« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 [1980]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3094930 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79160 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Why the fuck is Gordon being discussed :lmao

Diving cheat, would cost way more than hes worth and flat out isnt coming here. Likely isnt even being looked at ffs
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,716
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79161 on: Today at 04:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 03:57:17 pm
I know but theres this amazing thing that can happen in football - especially when a player is aged 25 and under - they do this thing called improving, especially when they go from a mid table side to an elite side.

Diaz is currently around 0.65 npxg/xa p90 and thats him pretty much at peak level playing for the most attacking manager in the league, in a side that gets him plenty of ball and chances

Jota at Wolves was around 0.55/0.56, when he joined us that increased by around 30-50% depending on the season.

Mane at Southampton was similar to Jota, again he massively improved once he made the step up and started to peak.

Gordons numbers are great for his age and relative to the level of club he plays for. Its not unthinkable that hes outperforming Diazs numbers in a couple of years, especially if/when he ends up at a top club.


Thats what your hoping for. The flaw in your argument however is that Gordon will easily cost over £60m and probably in the 70-80m bracket on the hope that he improves. I know prices have gone up but it would be sheer fucking stupidity to spend anywhere near that mark on Gordon.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79162 on: Today at 04:08:23 pm »
Gordon is a very good player, would be too expensive though.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79163 on: Today at 04:08:28 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:01:41 pm
Why the fuck is Gordon being discussed :lmao

Diving cheat, would cost way more than hes worth and flat out isnt coming here. Likely isnt even being looked at ffs

Yeah I cant see us going for him, just saying ordinarily hed tick a lot of boxes of what we want from a signing. I cant see Newcastle selling any of their best players, especially to clubs they want to consider direct rivals.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,716
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79164 on: Today at 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:08:28 pm
Yeah I can’t see us going for him, just saying ordinarily he’d tick a lot of boxes of what we want from a signing. I can’t see Newcastle selling any of their best players, especially to clubs they want to consider direct rivals.

The box he doesnt tick is not proving much but costing shit loads.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79165 on: Today at 04:12:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:02:29 pm
Thats what your hoping for. The flaw in your argument however is that Gordon will easily cost over £60m and probably in the 70-80m bracket on the hope that he improves. I know prices have gone up but it would be sheer fucking stupidity to spend anywhere near that mark on Gordon.

How would it be sheer stupidity?

English players cost more, thats just a reality we all have to live with. Buying from Premier League clubs is more expensive (unless theres a clause), its another reality we have to live with.

Buying players from Premier League clubs has been just about the sure fire way of guaranteeing a player does well here, aside from Chamberlain, nearly every single player weve signed from PL clubs under Klopp has exceeded expectations and hit the ground running. So, if anything, whilst it might be spending more money, there would be significant less risk as there should be less of an adaptation period and the player is already settled in the country.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79166 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm »
Hey fellow transfer nerds. I am at the FC Copenhagen match today, starts in 45 minutes. Any wingers I should scout for us while I am here
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79167 on: Today at 04:17:30 pm »
With Edwards being back I expect the new Mane, the new Fabinho and the new Virgil to be signed in the summer. Get it done!
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79168 on: Today at 04:18:17 pm »
If Slot loves wingers as much as reported then I wouldnt be selling Diaz.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79169 on: Today at 04:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:14:50 pm
Hey fellow transfer nerds. I am at the FC Copenhagen match today, starts in 45 minutes. Any wingers I should scout for us while I am here

Roony Bardghji if hes fit.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,716
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79170 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:18:17 pm
If Slot loves wingers as much as reported then I wouldnt be selling Diaz.

Yeah its unlikely. We are better off keeping him anyway as general he doesnt get injured much.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79171 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:18:17 pm
If Slot loves wingers as much as reported then I wouldnt be selling Diaz.

Id keep him, I think hes brilliant. But it was reported by one of the bigger papers that PSG were interested. There have been numerous links with Barcelona too and his dad speaks a lot. Its all hypothetical.

The only players I think we should be looking at moving this summer are Salah and Tsimikas, with Matip and Thiago already gone. However, if a player asks to leave we shouldnt stand in their way, we arent a small club.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79172 on: Today at 04:23:14 pm »
Interesting seeing some of the sides in high positions across the leagues. Monaco 2nd in Ligue 1 and Brest 4th, Bologna 4th in Serie A, Stuttgart 3rd in Bundesliga. I wonder if these are sides we could look at for talented players who could step up and dont cost obscene amounts
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79173 on: Today at 04:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:18:26 pm
Roony Bardghji if hes fit.

On the bench so will keep an eye out
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,349
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79174 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:01:41 pm
Why the fuck is Gordon being discussed :lmao

Diving cheat, would cost way more than hes worth and flat out isnt coming here. Likely isnt even being looked at ffs
because it would piss off our blue brethren


Is that not enough? ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 [1980]   Go Up
« previous next »
 