Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3095684 times)

« Reply #79200 on: Today at 05:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:32:24 pm
Most managers in this league would prefer a 6ft plus DM, both the best DMs in the league in Rice and Rodri fit this template.

Makelele, Kante, Mascherano or Matic - if all four were coming through now aged 22 and available for the same fee, which one would you sign for us?
« Reply #79201 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:36:14 pm
Makelele, Kante, Mascherano or Matic - if all four were coming through now aged 22 and available for the same fee, which one would you sign for us?

I would take any one of them to be honest.
« Reply #79202 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:56:10 pm
Honestly have no idea who you even go for if youre looking for a defensive mid. Like the look of Palacios at Leverkusens numbers but bad injury record.

Matts Weiffer, 6 foot 2, good on the ball, strong off it. Knows the new manager.

We were linked last summer.
« Reply #79203 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:22:40 pm
We should have signed him instead of one of the 8s we ended up signing last summer.

The 8s are great, I'm glad we've got all 3 of them albeit there are question marks over Szoboslai and Gravenberch (although he was outstanding yesterday). We should have signed him instead of Endo.
« Reply #79204 on: Today at 05:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Matts Weiffer, 6 foot 2, good on the ball, strong off it. Knows the new manager.

We were linked last summer.

Doesnt look the most athletic though does he?
« Reply #79205 on: Today at 05:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:38:40 pm
I would take any one of them to be honest.

Definitely. But the answer is Kante. Kante was an absolute cheat code at his best.
« Reply #79206 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
Frank Rijkaard
« Reply #79207 on: Today at 05:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:40:49 pm
Doesnt look the most athletic though does he?

Looks ok to me, certainly no slower than peak Fabinho.
« Reply #79208 on: Today at 05:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:39:56 pm
The 8s are great, I'm glad we've got all 3 of them albeit there are question marks over Szoboslai and Gravenberch (although he was outstanding yesterday). We should have signed him instead of Endo.

Nah I believe 2 8s was enough, Macallister and one of Szoboszlai/Gravenberch. I made the same argument  at the start of the season that we would have been better served going for an 6/8 instead of
Gravenberch because we already had a similar 8 in Jones.
 
Gravenberch can still turn into a top player but he wasnt addressing a pertinent issue in our squad, we need someone with raw athleticism who was more defensively focused, its no surprise weve let the league go because we are easy to play through and lack athleticism and tactical noise throughout our midfield. The only great athlete out of all the names we have is Szoboszlai and he isnt a defensive player, we needed a defensive version of him.

Endo signing was fine, it addressed an area where we needed bodies at the very minimum, signing 3 attacking 8s was a bad use of our finances for me.
« Reply #79209 on: Today at 05:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:32:24 pm
Most managers in this league would prefer a 6ft plus DM, both the best DMs in the league in Rice and Rodri fit this template.
Having a 6 foot plus DM is great for this league but it's not really a must, it just helps in some aspects.

Drop Mascherano into our team sweeping up danger for MacAllister to advance, would be fucking incredible
« Reply #79210 on: Today at 06:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:01:22 pm
It will be interesting to see who leave just as mush as who comes in. That may dictate who we go after.

Possibly leaving my guess would be.

Kellegher
Tmisikas
Salah
Carvalho
Philips
Van De Berg
Williams

Loans

Gordon
Doak
Beck
Clarke
Bajetic
Danns
Koumas
McConnell



Matip and Thiago out too.
« Reply #79211 on: Today at 06:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:47:03 pm
Nah I believe 2 8s was enough, Macallister and one of Szoboszlai/Gravenberch. I made the same argument  at the start of the season that we would have been better served going for an 6/8 instead of
Gravenberch because we already had a similar 8 in Jones.
 
Gravenberch can still turn into a top player but he wasnt addressing a pertinent issue in our squad, we need someone with raw athleticism who was more defensively focused, its no surprise weve let the league go because we are easy to play through and lack athleticism and tactical noise throughout our midfield. The only great athlete out of all the names we have is Szoboszlai and he isnt a defensive player, we needed a defensive version of him.

Endo signing was fine, it addressed an area where we needed bodies at the very minimum, signing 3 attacking 8s was a bad use of our finances for me.

Endo can play the 6 position but didnt address the lack of athleticism and ease of being played through at all. He was a body that didnt fix the problem. Assuming Andre would have fixed that we could have got a body in at 6 in Andre who actually sorted the problem and also bought the 8s we did given we definitely needed 2 8s and arguably needed 3 anyway.
