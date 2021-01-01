« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:52:26 am
7 Hags biggest issue came because of his pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, something that was completely driven by 7 Hag and left them reeling at the end of the window when he finally gave up. Quite why he thought de Jong would come I dont know, Barca were trying to force him out and he still didnt want to play there, it was well reported that ETH was happy to continue waiting for the situation to play out when those at United would have moved on a bit quicker. Once that failed and the season started disastrously, they were scrambling, they end up paying double/triple the market value for Antony and they give Madrid the deal of a lifetime for a Casemiro with serious mileage in his legs.

A similar type of approach ends up burning them in his second summer, they want Kane but he goes to Bayern, they panic and buy Hojlund a couple of years too early, they cant get rid of Maguire and McTominay and they end up doing the panic of all panics for Amrabat at the death of the window. It was two windows eerily similar to when David Moyes took over, time wasted chasing players that were never joining and eventually panic buying players that the manager knew would at least listen to him, regardless of their actual level.

I imagine we have a plan for this window, bringing Slot in means we can continue with our profile of player for most positions, we can continue to aim U-25 and were pretty well versed in spotting a dickhead now so character assessments should be spot on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:18:34 am
It's going to be very interesting to see the influence of Michael  Edwards coming through. If he was the guy behind Salah Mane Robbo etc I feel we can still be confident in the future. Getting the right players in is huge in modern football. I don't know much about Slot but hopefully he just sticks to coaching and tactics. Agree about 7 hag and picking their own players, I prefer a overall Director deciding that. Red bull do a great job of that, have their model and stick to it regardless of whos the coach.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:16:50 pm
The league doesn't matter because there are good players everywhere.

Kudus came from the Eredivisie for example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:17:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:50 pm
The league doesn't matter because there are good players everywhere.

Kudus came from the Eredivisie for example.

Yes and he still isnt good enough for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:19:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:17:14 pm
Yes and he still isnt good enough for us.
I never said he was good enough for us, did I? Just that players shouldn't be "discriminated" against based on the league.

Suarez came from the Eredivisie, Wijnaldum was technically a Championship players and so on...

That's why the analytics guys and scouts are paid big bucks. They are the ones that can assess whether a player's game would translate to the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:34:32 pm
Still being desperate for a quality 6 is really annoying, it's not like we've had no notice we need it. 2 fucking years now. Sort it!! Though not the only problem of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:38:57 pm
We need a top CB with a proven fitness history. We need a quality 6 with speed and legs. We need a new quality winger with speed and end product like Mane and a new striker if theres any budget left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:45:25 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 02:38:57 pm
We need a top CB with a proven fitness history. We need a quality 6 with speed and legs. We need a new quality winger with speed and end product like Mane and a new striker if theres any budget left.

All doable this summer imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:46:13 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 02:38:57 pm
We need a top CB with a proven fitness history. We need a quality 6 with speed and legs. We need a new quality winger with speed and end product like Mane and a new striker if theres any budget left.
Two quality wingers, not just one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:47:30 pm
Honestly three top class players and we will be flying. Defence, midfield and attack.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:50:43 pm
We need a pure #6 that has no issues with mobility.  Endo is a good backup but that's all he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:52:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:47:30 pm
Honestly three top class players and we will be flying. Defence, midfield and attack.
I'd agree to an extent, you don't really know how the players are going to come back after a run of results like this in the summer, + a new manager with International competitions followed by flying across America doesn't sound like ideal prep.But yeah, in general this squad is still super talented and as much as we are shooting ourselves in the foot at times we're just getting fucked a bit. Theres a lot of talent and some obvious upgrades. No unexpected exits and this shouldn't be a hard summer to plan for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:55:29 pm
Would love to know the 6s knocking around Europe that are u25, 150+ appearances, 6ft+, have pace, agility, power, can play on the half turn, can pass progressively well, have intelligence, character and ideally play for a team below us in the premier league or play for a club willing to sell in Europe.

