LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Samie

  « Reply #79080 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 66,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79080 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:08:40 pm
What are the other aspects they're referring to?

Not really very familiar with this kind of set up

Selling, in charge of the scouting department etc.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79081 on: Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Selling, in charge of the scouting department etc.

Cheers Samie
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 66,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79082 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm »
Mate, even he has boss though. All Hail Tsar Edwards.  ;D
JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,009
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79083 on: Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm »
Head coach is fine it could obv work
But Hughes has to be in public and give regular interviews
You cant disempower the manager position and then have him be the only one accountable
DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 682
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79084 on: Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
Head coach is fine it could obv work
But Hughes has to be in public and give regular interviews
You cant disempower the manager position and then have him be the only one accountable

Good point, if the new players signed end up flops is that the head coach's fault or the head of recruitment?
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79085 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
Head coach is fine it could obv work
But Hughes has to be in public and give regular interviews
You cant disempower the manager position and then have him be the only one accountable

I'd have thought that a Liverpool manager in particular wouldn't be held "accountable" for transfer decisions he's not generally seen to be responsible for. Given that we worship our managers as a default. We already agree with the view that our system should persist beyond the current manager, and have ruled out a number of highly touted prospects based on this. We generally agree with the view that our incomings should fit the theme, rather than adding stars and try to make something of the resultant collection. Both of these views already disempower the manager.
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,285
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79086 on: Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
I hope our new manager says get me two or three world class footballers.
Really hope were looking at Isak.
cptrios

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79087 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm »
God, the state of the internet and media nowadays. I googled "Geertruida" and the first result's headline is: Arne Slot gets first big Liverpool setback as excellent star urged to brutally reject Anfield move

I'd rather not give the article a click, but I'm guessing the reality is "some commentator said he maybe shouldn't go to Liverpool."
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,409
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79088 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm »
Two proper wingers please. Pace, goals, 1-on-1 ability. Our current make up of attackers is incredibly unbalanced and it shows. Diaz and Salah out.

Isak is good but too similar to Nunez in style/position.
KC7

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79089 on: Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm
God, the state of the internet and media nowadays. I googled "Geertruida" and the first result's headline is: Arne Slot gets first big Liverpool setback as excellent star urged to brutally reject Anfield move

I'd rather not give the article a click, but I'm guessing the reality is "some commentator said he maybe shouldn't go to Liverpool."

I read it the other day...roughly some bloke saying it will take a while before Liverpool get up to speed with Slot bedding in along with new players so go somewhere where things are more settled. BS basically.
Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79090 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm »
We may move trent to sorta mid in a 4 2 3 1  with Mac and Trent  as the double pivot leaving Connor Bradley as the RB with Joe Gomez as the backup?   though if we do go 4 2 3 1 we need a striker who can score goals, jota or Nunez but atm I would trust neither as Jota always seems to be injured and Nunez is like a box of chocolates you never know what your gonna get! to use the phrase.

Rumours of Allison selling his house aswell so abit worrying for me we could and maybe should be looking for

1 LB - Tsimi will perhaps go and Robbo is getting on, though he may last another year
2 CB - Joel Matip replacement, or VVD as he may go, same for Konate he dropped off a cliff
1 DM - Endo while i like him he is not for the future ,  Baj to move back up to the no1 DM
1 LW - Seems Diaz wants to leave so maybe need to replace
1 RW - replacement for Salah as i just cant see Edwards renewing his contract
1 STR - We need a finisher we can rely on and atm I cant see either Jota or Nunez as that guy especially in the 4 2 3 1 formation.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 66,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79091 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm »
Alisson has 3 years left on his contract and no top club needs a #1 keeper. Also we;d want over 100 million for him, who's going to pay that for a keeper?
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,892
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79092 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
We may move trent to sorta mid in a 4 2 3 1  with Mac and Trent  as the double pivot leaving Connor Bradley as the RB with Joe Gomez as the backup?   though if we do go 4 2 3 1 we need a striker who can score goals, jota or Nunez but atm I would trust neither as Jota always seems to be injured and Nunez is like a box of chocolates you never know what your gonna get! to use the phrase.

Rumours of Allison selling his house aswell so abit worrying for me we could and maybe should be looking for

1 LB - Tsimi will perhaps go and Robbo is getting on, though he may last another year
2 CB - Joel Matip replacement, or VVD as he may go, same for Konate he dropped off a cliff
1 DM - Endo while i like him he is not for the future ,  Baj to move back up to the no1 DM
1 LW - Seems Diaz wants to leave so maybe need to replace
1 RW - replacement for Salah as i just cant see Edwards renewing his contract
1 STR - We need a finisher we can rely on and atm I cant see either Jota or Nunez as that guy especially in the 4 2 3 1 formation.

