He's been at West Ham under Moyes' negativity but he's not done anything to suggest he's worth more than what West Ham paid for him.
I thought he'd looked pretty good? Is it just a consistency thing? Think Paqueta is the true gem there but seems he'll be off to City depending on what happens with the gambling charges.
Looking at Mats Weiffer stats, he seems to be a complete midfielder. Seems to be excellent in defence and his attacking numbers are great too. I know its only the Dutch league and you need to be cautious with a player over there but the numbers are impressive. Wonder if hell be on the shortlist if (hopefully) we target a number 6 this summer.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4876c9ab/Mats-Wieffer
Wouldn't trust FBREF numbers for Dutch players. I remember looking at someone like Sangare, whose numbers (if they were in England) would have him in the world class bracket...
The way FBREF works, it splits mens football into two groups. The first is PL, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, La Liga (and CL and EL) - so if you're a player in one of those leagues, you'll only be compared with players across those leagues/competitions. But if you're in Holland, you get compared to players in lesser leagues, so you end up looking great by comparison. It's basically all the second divisions of the big five leagues, plus top divisions in Portugal, Belgium, America, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil...
If you compared Wieffer to a holding mid in a top five league I'd imagine loads of those greens disappear... although maybe not!