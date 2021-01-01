We play a high pressing 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 from Under 14's all the way up to the seniors. So we would have to rip uo our decade long blue print.



This isn't something that is that big of a deal to changeWe are aligned in that the under-21s and under-18s will try to do a fairly good [tactical] impression of the first team  taking on the non-negotiables. From the under-16s down we will prioritise different skills at different age groups, with more technical work, says Inglethorpe.The u21s and u18s try to replicate the first team but they can try to do that whoever the manager is. They're at the age where someone will be playing under different managers out loan anyway