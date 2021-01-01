Yeah not sure how that can be taken into account from a data perspective to be honest. I go a few Leeds games with work, hes really stood out this season.
Watkins, Bowen, Toney, Maddison and Benrahma are a few attackers off the top of my head from the Championship who took to the Prem with relative 'ease'. I use that term lightly as they all also got to acclimate at lesser clubs with less pressure and less of a spotlight.
But still, there's recent precedent that it can be done and it can be a good proving ground for maybe some more undervalued targets, at least when compared to Premier League attackers.