The 8s are great, I'm glad we've got all 3 of them albeit there are question marks over Szoboslai and Gravenberch (although he was outstanding yesterday). We should have signed him instead of Endo.
Nah I believe 2 8s was enough, Macallister and one of Szoboszlai/Gravenberch. I made the same argument at the start of the season that we would have been better served going for an 6/8 instead of
Gravenberch because we already had a similar 8 in Jones.
Gravenberch can still turn into a top player but he wasnt addressing a pertinent issue in our squad, we need someone with raw athleticism who was more defensively focused, its no surprise weve let the league go because we are easy to play through and lack athleticism and tactical noise throughout our midfield. The only great athlete out of all the names we have is Szoboszlai and he isnt a defensive player, we needed a defensive version of him.
Endo signing was fine, it addressed an area where we needed bodies at the very minimum, signing 3 attacking 8s was a bad use of our finances for me.