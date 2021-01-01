« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 [1981]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3096446 times)

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79200 on: Today at 05:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:32:24 pm
Most managers in this league would prefer a 6ft plus DM, both the best DMs in the league in Rice and Rodri fit this template.

Makelele, Kante, Mascherano or Matic - if all four were coming through now aged 22 and available for the same fee, which one would you sign for us?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79201 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:36:14 pm
Makelele, Kante, Mascherano or Matic - if all four were coming through now aged 22 and available for the same fee, which one would you sign for us?

I would take any one of them to be honest.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,018
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79202 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:56:10 pm
Honestly have no idea who you even go for if youre looking for a defensive mid. Like the look of Palacios at Leverkusens numbers but bad injury record.

Matts Weiffer, 6 foot 2, good on the ball, strong off it. Knows the new manager.

We were linked last summer.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79203 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:22:40 pm
We should have signed him instead of one of the 8s we ended up signing last summer.

The 8s are great, I'm glad we've got all 3 of them albeit there are question marks over Szoboslai and Gravenberch (although he was outstanding yesterday). We should have signed him instead of Endo.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79204 on: Today at 05:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Matts Weiffer, 6 foot 2, good on the ball, strong off it. Knows the new manager.

We were linked last summer.

Doesnt look the most athletic though does he?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79205 on: Today at 05:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:38:40 pm
I would take any one of them to be honest.

Definitely. But the answer is Kante. Kante was an absolute cheat code at his best.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,694
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79206 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
Frank Rijkaard
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,018
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79207 on: Today at 05:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:40:49 pm
Doesnt look the most athletic though does he?

Looks ok to me, certainly no slower than peak Fabinho.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79208 on: Today at 05:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:39:56 pm
The 8s are great, I'm glad we've got all 3 of them albeit there are question marks over Szoboslai and Gravenberch (although he was outstanding yesterday). We should have signed him instead of Endo.

Nah I believe 2 8s was enough, Macallister and one of Szoboszlai/Gravenberch. I made the same argument  at the start of the season that we would have been better served going for an 6/8 instead of
Gravenberch because we already had a similar 8 in Jones.
 
Gravenberch can still turn into a top player but he wasnt addressing a pertinent issue in our squad, we need someone with raw athleticism who was more defensively focused, its no surprise weve let the league go because we are easy to play through and lack athleticism and tactical noise throughout our midfield. The only great athlete out of all the names we have is Szoboszlai and he isnt a defensive player, we needed a defensive version of him.

Endo signing was fine, it addressed an area where we needed bodies at the very minimum, signing 3 attacking 8s was a bad use of our finances for me.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79209 on: Today at 05:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:32:24 pm
Most managers in this league would prefer a 6ft plus DM, both the best DMs in the league in Rice and Rodri fit this template.
Having a 6 foot plus DM is great for this league but it's not really a must, it just helps in some aspects.

Drop Mascherano into our team sweeping up danger for MacAllister to advance, would be fucking incredible
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,481
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79210 on: Today at 06:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:01:22 pm
It will be interesting to see who leave just as mush as who comes in. That may dictate who we go after.

Possibly leaving my guess would be.

Kellegher
Tmisikas
Salah
Carvalho
Philips
Van De Berg
Williams

Loans

Gordon
Doak
Beck
Clarke
Bajetic
Danns
Koumas
McConnell



Matip and Thiago out too.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79211 on: Today at 06:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:47:03 pm
Nah I believe 2 8s was enough, Macallister and one of Szoboszlai/Gravenberch. I made the same argument  at the start of the season that we would have been better served going for an 6/8 instead of
Gravenberch because we already had a similar 8 in Jones.
 
Gravenberch can still turn into a top player but he wasnt addressing a pertinent issue in our squad, we need someone with raw athleticism who was more defensively focused, its no surprise weve let the league go because we are easy to play through and lack athleticism and tactical noise throughout our midfield. The only great athlete out of all the names we have is Szoboszlai and he isnt a defensive player, we needed a defensive version of him.

