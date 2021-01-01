The 8s are great, I'm glad we've got all 3 of them albeit there are question marks over Szoboslai and Gravenberch (although he was outstanding yesterday). We should have signed him instead of Endo.



Nah I believe 2 8s was enough, Macallister and one of Szoboszlai/Gravenberch. I made the same argument at the start of the season that we would have been better served going for an 6/8 instead ofGravenberch because we already had a similar 8 in Jones.Gravenberch can still turn into a top player but he wasnt addressing a pertinent issue in our squad, we need someone with raw athleticism who was more defensively focused, its no surprise weve let the league go because we are easy to play through and lack athleticism and tactical noise throughout our midfield. The only great athlete out of all the names we have is Szoboszlai and he isnt a defensive player, we needed a defensive version of him.Endo signing was fine, it addressed an area where we needed bodies at the very minimum, signing 3 attacking 8s was a bad use of our finances for me.