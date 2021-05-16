« previous next »
RyanBabel19:
I'm not gonna pretend to know any of their other players :lmao I dont watch Swedish footie

What were you even doing on the RAWK Transfer forum/thread? Mac Red runs a tight ship here and he expect you to know evreything from evreywhere.
Samie:
What were you even doing on the RAWK Transfer forum/thread? Mac Red runs a tight ship here and he expect you to know evreything from evreywhere.

Yep he is in for a right good explanation from him.
Samie:
What were you even doing on the RAWK Transfer forum/thread? Mac Red runs a tight ship here and he expect you to know evreything from evreywhere.

I got a bit lost to be honest, I was actually looking for Arsenal Mania :lmao
If we make only one signing this summer, it needs to be Arsenals set piece coach
rafathegaffa83:
I wonder what the odds are that we get linked with Koopmeiners (again). He's been quoted as saying he wants to leave Atalanta.

This is a no brainer for Slot. Superb presser and very athletic his wikpedia says he has 25 goals in 92 games for Atlanta which is better than 1 in 4 excellent for a midfielder. He is horrible to play against as we have seen against us. Slot had him at AZ Alkamar and is now entering his prime years at 26 years old. We really have a lack of players in the 25-30 age bracket. He would probably cost around 40m and would be superb in the double pivot with Macca. Also another captain and leader which you can never have enough of.
Knight:
Sorry my doesn't 'really matter' comment was shorthand for how it isn't a 'huge priority,' isn't 'necessary to spend big on' and isn't 'likely to improve your results that much'. My sense is that DMs actually can move the dial more than you think they do. I may well be wrong on that but it's interesting that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were willing to go over £100 million for DMs in the summer, perhaps they're less fungible than the common narrative on here? I reckon we're much more vulnerable than we could be defensively because we're not very good in transition and we're not good in transition partly because our deepest lying midfielder is often one of the worst athletes on the pitch. Admittedly some of the fees for DMs comes from their on ball work not just defensive work but I also think we could do with an upgrade here. Are our difficulties in beating a press entirely systemic or is personnel playing a role too? In many systems the DM is a key player in progressing the ball through a press, I reckon our inability to do it (quite often this season) is partly down to issues with the DM.

Can you remember the last title  winner without a top class DM? Probably United 10+ years ago. We dont need to reinvent the wheel, we know what works.
Coolie High:
Can you remember the last title  winner without a top class DM? Probably United 10+ years ago. We dont need to reinvent the wheel, we know what works.
That team had Michael Carrick, a massively underrated deep lying midfielder. He was excellent in that season where RVP won them the league.
BobPaisley3:
That team had Michael Carrick, a massively underrated deep lying midfielder. He was excellent in that season where RVP won them the league.

When thinking about DMs (for most of the bloody season) was thinking about that United team with Carrick, such an anomaly. They did have Park Ji-sung (a Energizer bunny, and one who I thought we might be getting with Endo when Jurgen greeted him with "we need your legs", not quite) in that side who chased after anything that moved. Think it was Rio Ferdinand who thought Fergie got it wrong in the 2011 final by not sticking Park on Messi (not that I think would have done much good given how elusive Messi is). The two finals they played vs that Barca side by trying to go toe to toe with them was mental. Mourinho got it right in the season sandwiched between by stifling the crap out of the game and overpowering them in midfield and outrunning them. No DM vs Messi, Xavi and co. is pretty insane. The space Messi had for the second at Wembley to shoot against Van Der Sar, that's the DM zone. The pass Xavi made to pick out Pedro for the first, again it's that area infront of the defence you'd be expecting a DM to close off. Fergie got a real doing in those finals.

When Fabinho became physically shot overnight the effect on the team was immense. The "lighthouse" became "after you son". From putting out fires to handing out the matches. Already relegated Southampton running riot with run after run through the midfield at the end of the season just crowned it. Remember the effect on Real Madrid being enormous when Makelele left them in 2003. He wasn't "glamorous", no but he held the whole show together. Their team of superstars to a man maligned that sale and they became a disjointed mess for the next few seasons after that much like we have been for two seasons. It's remarkable that such a key position, pivotal, can be overlooked at times, one such blunder we have made.
Ornstein dropped in the Athletic Podcast a few days ago that Kudus has a release clause. Probably more than the £38m they paid for him but not near Paqueta's £80m release clause. I'd guess somewhere in the £60-65m range. Edwards a massive fan. I would be very surprised if we didn't revisit that this summer and test West Ham.
Apparently, according the bbc gossip thingy, Geertruida was at the West Ham gam.
Hedley Lamarr:
Apparently, according the bbc gossip thingy, Geertruida was at the West Ham gam.
Not been mentioned on here mate


PaleBlueDot:
Ornstein dropped in the Athletic Podcast a few days ago that Kudus has a release clause. Probably more than the £38m they paid for him but not near Paqueta's £80m release clause. I'd guess somewhere in the £60-65m range. Edwards a massive fan. I would be very surprised if we didn't revisit that this summer and test West Ham.

He's been at West Ham under Moyes' negativity but he's not done anything to suggest he's worth more than what West Ham paid for him.
Yep we won't go anywhere near Kudus.