Sounds like we're in for a major transition if you've got us getting rid of our 4 top scorers and van Dijk.
Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79093 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm
Alisson has 3 years left on his contract and no top club needs a #1 keeper. Also we;d want over 100 million for him, who's going to pay that for a keeper?

Rumours of Real (obv) i hope not though
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,285
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79094 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm
Alisson has 3 years left on his contract and no top club needs a #1 keeper. Also we;d want over 100 million for him, who's going to pay that for a keeper?
Yeah, I thought that. Bayern possibly but cant see that being much of an attraction.
Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79095 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Sounds like we're in for a major transition if you've got us getting rid of our 4 top scorers and van Dijk.

I am not saying that we will sell all these, i am just saying that there is alot of rumours about, i think VVD stays and Nunez and Jota stays.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 66,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79096 on: Yesterday at 11:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Rumours of Real (obv) i hope not though

They have Courtois and Lunin and Kepa. The also going to  pay a huge money to Mbappe. They would fail FFP.  Please think about what you say.  ;D
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,892
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79097 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Rumours of Real (obv) i hope not though


Coutiois is meant to back from his injury next weekend.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 66,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79098 on: Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm »
And now Jota? Fuckin' hell! This lad is selling evreyone.  ;D
Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79099 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm »
I can see us playing something like

             Allison

Bradley  CB  VVD   LB/Robbo

         Trent       Mac

RW            Szobo          LW/Diaz

           Nunez /FWD
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,285
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79100 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm
And now Jota? Fuckin' hell! This lad is selling evreyone.  ;D
What about Adrian?
Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79101 on: Today at 12:01:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm
And now Jota? Fuckin' hell! This lad is selling evreyone.  ;D

Samie please read what i said I never said we would be selling Jota, I am saying we need some1 who scores and/or who aint injured all the time,

I can see us getting 4 people in and deffo a CB  DM  the  others RW to replace Salah (Olise/Bakayoko?) then LW/STR depending if Diaz leaves whether its a LW or Str
RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 365
  • The Lord Jesus Saves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79102 on: Today at 01:03:43 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm
Geertruida does look interesting. If we signed him it wouldnt be because Slot is the new boss, just because he has a good stats profile. Just as likely he goes to West Ham mind - or was just on a trip to London given Feyenoord dont play again till next weekend.

Geertruida is a VERY interesting player to me. Saw him play for Holland last summer and he stood out to me with his aggressive defensive actions, very good on the ball, & athletic. Has that mean look on his face which I oddly like, that no-nonsense look.

He is a very versatile player, something Edwards, if memory serves, liked in the players he targeted (Sadio, Gini, Nkunku).

In Feyenoord's last game vs GAE, he played as right back, but inverted into midfield during build-up. I didn't remember him, but I was thinking to myself, "this number 4 midfielder is quite good at escaping pressure, on the turn, incise passing." I then look him up & he's the RB.

I like the player. I hope this link has legs.
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,898
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79103 on: Today at 01:10:56 am »
Id still go for Bruno Guimarães. Think him and Mac in a midfield two would work well, similar to what we saw with Mac and Endo at times this season.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79104 on: Today at 06:57:55 am »
At the moment I'd expect Trent to be 3rd or 4th choice as a dual pivot 6. And that's without buying a proper athlete as a DM.
Barefoot Doctor

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79105 on: Today at 08:37:38 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm
Two proper wingers please. Pace, goals, 1-on-1 ability. Our current make up of attackers is incredibly unbalanced and it shows. Diaz and Salah out.

Isak is good but too similar to Nunez in style/position.

Summerville has been mentioned but who else? Think there were some links to Baier of Hoffenheim, who I thought was a winger but seems to play more as a forward (13 league goals this season though). Olise? Numbers look incredible plus hes a lefty (and homegrown) but will be £60m and has an injury history. Zhegrova at Lille is meant to be a big talent. Bakayoko?
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,285
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79106 on: Today at 08:51:11 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:37:38 am
Summerville has been mentioned but who else? Think there were some links to Baier of Hoffenheim, who I thought was a winger but seems to play more as a forward (13 league goals this season though). Olise? Numbers look incredible plus hes a lefty (and homegrown) but will be £60m and has an injury history. Zhegrova at Lille is meant to be a big talent. Bakayoko?
Edwards was shrewd financially. The iconic front 3 cost less than 100m combined. Even with inflation, hell be able to pull in some decent lads.
