It will be interesting to see who leave just as mush as who comes in. That may dictate who we go after.
Possibly leaving my guess would be.
Kellegher
Tmisikas
Salah
Carvalho
Philips
Van De Berg
Williams
Loans
Gordon
Doak
Beck
Clarke
Bajetic
Danns
Koumas
McConnell
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract in the summer, I think that all the other players will be given the chance to impress our new manager in pre-season. I can see Salah leaving and being replaced by a younger right sided wide forward. Mo has been a great servant, but he is turning 32 in June, and it is time for us to move on. Kelleher will probably want to leave and be a starter somewhere, but we can always replace him with an experienced backup. Phillips and Williams will hopefully get their permanent moves (finally).
As for the younger players, like Van den Berg (who is having a great season at Mainz), Carvalho (doing great since his move to Hull), Morton, Beck, Ramsay, Bajcetic, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Doak, Koumas, Danns and the likes, I expect them to be part of the pre-season squad, and for their future to be resolved later in the summer ...