I dont think that player exists so what traits are we prioritising/sacrificing?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:56:09 pm
Id like to see a bit more technique in our play, whether thats through new players or coaching the existing ones. Too often we give the ball away with poor passing choices, too many of our players play passes that are too short or behind or to the side of the player receiving the pass, making the player have to work and run to collect the ball whilst jarring our rhythm.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:08:20 pm
Olise at Palace looks a talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:08:43 pm
 :D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:23:43 pm
Did he have a bag of kfc?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:24:06 pm
A few weeks ago, I think most people would have assumed a CB and a back-up GK (to replace Adrian and/or Kelleher) would have been likely. Got to think CB, LB, DM and a forward are now all on the agenda
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:25:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:24:06 pm
A few weeks ago, I think most people would have assumed a CB and a back-up GK (to replace Adrian and/or Kelleher) would have been likely. Got to think CB, LB, DM and a forward are now all on the agenda

Id throw the entire budget and then some on the best centreback, midfielder and attacker we can get. I wouldnt waste time now with full backs or talented number 8s. Go right down the spine and worry about the outsides later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:36:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:25:36 pm
Id throw the entire budget and then some on the best centreback, midfielder and attacker we can get. I wouldnt waste time now with full backs or talented number 8s. Go right down the spine and worry about the outsides later.

Agree, only part of our spine remaining is Alisson and VVD. The rest of the spine we had never got replaced adequately. But we do need at least 1 quality winger with real output like when Mane come in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:39:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:08:43 pm
:D


Well thats one in the bag.

He plays right back with Bradley and Trent goes to midfield  (or is sold)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:40:25 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 03:36:24 pm
Agree, only part of our spine remaining is Alisson and VVD. The rest of the spine we had never got replaced adequately. But we do need at least 1 quality winger with real output like when Mane come in.

To be honest if it is an attacker that plays out wide then its fine as well. I meant more top quality injected into the different areas. The only specialists are a centre back and a defensive minded midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:00:27 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:55:29 pm
Would love to know the 6s knocking around Europe that are u25, 150+ appearances, 6ft+, have pace, agility, power, can play on the half turn, can pass progressively well, have intelligence, character and ideally play for a team below us in the premier league or play for a club willing to sell in Europe.

I dont think that player exists so what traits are we prioritising/sacrificing?
You'd surely sacrifice on the ball stuff given who else is in the make up of the midfield. It's also not like Endo, Henderson or Fabinho are/were elite on the ball, although I get with a different manager this may not be the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:01:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:39:16 pm
Well thats one in the bag.

He plays right back with Bradley and Trent goes to midfield  (or is sold)
Trent feels like the elephant in the room. There hasnt been much noise about a contract, has there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:04:11 pm
Geertruida does look interesting. If we signed him it wouldnt be because Slot is the new boss, just because he has a good stats profile. Just as likely he goes to West Ham mind - or was just on a trip to London given Feyenoord dont play again till next weekend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:05:02 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:01:10 pm
Trent feels like the elephant in the room. There hasnt been much noise about a contract, has there?
Our DoF hasnt officially started yet,  give them a chance!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:05:49 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:04:11 pm
Geertruida does look interesting. If we signed him it wouldnt be because Slot is the new boss, just because he has a good stats profile. Just as likely he goes to West Ham mind - or was just on a trip to London given Feyenoord dont play again till next weekend.
Why would he be sitting with Liverpool fans if he was going to West Ham??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:08:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:39:16 pm
Well thats one in the bag.

He plays right back with Bradley and Trent goes to midfield  (or is sold)

Weirdly he's played left back this season!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:08:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:05:49 pm
Why would he be sitting with Liverpool fans if he was going to West Ham??

Oh was he? Didnt pick that up. Fair chance he just got spares from Gakpo, Gravenberch or Virgil
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:09:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:05:02 pm
Our DoF hasnt officially started yet,  give them a chance!
I think hell stay, theres just a lot of moving pieces. Theres still those questions about where he should play and where he wants to play.
