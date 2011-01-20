We may move trent to sorta mid in a 4 2 3 1 with Mac and Trent as the double pivot leaving Connor Bradley as the RB with Joe Gomez as the backup? though if we do go 4 2 3 1 we need a striker who can score goals, jota or Nunez but atm I would trust neither as Jota always seems to be injured and Nunez is like a box of chocolates you never know what your gonna get! to use the phrase.



Rumours of Allison selling his house aswell so abit worrying for me we could and maybe should be looking for



1 LB - Tsimi will perhaps go and Robbo is getting on, though he may last another year

2 CB - Joel Matip replacement, or VVD as he may go, same for Konate he dropped off a cliff

1 DM - Endo while i like him he is not for the future , Baj to move back up to the no1 DM

1 LW - Seems Diaz wants to leave so maybe need to replace

1 RW - replacement for Salah as i just cant see Edwards renewing his contract

1 STR - We need a finisher we can rely on and atm I cant see either Jota or Nunez as that guy especially in the 4 2 3 1 formation.