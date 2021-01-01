« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm
According to Mel Reddy, it was Amorims insistence on using three at the back that proved a problem.
Doe that sound credible though? (I know Mel Reddy was in the know before Mane left.) I mean, why did we even look into Amorim since he always played with three at the back?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm
According to Mel Reddy, it was Amorims insistence on using three at the back that proved a problem.

Also "long term vision" whatever that means

I wonder if him sticking so much to his formation meant he wanted a tonne of players to fit it, and he would have been a stubborn one about everything ( potential problem)
We play a high pressing 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 from Under 14's all the way up to the seniors. So we would have to rip uo our decade long blue print.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:58:33 pm
Doe that sound credible though? (I know Mel Reddy was in the know before Mane left.) I mean, why did we even look into Amorim since he always played with three at the back?
Seems like he wasnt first choice because of it, but he wasnt totally ruled out.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:42:09 pm
Seems like he wasnt first choice because of it, but he wasnt totally ruled out.

That's how I'd see it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:03:06 pm
We play a high pressing 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 from Under 14's all the way up to the seniors. So we would have to rip uo our decade long blue print.
This isn't something that is that big of a deal to change

We are aligned in that the under-21s and under-18s will try to do a fairly good [tactical] impression of the first team  taking on the non-negotiables. From the under-16s down we will prioritise different skills at different age groups, with more technical work, says Inglethorpe.

The u21s and u18s try to replicate the first team but they can try to do that whoever the manager is. They're at the age where someone will be playing under different managers out loan anyway
I wonder what Slot will do with the postion behind the striker ? he uses 4231, no ? it will be interesting to see if we will bring a new player for this postion or just use Gakpo or Harvey. I think we badly need a player with an eye for a killer pass.
Quote
@AnfieldSector
[🟢] NEW: Arne Slot is "wild" about Summerville from Leeds.

[@1908nl]

https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1783924911423037577
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

First Winger he wants.  ;D

Quote
Arne Slot is "wild" about Summerville from Leeds.

[@1908nl]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm
According to Mel Reddy, it was Amorims insistence on using three at the back that proved a problem.

shes made that up because it sounds vaguely plausible hasn't she
Keep up, Samie.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 07:39:18 pm
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1783924911423037577

Yerse.

Fast, wide forwards who do goals. What an idea.

I like this player, so choosing to believe this link.
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:48:31 pm
Yerse.

Fast, wide forwards who do goals. What an idea.

I like this player, so choosing to believe this link.

I do too, he's a little livewire.

No idea how his numbers would translate from the Championship back up to the PL, but Leeds's relegation has been kind to him.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 07:50:00 pm
I do too, he's a little livewire.

No idea how his numbers would translate from the Championship back up to the PL, but Leeds's relegation has been kind to him.

Yeah not sure how that can be taken into account from a data perspective to be honest. I go a few Leeds games with work, hes really stood out this season.

Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:52:07 pm
Yeah not sure how that can be taken into account from a data perspective to be honest. I go a few Leeds games with work, hes really stood out this season.

Watkins, Bowen, Toney, Maddison and Benrahma are a few attackers off the top of my head from the Championship who took to the Prem with relative 'ease'. I use that term lightly as they all also got to acclimate at lesser clubs with less pressure and less of a spotlight.

But still, there's recent precedent that it can be done and it can be a good proving ground for maybe some more undervalued targets, at least when compared to Premier League attackers.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Guess we're hoping Leeds stay down there then. If he kicks up a fuss surely not loads Leeds can do about it.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:58:22 pm
Guess we're hoping Leeds stay down there then. If he kicks up a fuss surely not loads Leeds can do about it.

Looking a bit likely, although still the playoffs.

On that graph above - Fatawu looks a player for Leicester. Think we were linked a couple of years back, he's on loan from Sporting but they have an option to buy.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm
Watkins, Bowen, Toney, Maddison and Benrahma are a few attackers off the top of my head from the Championship who took to the Prem with relative 'ease'. I use that term lightly as they all also got to acclimate at lesser clubs with less pressure and less of a spotlight.

But still, there's recent precedent that it can be done and it can be a good proving ground for maybe some more undervalued targets, at least when compared to Premier League attackers.

Fair, Olise and Eze too but as you say, this club isnt a finishing school so can he make that step up directly.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm
Watkins, Bowen, Toney, Maddison and Benrahma are a few attackers off the top of my head from the Championship who took to the Prem with relative 'ease'. I use that term lightly as they all also got to acclimate at lesser clubs with less pressure and less of a spotlight.

But still, there's recent precedent that it can be done and it can be a good proving ground for maybe some more undervalued targets, at least when compared to Premier League attackers.

Vardy too. But also maybe I am behind but I thought Benrahma was having a bit of a tough time
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:43:59 pm
First Winger he wants.  ;D

Quote

Arne Slot is "wild" about Summerville from Leeds.

[@1908nl]


Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:43:59 pm
First Winger he wants.  ;D

Well it's not up to him we are not Man United.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Never knew you were a Willian fan.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm
According to Mel Reddy, it was Amorims insistence on using three at the back that proved a problem.
That doesnt shock me. There no reason with the current squad to take off an attacker or midfielder for a cb
So chicken man saying we're after lutsharel geertruida?
If we do appoint Arne Slot and shop in the Eredivisie, I hope that Johan Bakayoko and Jorrel Hato are on our list ...
I just hope he doesnt bring his players with him like ten Hag did.

I like the idea of Summerville. Pace and goals.
I'd be very dissapointed if we were looking to sign from the Dutch league just cause we got a Dutch manager. That's small time stuff and I'd expect more from the people in charge.

We should not say no to Bakayoko though. :P
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:09:34 am
I just hope he doesnt bring his players with him like ten Hag did.

I like the idea of Summerville. Pace and goals.
Why? Pace goals don't count...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:09:34 am
I just hope he doesnt bring his players with him like ten Hag did.

Dont even get why this is a worry.

United are a shit show behind the scenes in terms of recruitment and manager management. Were not.

Its a lazy comparison simply because both are Dutch.