Endo signing was fine, it addressed an area where we needed bodies at the very minimum, signing 3 attacking 8s was a bad use of our finances for me.

Endo can play the 6 position but didnt address the lack of athleticism and ease of being played through at all. He was a body that didnt fix the problem. Assuming Andre would have fixed that we could have got a body in at 6 in Andre who actually sorted the problem and also bought the 8s we did given we definitely needed 2 8s and arguably needed 3 anyway.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79212 on: Today at 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:04:58 pm
Endo can play the 6 position but didnt address the lack of athleticism and ease of being played through at all. He was a body that didnt fix the problem. Assuming Andre would have fixed that we could have got a body in at 6 in Andre who actually sorted the problem and also bought the 8s we did given we definitely needed 2 8s and arguably needed 3 anyway.

There really aren't too many elite 6s around at the moment that are attainable, or at least there weren't last summer. If you look at who we were linked with...

Sangare - can't get into Forest's team.
Caicedo - looks extremely limited at Chelsea.
Andre - no one took a chance on him despite him being openly available at a very affordable price.
Kone - in and out of Monchengladbach's team.
Ugarte - average season at PSG and criticised heavily for his ability on the ball.
Palhinha - a walking yellow card and awful on the ball.
Amrabat - potentially the Premier League's worst midfielder.
Lavia - played 13 minutes all season.

Keeping our powder dry after Caicedo fell through was probably the right decision, regardless of how the season has turned out. Hopefully there are more standouts this time around.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:23 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79213 on: Today at 06:37:32 pm »
Badgerman? Seriously, I'm sure there are a few names we'll be looking at that no one's even considered and it also depends on the environment they're coming into. I would've thought someone like Caicedo say, would have had a better season if he'd have signed for us (still not worth £100m+ though).

And now that top 4 is all but secure, I'm sure we'll start to hear some names.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79214 on: Today at 06:43:50 pm »
Don't see how a 6 is a huge priority - especially if we're going to play with a double pivot in which Mac is pretty close to un-upgradable as the more defensive of the 2
If we need a body with Thiago leaving and Bajetic not ready (unsure on the second bit) and so that Endo doesn't have to play a lot of league games then cool but spending big on it doesn't seem necessary or that easy to do ..or likely to improve your results that much 

Lots of work / opportunity elsewhere .. as ever.. spend your money in both boxes
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,237
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79215 on: Today at 06:47:08 pm »
The French league usually has some top class DMs. Where the fuck are they all?
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,481
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79216 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
CDM we have Endo plus a young Bajetic the only two who can really play that role, now the thing is Hey You Guys!! may have other ideas and himself and Mikey will get it done.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79217 on: Today at 07:01:57 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:43:50 pm
Don't see how a 6 is a huge priority - especially if we're going to play with a double pivot in which Mac is pretty close to un-upgradable as the more defensive of the 2
If we need a body with Thiago leaving and Bajetic not ready (unsure on the second bit) and so that Endo doesn't have to play a lot of league games then cool but spending big on it doesn't seem necessary or that easy to do ..or likely to improve your results that much 

Lots of work / opportunity elsewhere .. as ever.. spend your money in both boxes

hehe you're nothing if not consistent Jack. How you can watch us get destroyed in transition for 3 seasons (particularly 22/23 but it was an issue 21/22 and this season too) and not think a DM really matters I don't know but I like the consistency! Which CBs aren't good enough do you reckon VVD? or Konate or both? If Konate is the issue availability or quality or both?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79218 on: Today at 07:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:01:57 pm
hehe you're nothing if not consistent Jack. How you can watch us get destroyed in transition for 3 seasons (particularly 22/23 but it was an issue 21/22 and this season too) and not think a DM really matters I don't know but I like the consistency! Which CBs aren't good enough do you reckon VVD? or Konate or both? If Konate is the issue availability or quality or both?

where did I say it didn't matter?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,730
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79219 on: Today at 07:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:01:57 pm
hehe you're nothing if not consistent Jack. How you can watch us get destroyed in transition for 3 seasons (particularly 22/23 but it was an issue 21/22 and this season too) and not think a DM really matters I don't know but I like the consistency! Which CBs aren't good enough do you reckon VVD? or Konate or both? If Konate is the issue availability or quality or both?

