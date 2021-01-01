Thats what your hoping for. The flaw in your argument however is that Gordon will easily cost over £60m and probably in the 70-80m bracket on the hope that he improves. I know prices have gone up but it would be sheer fucking stupidity to spend anywhere near that mark on Gordon.



How would it be sheer stupidity?English players cost more, thats just a reality we all have to live with. Buying from Premier League clubs is more expensive (unless theres a clause), its another reality we have to live with.Buying players from Premier League clubs has been just about the sure fire way of guaranteeing a player does well here, aside from Chamberlain, nearly every single player weve signed from PL clubs under Klopp has exceeded expectations and hit the ground running. So, if anything, whilst it might be spending more money, there would be significant less risk as there should be less of an adaptation period and the player is already settled in the country.