He is right though, its both boxes where we have done poorly this past month. Cant score much and letting in goals easily.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79220 on: Today at 07:07:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:05:35 pm
He is right though, its both boxes where we have done poorly this past month. Cant score much and letting in goals easily.

Letting goals in isn't just a defender issue though is it?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79221 on: Today at 07:08:51 pm »
I'm not sure you can give Trent and Salah the freedom we do now and not have a 6 who's priority is stopping counters + covering space. Although also maybe at the point of whether we can do that with one as well
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79222 on: Today at 07:10:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:05:35 pm
He is right though, its both boxes where we have done poorly this past month. Cant score much and letting in goals easily.
A team is a system.

If we're stronger in the middle then we concede  fewer chances and the game is more "one-way traffic".
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79223 on: Today at 07:12:08 pm »

Joao Gomes from Wolves is really a very good player.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79224 on: Today at 07:12:47 pm »
Well transfer nerds I am ready to give my scouting report from the Copenhagen match  ;D

Rooney didn't come on, and generally other than one brilliant cross wing play was not great

BUT

Who did catch the eye was a lad called Orri Óskarsson. He played for 37 minutes from the bench and scored a hatrick - a great instinctive near post header, a brilliantly finished sliding finish, and an excellent daisy cutter shot from just outside the area.

Played the line well, good with the header, pretty quick, some real meat passes.

19 year old Icelandic striker, from what I can see has scored 12 goals from an equivalent of 17 games in minutes in all competitions.

To me the ideal low risk high reward signing as he would cost very little and could be very very good, and if he isn't, doesn't mean much for us
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79225 on: Today at 07:12:56 pm »
My prediction (not necessarily who I want to sell) is that we lose the following senior players this summer:

- Kelleher
- Adrian
- Matip
- Tsimikas
- Thiago
- Salah
- One of Nunez or Diaz (probably Diaz as he's seemingly attracting more interest) but definitely not both.

That leaves us needing a backup GK, a CB, a LB, and potentially 2 forwards. So a mini-upheaval but not a huge one. I'd personally love us to test Newcastle's, Palace's and Wolve's resolve for Isak, Olise and Ait Nouri respectively.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79226 on: Today at 07:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:12:08 pm
Joao Gomes from Wolves is really a very good player.

Do we really need a Brummie Joe Gomez?

Just getting in there before Nick.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,341
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79227 on: Today at 07:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:36:14 pm
Makelele, Kante, Mascherano or Matic - if all four were coming through now aged 22 and available for the same fee, which one would you sign for us?

The key is strength and other physical and technical qualities. Height is just an added advantage, mainly at set pieces and aerial duals.

Kante was the best defensive midfielder around, by a mile, for a few years at 5 foot 7. Mascherano a world class DM  for us and Argentine for years at 5 foot 9.

People got carried away thinking Caicedo was a Kante clone, but who knows how well he'd have done here.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:22:55 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79228 on: Today at 07:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:00 pm
The key is strength and other physical and technical qualities. Height is just an added advantage, mainly at set pieces and aerial duals.

Kante was the best defensive midfielder around, by a mile, for a few years at 5 foot 7. Mascherano a world class DM  for us and Argentine for years at 5 foot 9.

People got carried away thinking Caicedo was a Kante clone, but who knows how well he'd have done here.

For me its as much about the partnership. Kante was truly brilliant, but theres no doubting he was at his best when he was able to forge a proper partnership, usually with someone that could hold and screen, essentially letting him off the leash to disrupt. Funnily enough, Arsenal have used Rice in a similar way at times when theyve let Jorginho sit in front of the back four, essentially given Rice freedom to press high and pen the opposition in.

I think height can be important in the position but only because it can be so difficult to dribble past taller, rangey players. It felt like our defensive three of Van Dijk, Matip and Fabinho were impenetrable at times because they were so big and rangey.

As has been alluded to, the 6 market is really poor at the moment, it feels like we want a unicorn and there simply arent the players coming through. Im wondering if we can possibly get creative and find an alternative solution. I can remember watching Fabinho play centre back and right back for Monaco, I seem to recall Mourinho wanted to sign him as a defender when he was at United, too. Are there any centre backs out there that look like they could play midfield? Could Inacio? Ive seen a few saying Slot isnt afraid to get creative with his positional solutions. Maybe we have to think outside the box with the potential 6. I dont think it can be ignored, for me its become one of the most crucial positions to preventing counter attacks and balancing the entire team.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,481
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79229 on: Today at 08:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:12:56 pm
- One of Nunez or Diaz (probably Diaz as he's seemingly attracting more interest) but definitely not both.

Doubt either would be sold, I would hope not.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,968
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79230 on: Today at 08:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:08:28 pm
Yeah I cant see us going for him, just saying ordinarily hed tick a lot of boxes of what we want from a signing. I cant see Newcastle selling any of their best players, especially to clubs they want to consider direct rivals.

Which is a shame as Id quite like to see Guimares and Isak in red
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79231 on: Today at 08:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:01:22 pm
It will be interesting to see who leave just as mush as who comes in. That may dictate who we go after.

Possibly leaving my guess would be.

Kellegher
Tmisikas
Salah
Carvalho
Philips
Van De Berg
Williams

Loans

Gordon
Doak
Beck
Clarke
Bajetic
Danns
Koumas
McConnell

Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract in the summer, I think that all the other players will be given the chance to impress our new manager in pre-season. I can see Salah leaving and being replaced by a younger right sided wide forward. Mo has been a great servant, but he is turning 32 in June, and it is time for us to move on. Kelleher will probably want to leave and be a starter somewhere, but we can always replace him with an experienced backup. Phillips and Williams will hopefully get their permanent moves (finally).

As for the younger players, like Van den Berg (who is having a great season at Mainz), Carvalho (doing great since his move to Hull), Morton, Beck, Ramsay, Bajcetic, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Doak, Koumas, Danns and the likes, I expect them to be part of the pre-season squad, and for their future to be resolved later in the summer ...
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79232 on: Today at 09:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:54:47 pm
For me its as much about the partnership. Kante was truly brilliant, but theres no doubting he was at his best when he was able to forge a proper partnership, usually with someone that could hold and screen, essentially letting him off the leash to disrupt. Funnily enough, Arsenal have used Rice in a similar way at times when theyve let Jorginho sit in front of the back four, essentially given Rice freedom to press high and pen the opposition in.

I think height can be important in the position but only because it can be so difficult to dribble past taller, rangey players. It felt like our defensive three of Van Dijk, Matip and Fabinho were impenetrable at times because they were so big and rangey.

As has been alluded to, the 6 market is really poor at the moment, it feels like we want a unicorn and there simply arent the players coming through. Im wondering if we can possibly get creative and find an alternative solution. I can remember watching Fabinho play centre back and right back for Monaco, I seem to recall Mourinho wanted to sign him as a defender when he was at United, too. Are there any centre backs out there that look like they could play midfield? Could Inacio? Ive seen a few saying Slot isnt afraid to get creative with his positional solutions. Maybe we have to think outside the box with the potential 6. I dont think it can be ignored, for me its become one of the most crucial positions to preventing counter attacks and balancing the entire team.

Agree.

Football is not that complicated. You have a top deep playmaker then you pair him with a top defensive midfielder. You have a traditional striker then you need a playmaker behind him, false 9 you need two goal scoring forwards flanking him and so on ..

Currently our midfield isn't balanced we need to build around Mac.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79233 on: Today at 09:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:00:05 pm
Agree.

Football is not that complicated. You have a top deep playmaker then you pair him with a top defensive midfielder. You have a traditional striker then you need a playmaker behind him, false 9 you need two goal scoring forwards flanking him and so on ..

Currently our midfield isn't balanced we need to build around Mac.
The best MF this season been Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai and it been very good too. Mac Allister been good at the 6. He roles wo trent playing 8 was very similar to his 6 role.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 [1981]   Go Up
« previous next »
 